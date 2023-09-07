The Modern Dog Company’s Travel Backpack Is the Hack For Busy Pet Parents
Let’s just say it: This is the doggie diaper bag we’ve been waiting for.
Like many dog parents, I consider my dog to be my biological child whom I both figuratively and literally birthed into this world. To put it in terms even non-dog parents can understand, he is my little, tiny baby. And, similar to a little, tiny human baby, he does not travel lightly. Between the toys, the wipes, the treats, the other wipes, and the poop bags, my dog’s packing list rivals mine when traveling. Despite this predicament being shared by most other dog parents, there’s surprisingly not a lot of solutions.
Thankfully, that is starting to change thanks to brands like The Modern Dog Companyopens in a new tab, which recently released their version of a doggie diaper bag with their new Travel Backpackopens in a new tab. Unlike a human diaper bag, this bag is sleek, subtle and, unsurprisingly, modern. Possibly the best part, however, is this bag’s immense storage capacity. Designed with customizable compartments and pockets, every nook and cranny in this thing exists to make you and your dog’s life easier. (Especially your life, as you will probably be the one wiping remnants of tiny meat-based treats off the easy-to-clean interior).
A well-justified price tag
As intelligently designed as this bag is, there is not much else The Modern Dog Company would have had to do to justify that luxe $195 price tag. And still, they tricked this bag out like it was a 1998 Toyota Corolla, and they were ride-pimping expert Alvin Nathaniel “Xzibit” Joiner. Per the companyopens in a new tab, every backpack comes equipped with 10 accessories, including:
One detachable paracord
Two insulated food containers (approximately 20 cups fit into each container)
Three food-grade stainless steel bowls (approximately four cups fit into each container)
Three reusable/resealable bags (each bag is 250 milliliters)
One supplement pill case
One stainless steel water bottle
Basically, when you break down the individual cost of each of these accessories, you end up saving money. Or at least you have your sanity now that you have something to put all your dog’s stuff in that isn’t aTrader Joe’s bag.
The bag for all types of dogs
Bottom line: The needs of pet parents — and the pets themselves — often go overlooked when it comes to travel. For most, it’s a hassle that bags like these will help ease — but for others, it truly is a matter of accessibility.
For every pampered pup whose parents book them their own seat on JetBlue, there is a service dogopens in a new tab whose parent needs to be able to attend to them as quickly and efficiently as The Modern Dog Company Travel Backpack would allow. For reasons like that and more, hopefully this backpack isn’t the last attempt at addressing this issue in the travel space — though I couldn’t think of a better place to start.
Rebecca Caplan
Rebecca Caplan is a writer based in Brooklyn whose work has been featured in The New Yorker, Reductress, and Vulture. She lives in Brooklyn with her perfect, toothless dog Moose.
