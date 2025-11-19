The Best Dog Harnesses for Hiking—Reviewed · Kinship

Skip to main content

The 2025 gift guide: cookies, toys, cozy beds, and more!

The Best Dog Harnesses for Hiking—Reviewed

No adventure is complete without the right gear.

by Rebecca Norris
November 19, 2025
dog wearing a harness and leash lying down in a field
var Østby Simonsen / iStock

In This Article:

The Top 10 Kinship Reviewed Dog Harnesses For Hiking Frequently Asked Questions

Traversing new trails is one of life’s great pleasures, especially when you get to bring your pup along for the journey. Even if your pup is very well behaved and has excellent recall, it’s always a good idea to outfit them for adventure.

While you might not want to make them wear boots (given just how finicky dogs tend to be with shoes and the fact that their paws are quite literally designed to walk the earth), harnesses can come in handy. The way we see it, the best dog harnesses for hiking not only provide more control while on leash, but also make pups more visible in the forest, canyons, and atop peaks.

Plus, many heavy-duty hiking harnesses come with built-in handles, which offer an easy way to grab your pup out of harm’s way if ever necessary. Sold? Keep reading to discover our top 10 picks for the best dog harnesses for hiking. 

Btw, our editors (and their pets) picked out these products. They’re always in stock at the time we publish, but there’s a chance they’ll sell out. If you do buy through our links, we may earn a commission. (We’ve got a lot of toys to buy over here, you know?)

How much do you spend on your pet per year?