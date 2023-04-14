16 Perfectly Preppy Tennis-Themed Dog Toys and Accessories

There are few things sporty dogs love more than a good tennis ball. Unfortunately, traditional tennis balls can pose many health risks to dogs: Their fuzzy green felt wears down tooth enamel, and the synthetic fibers they shed can accumulate in a dog’s bowels and cause potentially life-threatening blockages. Tennis balls can also pose a legitimate choking hazard opens in a new tabfor larger dogs and have been shown to contain potentially harmful levels of leadopens in a new tab and other toxic materials.
But don’t fret! There are plenty of safe, fun ways you and your dog can express your shared love (because tennis, get it?) of one of the most elegant and exciting games there is — from combination racket/dog carriers, to tennis-ball-green leash sets, to balls designed specifically for tooth-safe chewing. Check out our full list below. They’re all…aces.
Btw, our editors (and their pets) picked out these products. They’re always in stock at the time we publish, but there’s a chance they’ll sell out. If you do buy through our links, we may earn a commission. (We’ve got a lot of toys to buy over here, you know?)
This compact pet carrier is perfect for tennis lovers looking to combine court time and dog time. Designed in collaboration with iconic tennis brand Princeopens in a new tab, the bag can accommodate pets up to 17 pounds and features a special compartment big enough to hold a tournament-size racquet (or a laptop). Side pockets are great for toting water bottles or cans of fresh tennis balls, while the front pocket is ideal for treats and other dog essentials. The bag also features a poop-bag holderopens in a new tab and an interior safety latch. It’s made of super-soft neoprene in an understated dove gray and can even be laid flat and used as a bed.
Perfect for tennis ball-obsessed dogs, this hands-free toy is sure to keep them busy as they attempt to extricate their favorite fuzzy orb from its roly rubber prison. The Tennis Tumble comes with a non-abrasive, pet-safe felt tennis ball and is recommended for medium-to-large dogs who aren’t heavy chewers.
You can’t play tennis without a good pair of tennis shoes. True, this version of the Golden Goose sneaker won’t exactly work on the tennis court as an actual shoe, but your dog won’t mind that. And as long is it keeps them from chewing up your court shoes, you shouldn’t, either.
Ball is life? Damn right! This 1.2-inch diameter, circular ID tag is made with a scratch-resistant enamel that won’t rub or fade, and the back can accommodate up to three lines of engraving. It’s also just really freaking cute.
These dog-safe tennis balls won’t wear down your dog’s tooth enamel or shed harmful fluff fibers, which can accumulate in your dog’s intestines and cause life-threatening blockages. Ideal for light chewers, these balls are floatable, bouncy, squeaky, and certified non-toxic. They also feature cheeky little slogans like “Chasing balls is my cardio” and come in a range of fun colors that make it easy to differentiate from other balls at the dog park.
The squeaky little dog toy is handmade with cotton thread and looks totally cute. It’s three inches in diameter, so it is slightly larger than a traditional tennis ball, but it could still pose a choking hazard for larger dogs.
Designed for heavy-duty chewing, these bouncy, floatable balls are available in two sizes and three colors, including tennis-ball green. They feature an open cavity for holding your dog’s favorite treats, are certified non-toxic, dishwasher safe, and made in the U.S. And like all of P.L.A.Y.’s toys, they are manufactured to meet the same safety standards that the Consumer Product Safety Commission set for toys for human infants and children.
This fluffy pet bed is made with human-grade memory foam housed in a protective, water-proof liner. The neon green faux-fur outer cover is super soft, removable, machine washable, and even features a non-skid rubberized bottom. The bed measures 40 inches across and is guaranteed not to flatten for 10 years.
Few brands do cheeky British fashion better than accessories designer Anya Hindmarch. Case in point: This playful little ball tin, complete with three classic tennis balls, personalized with your dog’s name. The felt on these balls is not necessarily tooth enamel-safe, so you shouldn’t leave them out for your dog to chew on at their leisure, but they’re perfectly appropriate for a rousing game of fetch.
While this cute little faux-leather pouch may not technically have been designed with dogs in mind, it’s the perfect size to accommodate a handful of poop bags or a small smattering of doggy treats. Clip it to your dog’s leash, and take your love of tennis and your dog’s essentials everywhere you go. You can even have it monogrammed for a small fee.
An XL tennis ball for your XL dog to fetch and gnaw to their heart’s content. Once again, tennis balls can pose a choking hazard to larger dogs (we can’t overstate this), but at four inches wide, this ball is nearly twice the diameter of a standard tennis ball, meaning even the largest dog should be able to play safely with minimal supervision. KONG products are made with non-toxic materials, and this particular ball is covered with a special non-abrasive felt, so it won’t harm your dog’s teeth.
Prepare to watch your tennis ball-loving dog lose their freaking mind when you unveil this giant 9.5-inch wide novelty ball from Banfeng. Fair warning, though: The felt on this comically oversized ball may be harmful to your dog’s tooth enamel, so don’t leave it out for them to chew on when you aren’t playing together. Also, the ball arrives deflated, so you will need a tool to pump it up yourself.
Does your small dog absolutely live for a good game of fetch? This mini ball launcher uses scaled-down tennis balls perfect for little dogs with correspondingly tiny mouths. The balls themselves mimic the look and feel of regular tennis balls, but with a non-abrasive outer material that’s easier on a dog’s teeth. The launcher has three settings, so you can send the ball 10, 20, or 30 feet away with just the push of a button, making it great for indoor or outdoor play. You can even train your dog to load the launcher themselves, though you should still make sure you are present when the launcher is in use, especially because these balls are small and not choke-safe.