Here’s How Much Wet Food You Should Feed Your Cat
It’s much better than dry food, but that doesn’t mean your can can eat as much of it as they want.
Share Article
In This Article:
How Much Wet Cat Food Should a Cat Eat in a Day?opens in a new tab Wet Food Feeding Chartopens in a new tab Benefits of Feeding Your Cat Wet Foodopens in a new tab Differences Between Dry and Wet Cat Foodopens in a new tab Factors That Influence How Much Wet Food to Feed Your Catopens in a new tab How to Balance Wet and Dry Foodopens in a new tab How to Serve Wet Cat Foodopens in a new tab How to Store Wet Cat Foodopens in a new tab Signs of Overfeeding and Underfeedingopens in a new tab How to Make Sure Your Cat Maintains an Ideal Body Weightopens in a new tab How to Choose the Best Wet Food for Catsopens in a new tab Myths and Misconceptions About Wet Cat Foodopens in a new tab
Feeding your cat dry food versus wet food has long been an issue of debate in the veterinary and pet community. The pendulum often swings entirely one way, only to reverse to a different direction not long after. It’s a subject worth debating because diet is critical to a cat’s health.
It’s not just about what a cat likes — it’s about feeding food that will keep them healthyopens in a new tab. In this guide, we look at the amount of wet food a cat should eat each day, the types of food a cat should eat, the differences between wet food and dry food, how to choose the most nutritious canned cat food, and how to maintain your cat’s optimum weight.
littleKin™ is Kinship’s home just for puppy and kitten parents. Bop over to check out expert advice, new pet tools, and special deals—all curated for your newest family member.opens in a new tab
Dr. Shelby Neely, DVM
Dr. Shelby Neely is a freelance writer and veterinarian who graduated from The University of Pennsylvania and has practiced veterinary medicine for 30 years. She has found homes for hundreds of stray pets and has two cats as well as four grand-dogs and two grand-cats. In her spare time, Dr. Neely likes to be with her three children, their dogs and cats, and her own two cats. She also likes to see as many Broadway shows as possible.
Related articles
- opens in a new tab
What Human Foods Can Cats Eat?
We know they’re begging—but what’s safe to share?
- opens in a new tab
Top 10 Foods That Are Toxic to Cats
Sharing isn’t always caring. Keep your cat safe by keeping these human snack staples to yourself.
- opens in a new tab
Is Homemade Cat Food Good for Your Kitty?
The best ingredients to include when considering a home-cooked diet for your cat.
- opens in a new tab
Do Cat Foods For Sensitive Stomachs Really Help?
Dr. Bruce Kornreich explains why going this route isn’t always the answer.
- opens in a new tab
What Can Cats Eat Besides Cat Food?
Good news for your begging cat: Some of your favorite snacks are safe to share.