Tom Brady: Super Quarterback and Dog Lover
Tom Brady’s best friend is a Pit-Mix named Lua.
Win or lose, Tom Brady loves his dogs. Super Bowls come and go but Brady’s dogs are a constant presence. They keep him grounded, and offer him companionship away from the bright lights. Tom, his wife, super model-activist-author Gisele Bündchen and their two children live with four dogs. And based on their life documented on the couple’s social mediaopens in a new tab, it’s quite a nice life.
First came Lua, a sturdy brown Pitbull-mix Brady-Bündchen adopted from their local animal shelter. Lua appeared with Tom in a commercial for UGG Australia a few years back. Brady, one of the shoe company’s celebrity pitchmen, is shown walking on the beach in his UGGs playing fetch with Lua. Part of the Brady clan since 2014, Lua was joined by another rescue, a Beagle Tom named Scooby, the following year.
Gisele then opted for a “dog of her own” with a pint-size Terrier she aptly named Fluffy, adopted from the Southern California-based animal rescued organization Wags and Walksopens in a new tab. In introducing her new pal on social media, Giselle wrote: “Thank you @wagsandwalks for all you do and for letting us rescue this little angel. The kids are over the moon with our new family member. Fluffy is pure joy!”
Anybody who has a multi-dog household knows that three dogs are a handful but not a problem for this power couple, so they added a fourth—welcoming Onyx, a black Pitbull mix, who Tom jokes is really Lua’s dog or, more accurately, her playmate.
Could there be more dogs in Tom and Gisele’s future? Gisele expressed the special place the dogs have in their hearts: “I thought by rescuing them I would be helping them have a better life, but today I see that we are the ones who got a better life by experiencing their unconditional love every day.
