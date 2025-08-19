Why Do Dogs Spin in Circles Before They Lie Down?

No matter how worn out my dog seems to be from a hard day of running around and sniffing everything, it always takes her forever to settle down in her bed. It’s never comfortable enough, either. While I may have spent precious minutes folding multiple blankets, she’ll still get in it and dig up my hard work. Then, she’ll turn around several times before eventually deciding that everything about it is “right.” While this can be both annoying and fun to watch, it turns out it’s not totally unique to her at all.

Recently, dog parents opens in new tab have been posting TikTok videos of their pets spinning around before they lie down to rest. In response, experts on the platform have been offering different reasons for the behavior: Some say the dogs are just getting comfortable, while others suggest they’re making little nests for themselves. It can even be a self-preservation act, left over from the days they had to keep watch for predators opens in new tab in the wild — not that the average Chihuahua chilling at home has to worry about that.

Ivan Ozerov / Stocksy

The “why” behind this behavior remains a mystery.

Sadie Geoghegan-Dann, dog trainer at Nervous Rex opens in new tab , tells me that she has seen this in many dogs, both clients’ and her own: “Sometimes it can just be one or two casual turns before plonking down. Other times, it can be several spins in what looks like some sort of ritualistic dance, with maybe a bit of digging and rearranging of bedding thrown in for good measure.”

She says that, for the most part, we don’t actually know where it started. “Many people believe it’s an instinctual behavior, dating back to their wild ancestors, who might circle in place to flatten down the terrain, making it more comfy and ensuring it’s a safe spot and there are no hidden risks lurking in the ground,” she says.

When dogs used to sleep outside on the grass, they would have any number of rocks, twigs, and other annoying things to deal with. By walking around and stamping down their “bed” for the night, they could make sure that it was as comfortable as possible to settle down in.

While it may seem silly for a spoiled Labrador to do this before getting to sleep on a nice, soft, expensive bed, some habits are just really ingrained in dogs’ animal brains. It’s evolution, and as long as they seem otherwise fine and aren’t hurting themselves or anyone else, there isn’t any reason to worry. Your dog is just tapping into their wolf brain.

Anna Belova / Adobe Stock

Just let them do their thing.

Sian Lawley-Rudd is a dog trainer and the founder of Lavender Garden Animal Services opens in new tab . She says that, most of the time, this behavior is actually just part of a dog’s normal settling down routine. “There’s actually some research showing dogs are far more likely to do it if the surface they’re lying on is uneven,” Lawley-Rudd says. “In one small study opens in new tab , dogs were nearly three times more likely to circle before lying down on a lumpy, uneven surface compared to a smooth, flat one. That suggests that, for many dogs, circling is a way of making a spot more comfortable before they rest.”

That logic is pretty straightforward and explains why my dog needs to dig at every single one of her blankets and spin around a few times before she settles down to sleep. Geoghegan-Dann adds that, while it could still be an ingrained instinct from their past, dogs today are likely just trying to make their beds as comfy as possible.

“As well as looking for the perfect spot that your dog deems to be both comfortable and safe, they might also be testing that the temperature is to their liking as well,” she says. “Another thing to bear in mind is that dogs have scent markers in their feet, so padding around on the spot before settling down could be a habitual way of marking the area as their own.” This is similar to the way that they might scratch at grass after peeing; it’s just an extra way of claiming the space.

Lydia Sokor / Shutterstock

But keep an eye out for any big changes.

However, in unusual cases, the reason might be a little more complicated. Sometimes, it could be linked to discomfort from joint problems and muscle stiffness. This is particularly true for older dogs: “Dogs with joint issues, arthritis, or muscle stiffness might circle more to try and find a position that feels less painful,” Lawley-Rudd says. More worryingly, stress, obsessive compulsive disorders, or even neurological issues could also contribute. “Some dogs might circle more if they’re unsettled, overstimulated, or can’t fully relax in the environment they’re in,” she adds.

Although this is rare, Geoghegan-Dann says this behavior could be a cause for concern, especially if your dog seems agitated. “It could be a sign that they’re frustrated, overaroused or have an excess amount of energy to burn; indicating that perhaps their needs aren’t being met as best as they could be,” she says. “If the spinning seems to be becoming an obsessive behavior, then it might be a sign to make sure you’re meeting your dog’s needs as best as possible; giving them plenty of physical and mental enrichment and, most importantly, providing them with breed-specific outlets to alleviate frustration and reduce arousal levels.”

Bottom line: If the behavior seems excessive, then consider speaking with your vet. These kinds of more serious reasons are pretty rare, though. “If it’s just a couple of turns and then they settle, it’s perfectly normal,” Lawley-Rudd assures me. “I’d only suggest a vet check if you notice a sudden change, for example, if they start circling a lot more, seem restless, or show signs of stiffness, limping, or pain when trying to get comfortable.”

Most of the time, though, she says, “it’s just one of those small, adorable quirks that makes dogs who they are.”