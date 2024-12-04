It might be time to take a deep breath for both of your sake.

We know: Life is stressful. You’re reminded of that fact pretty much every time you step outside, scroll through social media, or click open a news notification. But if there’s any motivation for cutting down on doomscrolling and taking time for a little self-care, it’s this: Our dogs are picking up on our stress — and it’s making them anxious. In a study published in October opens in a new tab , researchers at Queen’s University Belfast looked at how pups and humans react to stress and found that when pet parents’ heart rates increase, our pets’ do, too.

How the study worked

For the study, the researchers fitted 28 dog parents and their dogs with heart rate monitors. Half of the pet parents were then given a digital test meant to induce stress. The other half were given a guided meditation, which included breathing exercises and affirmations, such as “My dog brings me joy.”

After the digital test, pet parents’ heart rates had increased. Following the guided meditation, their heart rates had decreased. In both cases, the change in the pet parents’ heart rates impacted their pets. “Changes in owner HR significantly predicted changes in the HR of their dogs, suggesting that dogs exhibit emotional contagion and social referencing towards their owners in novel situations,” Aoife Byrne, the study’s lead author, wrote. “Acute changes in owner stress levels can produce rapid changes in canine physiological stress parameters.”

Interestingly, the researchers also found that overall, the dogs’ heart rates decreased over time. “This emphasizes the importance of allowing dogs to acclimatize to novel environments,” Byrne wrote.

Researchers hope that these findings can help make stressful situations, including veterinary visits, less upsetting for dogs. “By devising strategies to mitigate owner stress in veterinary settings, canine stress may, as a result of reducing owner stress, also be alleviated,” Byrne wrote.

bmanzurova / iStock

Anxiety, pet parents, and dogs

The results support previous research that anxious pet parents raise more anxious pups opens in a new tab . One 1997 paper opens in a new tab found that the personalities of pet parents with “aggressive” dogs tended to be more tense than the pet parents of dogs without a history of aggression. Another study published in 2018 opens in a new tab found that pet parents who scored low on the “emotional stability” trait — one of the Big Five personality traits opens in a new tab — were more likely to have dogs with behavioral issues. “Dogs belonging to high stress/anxiety clients are often higher than average in their stress levels and exhibit more anxiety or hyperarousal,” Kim Brophey, author of opens in a new tab Meet Your Dog: The Game-Changing Guide to Understanding Your Dog’s Behavior, told Kinship. opens in a new tab