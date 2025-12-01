The Best Dog-Tracking Collars—Reviewed

Because peace of mind is the best thing you can buy yourself when it comes to your pet.

It’s no secret that we love a cute and functional collar, harness, and leash ensemble. There’s also no denying, though, that sometimes, those safeguards aren’t enough to keep our pups out of harm’s way. After all, if they get off-leash, off-harness, or manage to sneak beyond the fence or front door, tragedy can strike if they don’t have solid recall or can’t be quickly located.

To prevent such a situation, you might consider investing in a dog-tracking collar. These collars are designed to work with Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, cellular, and/or GPS to quickly and effectively locate pets — but that’s not all.

Navigating life with a new pet? Head to littleKin! littleKin™ is Kinship’s home just for puppy and kitten parents. Bop over to check out expert advice, new pet tools, and special deals—all curated for your newest family member. Get Free Advice

Many of the best tracking collars today come with companion apps to designate safety zones, set up virtual fences, act as voice and vibration training devices, keep track of vet records, and more. Because many dog-tracking collars exist today, we set out to find the best of the best. It is worth noting that at Kinship, we do not promote the use of the shock feature on collars to train your dog and have included these collars for their GPS features. Learn more about positive-reinforcement techniques here.

Check out our top 10 picks below.

Btw, our editors (and their pets) picked out these products. They’re always in stock at the time we publish, but there’s a chance they’ll sell out. If you do buy through our links, we may earn a commission. (We’ve got a lot of toys to buy over here, you know?)

The top 10 Kinship-reviewed dog-tracking collars

How to choose the dog-tracking collar that is right for you

GPS Reliability: Dog-tracking collars can pinpoint a dog’s location via Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, cellular, and/or the Global Positioning System (GPS). Of these, GPS is most effective, as it doesn’t rely on having a cellular or home-based signal — things that are scarce in the mountains and other rural areas where dogs may get lost. As long as the dog-tracking collar can be picked up by a satellite, pup parents will get an alert.

Design: Dog-tracking collars are sold in all-in-one collars and clip-on, collar-compatible designs. If you love picking out seasonal collars for your pup, an attachment may be your best bet. If durability is your top consideration, an all-in-one design tends to be more secure. Regardless of design, make sure that the dog-tracking collar you choose is waterproof, as you never know what your pup could get into or where they might run off to.

Price: Dog-tracking collars tend to be on the pricier side. However, it often comes down to whether or not you want to opt in to a full subscription. If you ask us, it’s worth it. After all, without the subscription, many of these dog-tracking collars only offer a fraction of their benefits. That said, if you don’t want to fuss with a high-tech, dog-specific tracking collar, there’s always the option to go the AirTag route. More on that in a bit.

Best overall

opens in new tab Fi Series 3+ Smart Dog Tracker Collar opens in new tab $ 209 $ 159 $ 159 The Fi Series 3+ Smart Dog Tracker Collar is considered to be the best dog-tracking collar on the market, despite the fact that it only updates GPS location up to every five minutes. The reason it’s so highly rated is because, given its less frequent tracking, the battery lasts incredibly long, ensuring that your pet will stay safe (or at least findable) even if you forget a nightly charge. Beyond its stellar battery life, the lightweight, all-in-one, waterproof collar is sold in five sizes suitable for all breeds. Best of all, the companion app lets pet parents designate safe spaces, count steps, monitor rest, start search parties, and more. You can even store your pup’s vet records on it, so if they do get lost, vets can assist them with full knowledge of their history and needs. $159 at Amazon opens in new tab

Pros

Lightweight design

Battery lasts up to three months in ideal conditions

Companion app to designate virtual fences

You can upload vet records to the collar

Doesn’t require a Wi-Fi connection

Sold in five sizes

Waterproof

Cons

Expensive

Only sold in four colors

Requires subscription (But first 12 months are free)

GPS location updates every five minutes (every minute in lost-dog mode)

Overall review

“Excellent product. We started with version one and have upgraded to versions two and three. The battery lasts a couple of weeks and is reliable. Over the years, we have had to track our dogs about four times. It provides good tracking that can be followed very easily. We took the bases with us on vacay, set [them up] and did a safe zone—[it] worked great. [It] gives us peace of mind. I would purchase again.” —Amazon reviewer

