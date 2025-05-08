How Much Wet Food to Feed Your Cat—Guidelines to Follow · Kinship

Here’s How Much Wet Food You Should Feed Your Cat

Its much better than dry food, but that doesnt mean your can can eat as much of it as they want.

by Dr. Shelby Neely, DVM
May 8, 2025
Cat eating wet food from a bowl at home.
Gillian Vann / Stocksy

How Much Wet Cat Food Should a Cat Eat in a Day? Wet Food Feeding Chart Benefits of Feeding Your Cat Wet Food Differences Between Dry and Wet Cat Food Factors That Influence How Much Wet Food to Feed Your Cat How to Balance Wet and Dry Food How to Serve Wet Cat Food How to Store Wet Cat Food Signs of Overfeeding and Underfeeding How to Make Sure Your Cat Maintains an Ideal Body Weight How to Choose the Best Wet Food for Cats Myths and Misconceptions About Wet Cat Food

Feeding your cat dry food versus wet food has long been an issue of debate in the veterinary and pet community. The pendulum often swings entirely one way, only to reverse to a different direction not long after. It’s a subject worth debating because diet is critical to a cat’s health. 

It’s not just about what a cat likes — it’s about feeding food that will keep them healthy. In this guide, we look at the amount of wet food a cat should eat each day, the types of food a cat should eat, the differences between wet food and dry food, how to choose the most nutritious canned cat food, and how to maintain your cat’s optimum weight.

  • Dry food doesn’t have enough moisture in it.

  • Cats don’t drink enough water.

  • Canned food is generally lower in carbohydrates, which helps regulate weight and prevent diabetes. 

  • Feeding your cat dry food doesn’t keep your cat’s teeth clean. 

  • Choosing the best wet food for your cat. 

Dr. Shelby Neely holds a dog

Dr. Shelby Neely, DVM

Dr. Shelby Neely is a freelance writer and veterinarian who graduated from The University of Pennsylvania and has practiced veterinary medicine for 30 years. She has found homes for hundreds of stray pets and has two cats as well as four grand-dogs and two grand-cats. In her spare time, Dr. Neely likes to be with her three children, their dogs and cats, and her own two cats. She also likes to see as many Broadway shows as possible.

