Soon, You and Your Dog Can Wear Matching Crocs

Join the waitlist to order your pup a pair of Pet Crocs now.

by Hilary Weaver
October 11, 2024
hey’re here – your very own Crocs made just for your four-legged best friend. Created in partnership with BARK, these fan-inspired dog booties are available in two unique glow-in-the-dark marbled colorways and feature an easy-on design with adjustable straps.
Photo Courtesy of Crocs

If your family is a Crocs family, well, I can’t even judge because I am the last person in my friend group to hold out. (It’s not about you, Crocs, OK; I’m honestly only resisting for the bit now, but don’t worry, bits don’t last forever.) And if I really wasn’t a Crocs fan, would I be here as hype woman for their upcoming dog line?

Yes, you read that right: On Wednesday, Oct. 9, Crocs announced in a press release that soon your pups will can become part of the Crocs Hive, too, thanks to a collaboration with BARK. Per a press release from the brand, doggie Crocs will be available for purchase beginning Oct. 23, which happens to be Croc Day (who knew there was a Croc Day?).

a pet parent holds a dog Crocs model; three dogs cuddle in Crocs
Courtesy of Crocs

Just one look at the comments on Crocs’ Instagram account will show you just how excited dog parents are for this new release. And if they love to do one thing with their pups, it’s match: There will be marble-patterned human and pup Crocs available in Green Slime and Pink Dragon Fruit colorways. Imagine the twinning moments in your future.

The dog Crocs come in small, medium, and large and work for dogs up to 80 pounds. They also come with and adjustable strap, so you can get the perfect fit for your fashionista. And they glow in the dark? Say no more. Crocs also mentions that pup parents who want to celebrate their dogs to the max can add exclusive dog-themed Jibbitz™ charms to their own pair.

three dogs wear Crocs
Courtesy of Crocs

This collaboration is part of a bigger effort to celebrate fans and what they want. Apparently, what they want is a life-size Crocs Halloween costume, complete with Jibbitz™ charms. The costume is available in left and right, so if you’ve been looking for a nerdy couples’ costume this year, here you go.

“We take pride in connecting with our fans and celebrating their boundless creativity, which makes our brand truly unique,” Anne Mehlman, Crocs brand president said in the press release. “This Croctober embodies the innovative spirit of Crocs and honors our diverse fan base by demonstrating how our collective imagination can turn the ordinary into something extraordinary.”

Yeah. Croctober. Just embrace it.

Pet Crocs Boots in marble Green Slime
Pet Crocs Boots
$50

These are not for sale yet, but you can click “select a size,” where you can join a waitlist.

$50 at Crocs

Hilary Weaver

Hilary Weaver is the senior editor at Kinship. She has previously been an editor at The Spruce Pets, ELLE, and The Cut. She was a staff writer at Vanity Fair from 2016 to 2019, and her work has been featured in Esquire, Refinery 29, BuzzFeed, Parade, and more. She lives with her herding pups, Georgie and Charlie.

