Feeding your cat dry food versus wet food has long been an issue of debate in the veterinary and pet community. The pendulum often swings entirely one way, only to reverse to a different direction not long after. It’s a subject worth debating because diet is critical to a cat’s health.

It’s not just about what a cat likes — it’s about feeding food that will keep them healthy opens in a new tab . In this guide, we look at the amount of wet food a cat should eat each day, the types of food a cat should eat, the differences between wet food and dry food, how to choose the most nutritious canned cat food, and how to maintain your cat’s optimum weight.

