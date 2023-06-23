Is there any city more iconic than New York? From Broadway and bagels to yellow cabs and the Statue of Liberty, NYC is more stuffed full of icons than the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame — which may be located in Cleveland, but was originally intended for…you guessed it, New York City! NYC was the center of the music industry at the time (still is), but the Hall of Fame’s founders didn’t want to compete with all the other attractions New York had to offer. But I digress! The point is that New York is amazing and so are all these super cute dog toys the city inspired.

opens in a new tab Silk Road Bazaar LOVE Squeak Toy opens in a new tab $ 20 $ 10 $ 10 Iterations of Robert Indiana’s iconic “LOVE” sculpture can be found in cities all over the world — from Philadelphia to Taipei — but it all started in New York City. In 1965, the Museum of Modern Art commissioned Indiana to create a holiday card print. The red, blue, and green design he created was so popular that it has been a part of the zeitgeist ever since. $10 at Dog & Co. opens in a new tab

opens in a new tab Miss Choco Chownel Cosmopolitan Squeak Toy With a Twist of Lime opens in a new tab $ 33 The Cosmopolitan may have been born in Minneapolis in the ’70s, but it didn’t achieve true fame until the ‘90s in New York, when Carrie Bradshaw started ordering them on Sex and The City. Of course, dogs and alcohol don’t really mix, but this squeaky cocktail is just the thing to help your urbane dog unwind after a busy day of sniffing butts at the park. $33 at Etsy opens in a new tab