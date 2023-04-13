Dog-Friendly Los Angeles Guide: It’s Lights, Camera, Action for Your Pup
From breweries with dog menus to pup-friendly music venues and beaches where your travel companion can run off-leash.
Los Angeles: where the chances of spotting a celebrity (or at least a Bachelor contestant) are just slightly higher than finding a parking spot. But every Angelino knows that the true A-listers have four legs.
Whether you’re checking out the local talent at a dog-friendly outdoor concert, catching a wave with your sea-loving pup at a dog beach, brunching at a restaurant where the canine entrees rival the human selection, or exploring the myriad of trails and parks that offer both urban and natural adventures, Los Angeles has curated a perfectly blended cocktail of activities for you and your dog to explore together.
Here’s your guide to the best spots where both you and your dog can bask in that quintessential LA glow.
Cafes and Eateries
LA takes its food seriously. Like, the produce isn’t just organic; it has has its own backstory. But respect for food also means respect for diners: human and dog, alike. Since the sunny weather allows for year-round outdoor dining, most Los Angeles eateries are dog-friendly — and many will provide not just water bowls but specialized pet menus.
The Morrison
Atwater Village and Burbank
@morrisonrestaurantopens in a new tab
The Morrison was named Yelp’s No. 1 dog-friendly restaurantopens in a new tab in the United States in 2022, and the pub takes the title seriously. While you’re enjoying burgers, beers, and basically every sporting event known to man (and man’s best friend) your dog can munch on entrees from their $6 pet menu. Who can resist a plate of “Where’s the Beef” or “Frankenweenie?”
Kombu Sushi
Silver Lake & Arts District
@kombu.laopens in a new tab
Named after the owner’s beloved rescue Shiba Inu, who graces the logo and the menu, Kombu promises sushi delicacies for you and special salmon or chicken bowls for your dog. And if your pet is feeling particularly adventurous, they can order straight from the sushi menu… Kombu’s favorite is the yellowtail. And with the newly instated “Kombu Club” dog loyalty program, your dog can earn a free meal.
Muddy Paw Coffee
4610 Eagle Rock Blvd., Eagle Rock
@muddypawlaopens in a new tab
The first cafe in Los Angeles to have its own private dog park, Muddy Paw provides a space for dogs to socialize off-leash while their parents get their caffeine fix and fill up on yummy empanadas. Muddy Paw, which hosts both cultural and dog-related events, is dedicated to elevating the lives of dogs outside its coffee shop as well.
As stated in its slogan, “Buy a cup, save a pup,” Muddy Paw donates a portion of proceeds to like-minded charities. There’s a Silver Lake location with a patio — but no dog park — as well.
Tail o’ the Pup
8512 Santa Monica Blvd., West Hollywood
@tailothepupopens in a new tab
Dating back to 1946, this resurrected, iconic hotdog stand (now at the same site where the Doors recorded “LA Woman”) is full of LA nostalgia. It also has a dog menu featuring the skinless “Doggy Dog” with bacon-flavored cheese and a “Doggy Beer” — a non-alcoholic concoction made from veggie-and-bone broth — to go with it.
The Rose Venice
220 Rose Ave., Venice
@theroseveniceopens in a new tab
This Venice hotspot is the perfect place to bring your dog for a relaxed brunch or hip happy hour. With two sprawling outdoor patios, you’ll see dogs hoping to snag bites of their parents’ breakfast burritos year-round.
Pine & Crane DTLA
1120 S Grand Ave Suite 101, Downtown Los Angeles
@pineandcraneopens in a new tab
Larger than its original Silver Lake location, the downtown venue of this all-day Taiwanese cafe and market is the perfect place to bring your pet while you enjoy daikon rice cakes or delicious thousand-layer savory pancakes. Check out the adjacent dog park for a little post-snack exercise.
The Penmar
1233 Rose Avenue, Venice
@thepenmaropens in a new tab
Located at the edge of the Penmar Golf Course in Venice, your dog can’t chase balls on the greens, but they can chill on the patio and listen to music during the eatery’s “Sunset Sessions” on Fridays.
