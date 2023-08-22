When it comes to swimming, my two dogs couldn’t be more different. Harper, the Lab mix, is obviously obsessed with any body of water, from the most sparkling of pools to the murkiest of Brooklyn puddles. The toothless Dachshund, Moose, on the other hand acts like the lightest of rain drops are comprised of acid and knives.

So, on the occasions when we find ourselves poolside, I’ve found each dog needs very different things to have a good time. Harper simply needs unfettered access to the pool and tries to drink the chlorinated water (I do not let her do that last part). Moose, on the other hand, needs to be included in all the fun pool festivities but refuses to touch any water whatsoever. Luckily, through rigorous trial and error, I have been able to find him a dog-specific pool float that allows him to stay dry while still enjoying all the pool has to offer.

So, if your dog is as princely and precious as mine, peruse this list of floats designed specifically for your dog’s water personality.

Btw, our editors (and their pets) picked out these products. They’re always in stock at the time we publish, but there’s a chance they’ll sell out. If you do buy through our links, we may earn a commission. (We’ve got a lot of toys to buy over here, you know?

opens in a new tab Frontgate Float & Lounger for Dogs opens in a new tab $ 85 This vinyl coated pool float by Frontgate is your pup’s version of quiet luxury. Available in three sizes, this uniquely textured float claims to neither stain nor fade — which is probably more important to you than your dog. For your further peace of mind, this float is covered by Frontgate’s quality commitment warranty — making it worth the splurge. This item is temporarily sold out. $85 at Frontgate opens in a new tab

opens in a new tab BigMouth Donut Dog Pool Float opens in a new tab $ 40 If your pup enjoys keeping cool without the pesky cardiovascular activity of actually swimming, this BigMouth float is the perfect option. This float has purposely placed side holes that allow water in to cool off your pup, all while keeping them afloat. Plus, it looks like a donut, so just great stuff all around. $40 at Amazon opens in a new tab

opens in a new tab COOLWAVE Extra Large Inflatable Pup Plank opens in a new tab $ 270 $ 250 $ 250 This unique “plank” float has tons of features to make pool time safer and easier. This float is comprised of two parts: a submersible hammock and a non-slip ramp that allows your dog to come in and out of the water safely. In addition to being super durable, this float can hold pups up to 200 pounds! $250 at Amazon opens in a new tab

opens in a new tab Expawlorer Inflatable Dog Pool Float opens in a new tab $ 30 This float brands itself as “suitable for dogs of almost all sizes” and, according to the reviews, the claim appears to hold water. At 50 inches long, even the longest pups can fully stretch out while reinforced inflation valves will keep them buoyant and relaxed all summer long. $30 at Expawlorer opens in a new tab