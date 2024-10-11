If your family is a Crocs family, well, I can’t even judge because I am the last person in my friend group to hold out. (It’s not about you, Crocs, OK; I’m honestly only resisting for the bit now, but don’t worry, bits don’t last forever.) And if I really wasn’t a Crocs fan, would I be here as hype woman for their upcoming dog line?

Yes, you read that right: On Wednesday, Oct. 9, Crocs announced in a press release opens in a new tab that soon your pups will can become part of the Crocs Hive, too, thanks to a collaboration with BARK opens in a new tab . Per a press release from the brand, doggie Crocs will be available for purchase beginning Oct. 23, which happens to be Croc Day (who knew there was a Croc Day?).

Courtesy of Crocs

Just one look at the comments on Crocs’ Instagram account opens in a new tab will show you just how excited dog parents are for this new release. And if they love to do one thing with their pups, it’s match opens in a new tab : There will be marble-patterned human opens in a new tab and pup Crocs available in Green Slime and Pink Dragon Fruit colorways. Imagine the twinning moments in your future.

The dog Crocs come in small, medium, and large and work for dogs up to 80 pounds. They also come with and adjustable strap, so you can get the perfect fit for your fashionista. And they glow in the dark? Say no more. Crocs also mentions that pup parents who want to celebrate their dogs to the max can add exclusive dog-themed Jibbitz™ charms to their own pair.

Courtesy of Crocs

This collaboration is part of a bigger effort to celebrate fans and what they want. Apparently, what they want is a life-size Crocs Halloween costume, complete with Jibbitz™ charms. The costume is available in left and right, so if you’ve been looking for a nerdy couples’ costume this year, here you go.

“We take pride in connecting with our fans and celebrating their boundless creativity, which makes our brand truly unique,” Anne Mehlman, Crocs brand president said in the press release. “This Croctober embodies the innovative spirit of Crocs and honors our diverse fan base by demonstrating how our collective imagination can turn the ordinary into something extraordinary.”

Yeah. Croctober. Just embrace it.