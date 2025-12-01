The Best Dog-Tracking Collars—Reviewed
Because peace of mind is the best thing you can buy yourself when it comes to your pet.
It’s no secret that we love a cute and functional collar, harness, and leash ensemble. There’s also no denying, though, that sometimes, those safeguards aren’t enough to keep our pups out of harm’s way. After all, if they get off-leash, off-harness, or manage to sneak beyond the fence or front door, tragedy can strike if they don’t have solid recall or can’t be quickly located.
To prevent such a situation, you might consider investing in a dog-tracking collar. These collars are designed to work with Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, cellular, and/or GPS to quickly and effectively locate pets — but that’s not all.
Many of the best tracking collars today come with companion apps to designate safety zones, set up virtual fences, act as voice and vibration training devices, keep track of vet records, and more. Because many dog-tracking collars exist today, we set out to find the best of the best. It is worth noting that at Kinship, we do not promote the use of the shock feature on collars to train your dog and have included these collars for their GPS features. Learn more about positive-reinforcement techniques here.
Check out our top 10 picks below.
How to choose the dog-tracking collar that is right for you
GPS Reliability: Dog-tracking collars can pinpoint a dog’s location via Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, cellular, and/or the Global Positioning System (GPS). Of these, GPS is most effective, as it doesn’t rely on having a cellular or home-based signal — things that are scarce in the mountains and other rural areas where dogs may get lost. As long as the dog-tracking collar can be picked up by a satellite, pup parents will get an alert.
Design: Dog-tracking collars are sold in all-in-one collars and clip-on, collar-compatible designs. If you love picking out seasonal collars for your pup, an attachment may be your best bet. If durability is your top consideration, an all-in-one design tends to be more secure. Regardless of design, make sure that the dog-tracking collar you choose is waterproof, as you never know what your pup could get into or where they might run off to.
Price: Dog-tracking collars tend to be on the pricier side. However, it often comes down to whether or not you want to opt in to a full subscription. If you ask us, it’s worth it. After all, without the subscription, many of these dog-tracking collars only offer a fraction of their benefits. That said, if you don’t want to fuss with a high-tech, dog-specific tracking collar, there’s always the option to go the AirTag route. More on that in a bit.
Best overall
Pros
Lightweight design
Battery lasts up to three months in ideal conditions
Companion app to designate virtual fences
You can upload vet records to the collar
Doesn’t require a Wi-Fi connection
Sold in five sizes
Waterproof
Cons
Expensive
Only sold in four colors
Requires subscription (But first 12 months are free)
GPS location updates every five minutes (every minute in lost-dog mode)
Overall review
“Excellent product. We started with version one and have upgraded to versions two and three. The battery lasts a couple of weeks and is reliable. Over the years, we have had to track our dogs about four times. It provides good tracking that can be followed very easily. We took the bases with us on vacay, set [them up] and did a safe zone—[it] worked great. [It] gives us peace of mind. I would purchase again.” —Amazon reviewer
Review rating: 4.1
Best battery life
Pros
Clip-on, collar-compatible design
GPS location updates every 15 seconds
20-day battery life
Tracks activity, including movement, meals, and behaviors like scratching and licking
Built-in light
Cons
Pricey
Requires a Wi-Fi connection
Requires subscription
Only sold in three colors
Only water-resistant
Overall review
“We have tried three different ‘dog locators.’ None lasted very long. Whether it be poor battery performance or water leakage. The Whistle unit has been fantastic. You can enter so much information about your dog. All the reports you get are helpful. Alerts are frequent depending upon the situation. We are very happy with the units so far… We feel very comfortable having these units on our two dogs. Peace of mind!” —Amazon reviewer
Review rating: 3.7
Best tracker collar attachment
Pros
Clip-on, collar-compatible design
GPS location updates every two to three seconds
Companion app to designate virtual fences
14-day battery life
Tracks activity, including movement, sleep, barking, and more
More affordable
Waterproof
Cons
Requires subscription
Overall review
“This collar is for my Harrier hound. He is the most gentle, likable fellow. However, when his nose gets on scent, he goes deaf. He will go on a walkabout for miles. Our ranch is quite rural, so there are plenty of scents. We have tried many, many, many collars. They are slow, they do not work when signals are weak, they track poorly, battery life is short, etc. But the Tractive, with its combination of technologies, locks on quickly, shows where he is, and the battery lasts a couple of weeks. When he travels outside my marked areas, we get an alert on both my and my wife's phone. Best tracking collar that we have found. The recurring monthly fee is stout, but it is actually cheaper because it works and I have not had to replace it.” —Amazon reviewer
Review rating: 4.2
Best voice recall collar
Pros
Clip-on, collar-compatible design
GPS location updates every five seconds
Eight-day battery life
Tracks active hours, rest hours, calories, and distance
Features smart voice recall
More affordable
Waterproof
Cons
Requires a subscription but has flexible options
Overall review
“I recently bought the Pawfit Dog Collar for my Great Pyrenees, and I have to say, it’s been a game-changer! Living on a farm, my dog spends a lot of time patrolling the property, so I needed something that would keep track of him, especially since he’s often out of sight. The Pawfit collar has exceeded all of my expectations. The real standout feature for me is the GPS tracking. ... My Great Pyrenees is tough on gear, and this collar holds up to all the elements — rain, mud, and even scratches from brambles. It’s sturdy and comfortable for him, with no signs of wear after weeks of use. Another big win is the battery life. I can go several days without needing to recharge, which is important when you’re out in the field. It’s really convenient for days when we’re working long hours, and I don’t have to worry about the collar dying on me unexpectedly.” —Amazon reviewer
Review rating: 4.1
Best all-in-one collar
Pros
GPS location updates every second
Companion app to designate virtual fences
Provides sound, vibration, and static feedback
Waterproof
Cons
Expensive
Bulky design
Must be charged daily
Only sold in two sizes (Small, 11 to 15 inches, and Medium/Large, 15 to 30.5 inches)