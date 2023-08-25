The trickiest thing about getting a tattoo is pretty obvious: They’re permanent. How can you know you’ll like your chosen design in five, 10, 50 years? Sure, you could always go the Pete Davidson route and get every tattoo you can imagine opens in a new tab and then laser them off opens in a new tab when you make it big in movies, but that sounds expensive. We have an easier solve: Get a tattoo of your pet. It’s the one design you’re guaranteed to always love and never regret. After all, how could you look at that little face and not smile?

Lucky for you, in honor of National Dog Day, BARK opens in a new tab (maker of your dog’s beloved BarkBox opens in a new tab ) is offering to help you get your dog’s portrait tattooed free of charge. For the second year in a row, they’ll be giving 100 pet parents a free tat. Over 16,000 people entered the contest last year, but keep hope. The judging criteria is highly confidential, but we’re guessing it helps if you have the cutest dog in the entire world — which of course you do.

To enter the contest, just head to their site opens in a new tab , enter your contact info, submit a photo of your pup, and include an explanation of why you love your dog and want a tattoo. Easiest assignment ever, right?

If you win, BARK will send you $150 to use to pay any tattoo artist — so whether you want a little pup line drawing or a hyper-realistic pet portrait opens in a new tab , the choice is yours. Last year’s winners include sweet little bandana-ed cartoons, massive photorealistic portraits, and a puppy in a gladiator helmet — the possibilities are endless. As an added bonus, they’re throwing in a BARK gift bundle for your pup.

To enter the contest, you have to be over 18 years of age. The submission period ends September 8, so pull up your favorite puppy pic and get submitting.