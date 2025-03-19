If you wear a bra, you know the unmatched relief of coming home after a long day and finally — finally — being able to relieve yourself of its rigid torso prison. Truly, there is no feeling better than being able to take your first uninhibited breath for the first time all day, OK? If you have a dog, you may have watched them snoozing in their collar and wondered if they might be yearning for the same kind of relief. Is a collar kind of like — and stay with me here — a dog’s uncomfortable bra? Or is it a more negligible accessory, like a little ring or a watch?

We asked experts to tell us how dogs really feel about their collars, whether they need a periodic break from wearing them, and if constant wear could do more harm than good.

Do dogs mind wearing a collar?

First, we should define the type of collar we’re talking about. Obviously, any collar used in aversive training opens in a new tab is extremely painful— that means prong collars, shock collars (also known as e-collars), or choke collars. Kinship is strongly against the use of these kinds of collars, to be clear.

Head haltis, aka “head halters” or “gentle leaders,” which are structurally similar to a horse’s collar, can also cause injuries. “Dogs’ necks are not built like a horse’s and can easily be damaged by an owner pulling too hard in one direction,” trainer Charlie DiBono told Kinship opens in a new tab . So, let’s narrow our focus to flat collars, the standard sort of collar that typically features a D-ring on which you can hang an ID tag . Are our dogs comfortable while wearing them?

“Yes, most dogs are fairly comfortable wearing collars,” Dr. Carly Fox opens in a new tab , senior veterinarian at the Schwarzman Animal Medical Center, tells Kinship. “Much like how most people feel comfortable wearing a light necklace.”

Dr. Brian Collins opens in a new tab , a veterinarian with the Cornell Riney Canine Health Center, agrees. “Most of the time, it appears that dogs adapt to their collar and don’t necessarily notice it anymore — like a ring, a watch, or even clothing,” he says.

Fox adds that it’s important that the collar fits correctly and not be too tight or too loose. “Ideally, you should be able to fit two fingers under the collar when on,” she says. She adds that it should also be light, flexible, and dry easily: “Collars that are heavy, metal, or rigid can be uncomfortable.”

How can you tell if your dog dislikes their collar?

If your dog doesn’t like a collar, they probably won’t be shy about letting you know. “The dog will try to remove the collar with their paws, scratch at the area, or even be sensitive to touch,” Fox says. They might also rub their next on the ground, or on a piece of furniture. “If you tug at their collar, and they yelp or cry in discomfort, these dogs should be in a harness.”

Are there risks associated with wearing a collar full-time?

“If the collar fits your dog correctly, there is little risk to leaving it on all the time,” Fox says. Still, it’s important to be mindful of potential hazards. Collins points out that collars can get caught on various things like crates, furniture, tree limbs, or fences. “Another serious risk is for dogs who wrestle with each other,�” he says. “One dog can get their teeth caught under the collar of another dog, which could cause strangulation.” A dog could even get their own foot or lower teeth caught under their collar if it’s too loose, so again, make sure it fits properly.

Fox says if you want to remove the collar while at home, you should feel free to do so, just make sure that your dog has an alternative form of identification, like a microchip opens in a new tab — particularly if they’re an escape-artist type. And remember to put the collar back on for walks or if they go out in the yard. She also notes that for incredibly active pets opens in a new tab , like cats, “you can use a breakaway collar to avoid any accidental choking or injury if the collar gets caught on something at home.”

Some situations can cause increased risk.

While a properly fitted collar is unlikely to cause harm during daily wear, certain situations can increase the risk of injury. Collars can lead to neck strain when your dog is pulling or lunging when on leash, Collins says. In that case, he advises that pet parents use a harness to walk their dogs opens in a new tab .

Fox says harnesses should also be used for breeds that are predisposed to cervical disc disease (IVDD), like Dachshunds and Beagles. “The same goes for any brachycephalic breed opens in a new tab [like Bulldogs, Pugs, and Pekingese] as pressure on their neck can result in respiratory distress.” Greyhound breeds have thin skin and thick necks, so traditional collars can be uncomfortable for them (and easy to slip out of), too. “Ideally, they should wear a special martingale collar for this reason,” Fox says. Martingale collars opens in a new tab , also called limited slip collars, feature two loops that keep a pup secured but won’t choke them. For this reason, rescue workers and professional dog walkers prefer this kind of collar.

“There are potentially even worse consequences if a dog is tied out in the yard and runs to the end of the rope/chain and causes sudden forceful pressure on the neck,” Collins says. “Pressure on the neck can injure the spinal cord, the trachea, or other soft-tissue structures in the neck, such as nerves and blood vessels.”

Can collars lead to skin issues?

For some dogs, constant collar wear can lead to skin problems like hair loss opens in a new tab , which is mainly an undesired cosmetic result. “They can also cause skin irritation and infection, especially with long-haired dogs, dogs with a lot of skin folds, as well as dogs who swim a lot or who have underlying allergies that affect their skin,” Collins says. Fox adds that any dog who has underlying atopy or a skin disease opens in a new tab can develop irritation under and around their collar. Make sure to monitor your pup’s skin and talk to your vet about alternative solutions if irritation develops.

Should we take our dog’s collar off for sleep?