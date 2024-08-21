13 Stylish Dog ID Tags for Your Pup · Kinship

13 Stylish Dog Tags Your Dog Won’t Mind Wearing One Bit

You want the to be safe, but you also want them to look good. Win-win.

by Rebecca Caplan
November 26, 2024
a dog wearing an ID tag
Courtesy of @twotailspetcompany

If you think about it, a dog’s ID tag is both their most precious piece of jewelry. As pet parents, we hope that this two-inch object remains simply decorative — but the hard truth is a durable, high-quality ID tag can help ensure your dog’s safe return if they run away or otherwise get lost. Even if your dog is microchipped, which can increase your pet’s safe return by 20 percent, a physical dog tag is the first line of defense for a lost dog.

But enough of the scary stuff, because these days there are a ton of high-quality, high-key cute ID tags for you and your pup to choose from. These are just a few that we have been adding to cart lately: 

Trill Paws "call mom" dog ID tag
Trill Paws Razr Tag
$25

If you’re looking to grace your pup with their very own Bruiser Woods moment, look no further than this hot-pink Razr-inspired tag by Trill Paws. In addition to being the perfect Y2K throwback, this tag is super sturdy and can hold up to four lines of info. 

$25 at Trill Paws
Trill Paws "not all who wander are lost" tag
Trill Paws Not All Who Wander Tag
$25

Who said dog tags couldn’t strike a perfect balance between existential and practical? Just like its Razr counterpart, this Trill Paws tag is built for durability and can feature four lines of contact info.

$25 at Trill Paws
Two Tails monstera pet ID tag
Two Tails Monstera Leaf Pet ID Tag
$21

Parents of both pets and plants can finally combine their two greatest loves with this monstera pet tag by Two Tails. Customized with fade-resistant engraving, this tag has a five-star rating from real pet parents — many of whom call out its high quality in their reviews.

$21 at Amazon
Zodiac Two Tails pet ID tag
Two Tails Zodiac Pet ID Tag
$25
$23

The stars aligned the day you and your pup united. But just in case you ever need to reunite, let this zodiac-themed tag by Two Tails be your North Star.

$23 at Two Tails
Ruby pet ID tag by Bailey & Bone
Bailey & Bone Cute Summer Shapes Pet ID Tag
$20

Dopamine dressing meets your main source of dopamine with this colorful tag by Bailey & Bone. Lightweight but durable, this tag is available in three different shapes and can be paired with a number of matching accessories by Bailey & Bone. 

$20 at Bailey & Bone
Bailey & Bone
Bailey & Bone Green And Beige Checkers Pet ID Tag
$20

Like its colorful cousin, this checkered Bailey & Bone tag is available in a variety of shapes and can be paired with a bunch of matching accessories.

$20 at Bailey & Bone
Party Pup pet ID tag
Packed Party Party Pup Dog Tag
$28
$10

For pups who like to enjoy the finer and funner things in life, consider this Party Pup tag by Packed Party. Plated with 24k gold, this tag screams “I’ve arrived” followed by “Now, take me home.” 

$10 at Packed Party
Cove Leather dog tag
Cove Leather Tag
$16
$13

Crafted from gorgeous, durable leather this tag from Etsy craftsman Cover Leather is small but mighty. Available in six stunning colors, the back of this small tag can fit one phone number — so you might consider pairing it with another tag when going outside. However, if you’re not a huge fan of the overstimulating jangle of most pet tags, this is a great option for zen indoor use. 

$13 at Cove Leather
Onoma brass arch tag
Onoma Brass Arch Tag
$35

Equally premium and practical, this solid brass option by Onoma is a minimalist pet parent’s dream. Deeply engraved to prevent fading or wear, this tag is a timeless piece that will last a lifetime. 

$35 at Onoma
personalized locket dog ID tag
Broughton and Co Personalized Gold Heart Padlock Dog Tag
$30
$23

Available in six metallic finishes, this padlock tag is a unique and customizable option that can hold up to five lines of text in your font choice. Plus, it really is a functional lock and even comes with its own set of keys.

$23 at Etsy
PawFurEver Pet ID License-Style Dog Tag & Wallet Card
PawFurEver Pet ID License Dog Tag
$25

If you’re looking to twin with your pet on a bureaucratic level, this driver’s license tag is the perfect option. Available in all 50 states’ designs (plus Washington, D.C.!), pups from sea to shining sea can enjoy this campy tag. 

$25 at Amazon
The Barking Mutt License Plate Pet Tag
The Barking Mutt License Plate Pet Tag
$33
$25

Similarly stately, these tags by The Barking Mutt are wildly accurate replicas of the different state license plates. Dogs from New Hampshire might find the “Live Free Or Die” motto a little ironic considering they aren’t allowed to free-feed all day, every day, but hopefully they won’t dwell on it too long. 

$25 at The Barking Mutt
Hello My Name Is dog ID tag
Two Tails Pet Company Hello My Name Personalized ID Tag
$25
$23

Keep it business casual with this Hello My Name Is tag from Chewy. Quick and to the point, this tag is available in no-nonsense silver and gold colors for the professional pup.

$23 at Two Tails


rebecca caplan

Rebecca Caplan

Rebecca Caplan is a writer based in Brooklyn whose work has been featured in The New Yorker, Reductress, and Vulture. She lives in Brooklyn with her perfect, toothless dog Moose.

