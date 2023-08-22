11 Best Dog Floaties For Those Last Pool Days · Kinship

Skip to main content

11 Best Dog Floaties For Those Last Pool Days of Summer

The best way to spend the end of summer? Just floatin’.

by Rebecca Caplan
August 23, 2023
Woman and her dog in the Rainbow Cloud Daybed Pool Float by Funboy and BARK.
Photo Courtesy of Funboy

When it comes to swimming, my two dogs couldn’t be more different. Harper, the Lab mix, is obviously obsessed with any body of water, from the most sparkling of pools to the murkiest of Brooklyn puddles. The toothless Dachshund, Moose, on the other hand acts like the lightest of rain drops are comprised of acid and knives. 

So, on the occasions when we find ourselves poolside, I’ve found each dog needs very different things to have a good time. Harper simply needs unfettered access to the pool and tries to drink the chlorinated water (I do not let her do that last part). Moose, on the other hand, needs to be included in all the fun pool festivities but refuses to touch any water whatsoever. Luckily, through rigorous trial and error, I have been able to find him a dog-specific pool float that allows him to stay dry while still enjoying all the pool has to offer. 

So, if your dog is as princely and precious as mine, peruse this list of floats designed specifically for your dog’s water personality. 

Btw, our editors (and their pets) picked out these products. They’re always in stock at the time we publish, but there’s a chance they’ll sell out. If you do buy through our links, we may earn a commission. (We’ve got a lot of toys to buy over here, you know?

white and brown dog on a white funboy speedboat toy
Yacht Float for Dogs
$60
$41

Crafted to hold up to 70 pounds, this luxury boat float by FunBoy is the Rolls Royce of dog floats. Puncture-resistant and complete with a reinforced compartment for toys and treats, this might as well be an IRL yacht, as far as your pup is concerned.


$41 at FunBoy X Bark
float toy in the colors and shape of a pineapple
Leaps & Bounds Pineapple Pool Float Dog Toy
$36

Your dog can’t relax with a piña colada, but they can relax on this pineapple float by Leaps & Bounds. Able to hold up to 50 pounds, this float is also made out of puncture-resistant PVC so your cutie can stay fruity in the pool.

$36 at Petco
Frontgate Float & Lounger for Dogs 
$85

This vinyl coated pool float by Frontgate is your pup’s version of quiet luxury. Available in three sizes, this uniquely textured float claims to neither stain nor fade — which is probably more important to you than your dog. For your further peace of mind, this float is covered by Frontgate’s quality commitment warranty — making it worth the splurge. 

This item is temporarily sold out.

$85 at Frontgate
hot pink dog donut float
BigMouth Donut Dog Pool Float
$40

If your pup enjoys keeping cool without the pesky cardiovascular activity of actually swimming, this BigMouth float is the perfect option. This float has purposely placed side holes that allow water in to cool off your pup, all while keeping them afloat. Plus, it looks like a donut, so just great stuff all around.

$40 at Amazon
FUNBOY x Bark Rainbow Cloud Dog Float
FUNBOY x Bark Rainbow Cloud Dog Float
$59

The second Funboy float to be featured on this list (we’re clearly obsessed), this adorable float features a unique rainbow cloud design that is long enough for pups to lay down on. Even cuter, you can buy your very own version of the float for the ultimate twinning moment. 

$59 at Funboy
pink flamingo dog float
Leaps & Bounds Flamingo Pool Float Toy for Pets
$36

The iconic Instagram flamingo float is now available in dog-friendly form! Similar to the other Leaps & Bounds products on this list, this float holds up to 50 pounds and is made of PVC-resistant plastic. The middle of the float is also covered with vinyl, so water-cautious pups can curl up and enjoy.

$36 at Amazon
bigmouth fire hydrant float
BigMouth Pool Float for Dogs
$50

If your dog wasn’t a fire hydrant enthusiast already, this BigMouth float is sure to do the trick. Intended for small breeds, this float also features side holes to keep your dog cool. At 52 inches, this float is perfect for a stretch and a swim.

$50 at Amazon
COOLWAVE Extra Large Inflatable Pup Plank
COOLWAVE Extra Large Inflatable Pup Plank
$270
$250

This unique “plank” float has tons of features to make pool time safer and easier. This float is comprised of two parts: a submersible hammock and a non-slip ramp that allows your dog to come in and out of the water safely. In addition to being super durable, this float can hold pups up to 200 pounds! 

$250 at Amazon
Omil Portable Inflatable Dog Pool Float Foldable Puncture Resistance Doggy Puppy Pool Float Pet Floating Row for Pets Swimming
Omil Portable Inflatable Dog Pool Float
$40
$37

This chocolate brown plaid float is perfect for the pup who likes to imagine themselves a country club type. Appropriate for use by dogs under 65 pounds, this float is also foldable, making it the perfect travel choice.

$37 at Amazon
Inflatable Dog Pool Float - with Cute Paw Design
Expawlorer Inflatable Dog Pool Float
$30

This float brands itself as “suitable for dogs of almost all sizes” and, according to the reviews, the claim appears to hold water. At 50 inches long, even the longest pups can fully stretch out while reinforced inflation valves will keep them buoyant and relaxed all summer long. 

$30 at Expawlorer
Lazy Dog Lounger Water Raft
Lazy Dog Lounger Water Raft
$125

Big pups deserve their day in the sun — and they’ll have it with this Lounger Water Raft by Lazy Dog Loungers. Currently available in small and large sizes, the latter is equipped to handle pups up to 110 pounds. Lazy Dog’s website also claims that their “high-buoyancy sustainable foam core provides stability enough for dogs to get on and off by themselves” which is great for building your pup’s water confidence! 

$125 at Lazy Dog

rebecca caplan

Rebecca Caplan

Rebecca Caplan is a writer based in Brooklyn whose work has been featured in The New Yorker, Reductress, and Vulture. She lives in Brooklyn with her perfect, toothless dog Moose.

Related articles