People and Their Dogs Really Do Have Similar Personalities, Research Finds

My dog and I are a lot alike. We’re both shy and a little guarded; we don’t like crowds or unplanned interactions with strangers. We love lounging around and having treats. It can feel like like we’re vibrational twins or soulmates, responding to the world in the same ways — but is that projection on my part?

It turns out it might not be, at least not fully. (Though he may not enjoy watching Real Housewives as much as I like to think he does.) Dogs can mirror their guardians’ personalities in subtle but meaningful ways. Confident pet parents can end up with outgoing dogs, while anxious or highly sensitive people can have dogs who seem a little on edge. But this isn’t emotional osmosis. Dogs are keen observers, and they’re tuned in to our tone, our body language, and the routines we create. Over time, they adjust to us, shaping an expression of personality that feels remarkably familiar.

Still, even when dogs pick up on our moods or reflect our personalities, it isn’t the same thing as experiencing our emotions exactly (especially when it comes to things like guilt, which dogs don’t actually experience opens in new tab ). They’re living in our world, reading the cues we provide, and learning what responses work in relationship with us. So, how much of a dog’s personality is a reflection of our relationship with them?

Genetics, environment, and human behavior all shape a dog’s personalty.

Let’s start with what shapes a dog’s personality in general. When it comes to a dog’s temperament, genetics matter, but they’re only the starting point.