Everything you need to know about flea collars to make the best decision for your dog.

In the war of dogs versus fleas, it can be hard to know how to properly armor your pup for battle. With all of the many options for flea preventatives out there, knowing what the safest and most effective method is can be confusing, to say the least.

Here, we’ll look at flea collars for dogs, whether they work, and if they are the right choice for your pup.

Main takeaways Flea collars are a form of flea preventative that dogs can wear, some for up to eight months.

There are many on the market, but your vet will be able to recommend a brand that has done their due diligence to make sure their product is not only effective but safe to use.

Using a flea collar can effectively prevent flea infestations, but it needs to be used appropriately.

What is a flea collar?

Flea collars are one of the many ways pet parents can prevent or get rid of fleas on dogs opens in a new tab . They are plastic bands infused with medications that slowly spread onto your dog’s skin. These medications either help to repel fleas or kill fleas opens in a new tab when they try to bite.

Flea collars have the advantage over other dog flea and tick preventatives opens in a new tab in that they tend to last longer, some providing up to eight months of bug-free days. Many flea collars protect against ticks, lice, and mites as well.

How do flea collars work?

To get into the real nitty gritty, we’re going to focus on anti-parasiticide flea collars here. You will find some with citronella, peppermint oil, or other natural ingredients to repel fleas, but they tend not to work as well. Instead, for better efficacy, you’ll need to use a collar that contains things like imidacloprid and flumethrin. These are medications that kill fleas when they bite by disrupting their nervous system.

Collars containing anti-parasiticide medications provide high concentrations of these products that are gradually released over time onto your dog’s skin, where they are absorbed. The medications are then distributed throughout your dog’s body so that they are available to fleas that bite anywhere on your dog.

How effective are flea collars? Do they work?

If you’re used to flea collars that were available decades ago or over-the-counter products, you’re likely questioning their efficacy. It’s true that these flea collars were little more than neck ornaments, but collars of today are different.

Talk to your vet about their recommendation for a product they think is a safe, long-lasting and effective opens in a new tab flea treatment opens in a new tab . Please keep in mind that this is one specific, veterinary-prescribed product, not the flea collar you can pick up at a grocery store.

Are flea collars safe?

Don’t consider any flea and tick preventative unless your veterinarian recommends them. Over-the-counter products typically haven’t undergone the stringent testing that veterinary prescribed products have, so they may not be as effective or as safe. In fact, some flea and tick medications have been tied to neurological problems opens in a new tab .

Now, let’s keep in mind that the safety of a product stems from many factors, one of which is proper use. Using a flea collar requires more from you than just slipping it on your dog’s neck. It needs to be appropriately sized to prevent dogs from chewing on it or taking it off. You’ll want to size your flea collar the same way you will a regular collar. Snug it up until you can just fit two fingers between the collar and skin. Regularly check the collar to make sure it’s still fitting properly, isn’t too tight, and that there are no chew marks. Wash your hands after touching it.

Cats can be extremely sensitive to some flea medications, so if you share your home with a feline, make sure your product of choice is safe for them as well. Cats may end up grooming your dog or even nibbling on the collar, so even if they aren’t wearing it, the medications need to be OK for cats.

The other side of safety is ensuring your dog is healthy enough to use such a product. This is where your vet will come in. Dogs with certain health conditions may not match well with a flea collar, so always ask your vet’s opinion and get your flea products directly from them to make sure they are as safe as possible.

Comparing flea collars to alternative flea treatments

The idea of slipping a collar on your dog that provides months of flea protection is a pretty good one, but how does it stack up against those other methods?

Topical treatments

Topical treatments come in a little tube that you squeeze onto your dog’s skin every 30 days. These products tend to work well against ticks, fleas, and other nasty bugs, but they can be a bit messy and repetitive. The efficacy of topicals versus collars is around the same when used properly, so the choice really comes down to convenience.

Oral medications

Another 30-day option is oral medications. These meat-flavored tablets are a tasty way to protect your pet. Most tend to work well, though maybe a little less effective than the topical or collar versions. However, they are easy to give, and you don’t have to worry about getting the medication on your hands as much.

Flea sprays and shampoos

Now, if you want a really messy option, look into flea sprays and shampoos. These products are used to bathe or groom dogs with active flea infestations. They don’t work well to repel or prevent parasites; they just kill the ones that are there. Most of us don’t want to deal with covering our pups in a medicated spray or shampoo, but these products do have their place. They tend to be a safer option for younger animals or pups with health conditions that need to steer clear of other medications.