Geoffrey’s
27400 Pacific Coast Hwy, Malibu
@geoffreysmalibuopens in a new tab
Dining at Geoffrey’s in Malibu isn’t just about the food; it’s an experience. With a deck patio that offers panoramic views of the Pacific Ocean, all of your senses get a treat. Dogs are welcome to partake in the luxury, making it a memorable fine-dining experience for all.
Playa Provisions
119 Culver Blvd., Playa Del Rey
@playaprovisionsopens in a new tab
Owned by Top Chef winner Brooke Williamsonopens in a new tab, this beachside restaurant is four concepts in one: an order-at-the-counter cafe, ice cream shop, sit-down restaurant, and whiskey bar. Dogs are welcome to dine outside, where they can cozy up by the fire pits.
Bars and Breweries
Golden Road Brewing
5410 W San Fernando Rd., Atwater Village
@goldenroadbrewopens in a new tab
Golden Road Brewing is where craft beer aficionados meet dog lovers. Their sprawling front patio, fondly known as the “Doggy Deck,” is an ideal spot to enjoy live music, lawn games, and, of course, their signature beers. Don’t forget to order the $4 doggy patty for your pup!
Blue Dog Beer Tavern
4524 Saugus Ave., Sherman Oaks
@bluedogbeertavopens in a new tab
This local favorite loves your dog as much as you do. Blue Dog Beer Tavern was born out of its owners’ love of dogs — and it has floor-to-ceiling photos of its pet patrons to prove it. Pups can enjoy a plain patty while you opt for one of their more gourmet burger options.
The Abbey
692 N Robertson Blvd., West Hollywood
@theabbeywehoopens in a new tab
This renowned gay bar believes that every member of the family, including your dogs (and apparently other members of the animal kingdom!), should experience the magic of a drag show. The LGBTQ+ landmark’s spacious patio is an ode to inclusivity, warmth, and endless fun.
Santa Monica Brew Works
1920 Colorado Ave Suite C, Santa Monica
@santamonicabrewworksopens in a new tab
Sun’s out, tongues out. Santa Monica’s first and only craft brewery invites dogs to take part in its “Beach Brewed” lifestyle. You’ll always catch large groups and their pets spending time on its expansive outdoor beer garden. Alongside its hazy IPAs, humans can also enjoy a slice of Emmy Squared Pizza.
The Brews Hall
21770 Del Amo Circle East, Torrance
@thebrewshallopens in a new tab
If you and your dog are hanging out in the South Bay, be sure to check out the Torrance or Hermosa Beach location of this pet-friendly brewery and food hall. Brewing more than just beer, this multi-concept venue is home to Chicken T.W.I.L.I., Rock’N Fish Grill, The Herd, and Mucho Cocina Mexicana. Whether you’re in the mood for wings or tacos and a margarita flight, The Brews Hall has you and your dog covered.
Three Weavers Brewing Company
1031 W Manchester Blvd A-B, Inglewood
@threeweaversopens in a new tab
This award-winning craft brewery has a mission to promote a positive, inclusive community. Located in Inglewood, bring your pup and enjoy some of the best brews LA has to offer along with a rotating lineup of food trucks.
Beaches
Sun, surf, and sand — the quintessential LA experience. While many local beaches give dogs the cold shoulder (rude), a select few welcome them with open paws. Here’s where you can let those tails wag by the waves.
Rosie’s Dog Beach
5000 E Ocean Blvd., Long Beach
Sure, LA boasts a whopping 70 miles of coast, but this four-acre patch is the only one where dogs can truly let loose and play in the sand off-leash. Named after a local Bulldog who probably threw some epic beach parties, the beach holds regular breed meetups, concerts, and movie nights. Keep an eye out for the colorful “Dogs at Play” sculpture to mark the dog-loving hotspot.
Leo Carrillo State Beach
35000 W Pacific Coast Hwy, Malibu
Located off the scenic Pacific Coast Highway in Northern Malibu, Leo Carrillo State Beach is a haven for beachgoers and their leashed canine companions. With its expansive sandy shores punctuated by intriguing rock formations, it provides ample space for pups to explore and play.
