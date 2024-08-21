You want the to be safe, but you also want them to look good. Win-win.

If you think about it, a dog’s ID tag is both their most precious piece of jewelry. As pet parents, we hope that this two-inch object remains simply decorative — but the hard truth is a durable, high-quality ID tag can help ensure your dog’s safe return opens in a new tab if they run away or otherwise get lost. Even if your dog is microchipped, which can increase your pet’s safe return opens in a new tab by 20 percent, a physical dog tag is the first line of defense for a lost dog.

But enough of the scary stuff, because these days there are a ton of high-quality, high-key cute ID tags for you and your pup to choose from. These are just a few that we have been “ adding to cart ” lately:



