Wanderruff Is Giving Major Savings to Eco-Friendly Pet Parents
Clean the earth and save on pet goodies. It’s a win-win.
Share Article
Your pup wants you to help save the planet. It’s kind of a no-brainer: Without a clean and prospering earth, how are they supposed to accompany you on nature hikesopens in a new tab, sniff all the floraopens in a new tab the world has to offer, and freak out over wildlifeopens in a new tab? Thankfully, with Wanderruffopens in a new tab’s new initiative, you can help the earth while getting some quality time with your pup — and earning some savings.
If any brand is synonymous with sustainability, it’s Wanderruff. Each of their collarsopens in a new tab, harnessesopens in a new tab, and leashesopens in a new tab are made from recycled water bottles and shipped in eco-friendly packaging — down to the envelopes they’re delivered in. They’ve also taken the 1% for the Planet Pledgeopens in a new tab, a promise to donate one percent of all sales to environmental non-profits.
Now, they’re asking shoppers to join them in their mission to help the planet. Their Canine Cleanup initiative opens in a new tabencourages consumers to do what they can to keep their environment free of litter. It’s a great excuse to post a photo of your pup to your Insta grid, too (as if you needed one).
It works like this: Sign upopens in a new tab for the challenge, grab a bucket or bag for your dog walk, take your pup for a walk, and pick up any trash you pass along your way. Then tag Wanderruff in an Instagram or Tiktok post of you cleaning up trash using the hashtag #CanineCleanup, and Wanderruff will send you a code for 15 percent off your next purchase.
As a bonus, some participants will be randomly selected to win free Wanderruff products. Hopefully, your post will encourage more people to collect litter on their walk — and buy some sustainable pet goodies for a discount. It’s a win for you, your pup, and the planet.
Sio Hornbuckle
Sio Hornbuckle is a writer living in New York City with their cat, Toni Collette.
Related articles
- opens in a new tab
Score Nutritious Treats For Your Environmentalist Pup From Pulp Habits
Eco Bites has upcycled vegetable pulp, sustainable insect protein, and is packed with vitamins. Your vet is already thrilled.
- opens in a new tab
One Bulk-Bin Kibble Brand’s Plan to Save the Planet
A new Petco initiative aims to keep 50,000 dog food bags out of landfills each year.
- opens in a new tab
How to Take Your Dog On a Mindful Nature Walk
Wellness experts and animal trainers agree: a tuned-in spring outing can be restorative for both people and pets.
- opens in a new tab
11 Eco-Friendly Pet Grooming Products
Package-free brushes, plant-based wipes, certified-organic shampoos, and more.
- opens in a new tab
5 Climate Developments That’ll Make Being an Eco-Friendly Pet Parent a Little Easier
From the next generation of upcycled treats to an actually helpful carbon counting app.
- opens in a new tab
Dirt + Dog Hair Has the Solution to Your Plastic-Dog-Toy Guilt
This brand makes sustainable pet parent life a little more achievable (and reduces that pile of plastic in your dog’s toy bin).