Review rating: 4.1

Best battery life

Pros

Clip-on, collar-compatible design

GPS location updates every 15 seconds

20-day battery life

Tracks activity, including movement, meals, and behaviors like scratching and licking

Built-in light

Cons

Pricey

Requires a Wi-Fi connection

Requires subscription

Only sold in three colors

Only water-resistant

Overall review

“​​We have tried three different ‘dog locators.’ None lasted very long. Whether it be poor battery performance or water leakage. The Whistle unit has been fantastic. You can enter so much information about your dog. All the reports you get are helpful. Alerts are frequent depending upon the situation. We are very happy with the units so far… We feel very comfortable having these units on our two dogs. Peace of mind!” —Amazon reviewer

Review rating: 3.7

Best tracker collar attachment

opens in new tab Tractive Smart Dog GPS Tracker opens in new tab $ 69 $ 41 $ 41 The Tractive Smart Dog GPS Tracker stands apart for its unlimited tracking distance, long-lasting battery, and comprehensive companion app. Within the app, pet parents can analyze not only their pup’s location but also their activity, steps, sleep, heart rate, respiratory rate, barking, licking, and more. FWIW: It’s often considered a head-to-head (or shall we say paw-to-paw) competition between Tractive and Fi. $41 at Amazon opens in new tab

Pros

Clip-on, collar-compatible design

GPS location updates every two to three seconds

Companion app to designate virtual fences

14-day battery life

Tracks activity, including movement, sleep, barking, and more

More affordable

Waterproof

Cons

Requires subscription

Overall review

“This collar is for my Harrier hound. He is the most gentle, likable fellow. However, when his nose gets on scent, he goes deaf. He will go on a walkabout for miles. Our ranch is quite rural, so there are plenty of scents. We have tried many, many, many collars. They are slow, they do not work when signals are weak, they track poorly, battery life is short, etc. But the Tractive, with its combination of technologies, locks on quickly, shows where he is, and the battery lasts a couple of weeks. When he travels outside my marked areas, we get an alert on both my and my wife's phone. Best tracking collar that we have found. The recurring monthly fee is stout, but it is actually cheaper because it works and I have not had to replace it.” —Amazon reviewer

Review rating: 4.2

Best voice recall collar

opens in new tab Pawfit 3 GPS Dog Tracker opens in new tab $ 60 $ 48 $ 48 The Pawfit 3 GPS Dog Tracker is another fan-fave, largely because it offers ample tracking perks, like a week-long battery life and frequently updated location, all for considerably less than other popular dog-tracking collars. It even features smart voice recall so you can send them a cue from afar. $48 at Amazon opens in new tab

Pros

Clip-on, collar-compatible design

GPS location updates every five seconds

Eight-day battery life

Tracks active hours, rest hours, calories, and distance

Features smart voice recall

More affordable

Waterproof

Cons

Requires a subscription but has flexible options

Overall review

“I recently bought the Pawfit Dog Collar for my Great Pyrenees, and I have to say, it’s been a game-changer! Living on a farm, my dog spends a lot of time patrolling the property, so I needed something that would keep track of him, especially since he’s often out of sight. The Pawfit collar has exceeded all of my expectations. The real standout feature for me is the GPS tracking. ... My Great Pyrenees is tough on gear, and this collar holds up to all the elements — rain, mud, and even scratches from brambles. It’s sturdy and comfortable for him, with no signs of wear after weeks of use. Another big win is the battery life. I can go several days without needing to recharge, which is important when you’re out in the field. It’s really convenient for days when we’re working long hours, and I don’t have to worry about the collar dying on me unexpectedly.” —Amazon reviewer

Review rating: 4.1

Best all-in-one collar

Pros

GPS location updates every second

Companion app to designate virtual fences

Provides sound, vibration, and static feedback

Waterproof

Cons

Expensive

Bulky design

Must be charged daily

Only sold in two sizes (Small, 11 to 15 inches, and Medium/Large, 15 to 30.5 inches)

Overall review