How Do Dogs See Humans? Their Perspective, Explained
Maybe they just see you as a weird-looking dog or something.
In This Article:
Dog’s Vision Explained How Dogs Use Other Senses to Interpret Humans Behavioral Evidence of How Dogs See Humans Dogs’ Cognitive Abilities in Understanding Humans How Different Breeds Perceive Differently How Training and Socialization Impact a Dog’s Perception What Do Dogs Think About Humans? Frequently Asked Questions
Sometimes, your dog gazes at you with the most loving eyes… you think. Maybe they’re just looking for a treat or hoping you’ll take them for a walk. Wait, does your dog even know who you are?
Don’t stress! Your pup definitely recognizes you out of all the other humans at the park, but they may not necessarily see you as their parent.
“Dogs can recognize their human ‘parents’ through sight, sound, and, most importantly, smell,” dog trainer Alexandra Bassettopens in new tab says. “They remember our faces, the tone of our voices, and the unique scent each of us carries. That’s why they often get excited when we come home, respond to our calls, and seek comfort from us — because they feel a deep connection with us as their caregivers.”