The Best Dog-Tracking Collars—Reviewed · Kinship

Skip to main content

The 2025 gift guide: cookies, toys, cozy beds, and more!

The Best Dog-Tracking Collars—Reviewed

Because peace of mind is the best thing you can buy yourself when it comes to your pet.

by Rebecca Norris
December 1, 2025
Dog wearing GPS collar with someone outside in the forrest.
Petra Richli / Adobe Stock

In This Article:

The Top 10 Kinship Reviewed Dog-Tracking Collars Frequently Asked Questions

It’s no secret that we love a cute and functional collar, harness, and leash ensemble. There’s also no denying, though, that sometimes, those safeguards aren’t enough to keep our pups out of harm’s way. After all, if they get off-leash, off-harness, or manage to sneak beyond the fence or front door, tragedy can strike if they don’t have solid recall or can’t be quickly located.

To prevent such a situation, you might consider investing in a dog-tracking collar. These collars are designed to work with Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, cellular,  and/or GPS to quickly and effectively locate pets — but that’s not all.

Navigating life with a new pet? Head to littleKin!

littleKin is Kinship’s home just for puppy and kitten parents. Bop over to check out expert advice, new pet tools, and special deals—all curated for your newest family member.

Many of the best tracking collars today come with companion apps to designate safety zones, set up virtual fences, act as voice and vibration training devices, keep track of vet records, and more. Because many dog-tracking collars exist today, we set out to find the best of the best. It is worth noting that at Kinship, we do not promote the use of the shock feature on collars to train your dog and have included these collars for their GPS features. Learn more about positive-reinforcement techniques here.

Check out our top 10 picks below. 

Btw, our editors (and their pets) picked out these products. They’re always in stock at the time we publish, but there’s a chance they’ll sell out. If you do buy through our links, we may earn a commission. (We’ve got a lot of toys to buy over here, you know?)

The top 10 Kinship-reviewed dog-tracking collars

How to choose the dog-tracking collar that is right for you

GPS Reliability: Dog-tracking collars can pinpoint a dog’s location via Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, cellular, and/or the Global Positioning System (GPS). Of these, GPS is most effective, as it doesn’t rely on having a cellular or home-based signal — things that are scarce in the mountains and other rural areas where dogs may get lost. As long as the dog-tracking collar can be picked up by a satellite, pup parents will get an alert.

Design: Dog-tracking collars are sold in all-in-one collars and clip-on, collar-compatible designs. If you love picking out seasonal collars for your pup, an attachment may be your best bet. If durability is your top consideration, an all-in-one design tends to be more secure. Regardless of design, make sure that the dog-tracking collar you choose is waterproof, as you never know what your pup could get into or where they might run off to. 

Price: Dog-tracking collars tend to be on the pricier side. However, it often comes down to whether or not you want to opt in to a full subscription. If you ask us, it’s worth it. After all, without the subscription, many of these dog-tracking collars only offer a fraction of their benefits. That said, if you don’t want to fuss with a high-tech, dog-specific tracking collar, there’s always the option to go the AirTag route. More on that in a bit. 

Best overall

Fi Series 3+ Smart Dog Tracker Collar
Fi Series 3+ Smart Dog Tracker Collar
$209
$159

The Fi Series 3+ Smart Dog Tracker Collar is considered to be the best dog-tracking collar on the market, despite the fact that it only updates GPS location up to every five minutes. The reason it’s so highly rated is because, given its less frequent tracking, the battery lasts incredibly long, ensuring that your pet will stay safe (or at least findable) even if you forget a nightly charge. Beyond its stellar battery life, the lightweight, all-in-one, waterproof collar is sold in five sizes suitable for all breeds. Best of all, the companion app lets pet parents designate safe spaces, count steps, monitor rest, start search parties, and more. You can even store your pup’s vet records on it, so if they do get lost, vets can assist them with full knowledge of their history and needs.

$159 at Amazon

Pros

  • Lightweight design 

  • Battery lasts up to three months in ideal conditions

  • Companion app to designate virtual fences

  • You can upload vet records to the collar

  • Doesn’t require a Wi-Fi connection

  • Sold in five sizes

  • Waterproof

Cons

  • Expensive

  • Only sold in four colors 

  • Requires subscription (But first 12 months are free)

  • GPS location updates every five minutes (every minute in lost-dog mode)

Overall review

“Excellent product. We started with version one and have upgraded to versions two and three. The battery lasts a couple of weeks and is reliable. Over the years, we have had to track our dogs about four times. It provides good tracking that can be followed very easily. We took the bases with us on vacay, set [them up] and did a safe zone—[it] worked great. [It] gives us peace of mind. I would purchase again.” —Amazon reviewer

Review rating: 4.1

Best battery life

Whistle Go Explore GPS Tracker
Whistle Go Explore GPS Tracker
$149

The Whistle Go Explore GPS Tracker is adored by thousands of Amazon shoppers for its long-lasting battery life, frequent GPS tracking updates, activity tracking, and built-in flashlight. That said, if you have a small dog, the chunky attachment might feel a smidge bulky around their neck.

