The Best Dog Harnesses to Buy for Your Adventurous Pup

If you’re like us, walking your pup(s) is a highlight of your day. Of course, the leisurely activity can go a bit askew if your dog (like so many) likes to stubbornly sniff the same spot for minutes at a time or frantically pull you forward any time they see a mailman or another dog.

Fortunately for us, harnesses exist for this very reason. Dog harnesses are designed to give the walker more control of the dog by encapsulating the pup’s entire upper body, as opposed to just their neck. This is also better for the pup’s health and wellbeing overall, as tugging on their fragile necks can lead to lasting damage. Suffice to say, if you’ve been stressing about the nature of your walks and dreaming of a more serene stroll with your doggo, harnesses are here to help. And, as always, so are we.

Ahead, explore our top 10 picks for the best dog harnesses currently on the market.

