300 Cases of Dog Food Recalled Due to Plastic Contamination

This week, Fromm Family Foods, the owner of Bonnihill Farms, issued a voluntary recall of one of their products. Customers reported that the Bonnihill Farms BeefiBowls Beef Recipe, a frozen dog food, was contaminated with plastic.

According to a statement by Fromm Family Foods, all sizes of dogs could potentially experience adverse reactions. To date, no dogs have become sick or injured as a result of the contamination.

Which lot is affected?

One lot of the Bonnihill BeefiBowls Beef Recipe is affected. The product was packaged in 15 ounce cylindrical tubes and displays the lot code Best By 12/25/2026 B01. The Universal Product Code (which you can find below the barcode) is 072705135004.

The recalled food was distributed in Illinois, Wisconsin, Texas, Arizona, Mississippi, Oklahoma, Louisiana, California, Arizona, Colorado, Oregon, Washington, Arkansas, and Canada.

If you purchased a contaminated product, the FDA recommends returning it to the retailer. All Bonnihill BeefiBowls Beef Recipes have been removed from shelves.

Symptoms pet parents should look out for

When ingested by dogs, plastic can cause a variety of unpleasant symptoms, including vomiting, lethargy, diarrhea, loss of appetite, and stomach discomfort. In large amounts, plastic can also lead to intestinal obstruction and gastrointestinal upset — severe problems that require immediately intervention.