$149 at Amazon

Pros

  • Clip-on, collar-compatible design

  • GPS location updates every 15 seconds

  • 20-day battery life

  • Tracks activity, including movement, meals, and behaviors like scratching and licking

  • Built-in light 

Cons

  • Pricey

  • Requires a Wi-Fi connection

  • Requires subscription

  • Only sold in three colors 

  • Only water-resistant

Overall review

“​​We have tried three different ‘dog locators.’ None lasted very long. Whether it be poor battery performance or water leakage. The Whistle unit has been fantastic. You can enter so much information about your dog. All the reports you get are helpful. Alerts are frequent depending upon the situation. We are very happy with the units so far… We feel very comfortable having these units on our two dogs. Peace of mind!” —Amazon reviewer

Review rating: 3.7

Best tracker collar attachment

Tractive Smart Dog GPS Tracker
Tractive Smart Dog GPS Tracker
$69
$41

The Tractive Smart Dog GPS Tracker stands apart for its unlimited tracking distance, long-lasting battery, and comprehensive companion app. Within the app, pet parents can analyze not only their pup’s location but also their activity, steps, sleep, heart rate, respiratory rate, barking, licking, and more. FWIW: It’s often considered a head-to-head (or shall we say paw-to-paw) competition between Tractive and Fi.

$41 at Amazon

Pros

  • Clip-on, collar-compatible design

  • GPS location updates every two to three seconds

  • Companion app to designate virtual fences

  • 14-day battery life

  • Tracks activity, including movement, sleep, barking, and more

  • More affordable

  • Waterproof

Cons

  • Requires subscription

Overall review

“This collar is for my Harrier hound. He is the most gentle, likable fellow. However, when his nose gets on scent, he goes deaf. He will go on a walkabout for miles. Our ranch is quite rural, so there are plenty of scents. We have tried many, many, many collars. They are slow, they do not work when signals are weak, they track poorly, battery life is short, etc. But the Tractive, with its combination of technologies, locks on quickly, shows where he is, and the battery lasts a couple of weeks. When he travels outside my marked areas, we get an alert on both my and my wife's phone. Best tracking collar that we have found. The recurring monthly fee is stout, but it is actually cheaper because it works and I have not had to replace it.” —Amazon reviewer

Review rating: 4.2

Best voice recall collar

Pawfit 3 GPS Dog Tracker
Pawfit 3 GPS Dog Tracker
$60
$48

The Pawfit 3 GPS Dog Tracker is another fan-fave, largely because it offers ample tracking perks, like a week-long battery life and frequently updated location, all for considerably less than other popular dog-tracking collars. It even features smart voice recall so you can send them a cue from afar.

$48 at Amazon

Pros

  • Clip-on, collar-compatible design

  • GPS location updates every five seconds

  • Eight-day battery life

  • Tracks active hours, rest hours, calories, and distance

  • Features smart voice recall 

  • More affordable

  • Waterproof

Cons

  • Requires a subscription but has flexible options

Overall review

“I recently bought the Pawfit Dog Collar for my Great Pyrenees, and I have to say, it’s been a game-changer! Living on a farm, my dog spends a lot of time patrolling the property, so I needed something that would keep track of him, especially since he’s often out of sight. The Pawfit collar has exceeded all of my expectations. The real standout feature for me is the GPS tracking. ... My Great Pyrenees is tough on gear, and this collar holds up to all the elements — rain, mud, and even scratches from brambles. It’s sturdy and comfortable for him, with no signs of wear after weeks of use. Another big win is the battery life. I can go several days without needing to recharge, which is important when you’re out in the field. It’s really convenient for days when we’re working long hours, and I don’t have to worry about the collar dying on me unexpectedly.” —Amazon reviewer

Review rating: 4.1

Best all-in-one collar

Halo Collar 3
Halo Collar 3
$349
$299

If you’re looking for a tracking collar to replace your pup’s regular collar, the Halo Collar 3 gets rave reviews. While a bit bulkier in design, the all-in-one waterproof collar updates GPS every single second, offering the most up-to-date location technology on the market.

$299 at Amazon

Pros

  • GPS location updates every second

  • Companion app to designate virtual fences

  • Provides sound, vibration, and static feedback

  • Waterproof

Cons

  • Expensive

  • Bulky design

  • Must be charged daily

  • Only sold in two sizes (Small, 11 to 15 inches, and Medium/Large, 15 to 30.5 inches)

Overall review