County Line State Beach
43101 Pacific Coast Hwy, Ventura
Just a little trot north from Leo Carrillo on the Pacific Coast Highway, this beach is technically just outside of the county line, but we had to include this tranquil stretch of shore. Often less crowded, it’s perfect for those who don’t want to fight for a spot by the shore.
Huntington Dog Beach
100 Goldenwest St, Huntington Beach
Right across the other county line border, technically in Orange County, treat your dog to a stop at Huntington Dog Beach after you dragged them through a Real Housewives of Orange County tour. Not only can dogs frolic off-leash, but the place also holds dog meetups and, wait for it, an annual canine surfing competitionopens in a new tab. Judged on wave size, cool tricks, and their overall swagger on the board, it’s the stuff of Blue Crush legends.
Parks and Trails
Runyon Canyon, Hollywood
2000 N Fuller Ave, Los Angeles
A sprawling 90 (of the total 160) acres eagerly await off-leash exploration. Explore hiking trails, sip from dog-friendly water fountains, and bask in panoramic views of Los Angeles. On a clear day, you can even see the Pacific Ocean.
Griffith Park
4730 Crystal Springs Dr., Los Angeles
The crown jewel of LA’s green spaces, Griffith Park boasts 4,210 acres ready for adventure. Lounge on the expansive lawns, hike up to the Griffith Observatory, explore the Bronson Caves (aka Batman Caves from the 1968 series), find the old, abandoned Los Angeles Zoo, and so much more. And when the adventure winds down, The Trails Cafeopens in a new tab stands ready with treats for both two-legged and four-legged visitors.
Lake Hollywood
3160 Canyon Lake Dr., Los Angeles
The perfect backdrop for your dog’s next Instagram hit! Pose under the iconic Hollywood sign and let your pup bask in the limelight.
Echo Park Lake
751 Echo Park Ave., Los Angeles
A leisurely walk around the lake might end up being an impromptu goose-chasing session. (Note: The geese always win.) Just make sure your pup knows who’s boss and never let them off-leash to run after any local birds — that isn’t safe for anyone.
Boneyard Dog Park
Duquesne Ave., Culver City
Tucked in the heart of Culver City, Boneyard Dog Park is a sandy escape for dogs of all sizes. With divided areas for large and small breeds, the park’s thoughtful layout provides ample shade with mature trees, benches for pet parents, and water stations to stay hydrated.
Will Rogers State Historic Park
1501 Will Rogers State Park Rd., Pacific Palisades
The park, once the private ranch of the famous humorist Will Rogers, stands as a testament to his love for nature and horses, which are often trotting around the trails or polo fields. A relatively short and well-maintained hike up Inspiration Point trail leads to an overlook that gives visitors expansive views of the Pacific Ocean and the LA coastline.
Arts and Culture
There’s more to LA culture than pool parties and pilates. From rooftop films to jazzy nights out, here are just a few ways your dog can unleash their inner culture vulture.
“Wooftop” Films
Downtown Los Angeles
@rooftopcinemaclubopens in a new tab
LA’s Rooftop Cinema Clubopens in a new tab knows that your dog deserves a more elevated movie-going experience than Netflix and chilling on your couch, which is why they host frequent “wooftop” screenings of your favorite films. Spot the puppy icon next to the “ Buy Ticketsopens in a new tab” button to know when your dog can join. They’ve screened classics like The Sandlot (“You’re killin’ me, Smalls!”) and Halloween fave, Hocus Pocus.
Dog PPL
3440 Ocean Park Blvd., Santa Monica
@dogpplopens in a new tab
Welcome to LA’s first canine social club, where dogs are the influencers and their humans just hold the leashes. Think of it as Soho House’s fluffier, furrier cousin. Beyond the basic park and bar, this exclusive spot offers everything from “Yappy Hours” to Barry’s Bootcamp doggie workouts to joint events opens in a new tab with this very publication. Dog PPL also recently launched its nonprofit Canine Rescue Clubopens in a new tab. If your dog has been itching for some elite networking, this is the place. Just don’t be surprised if they leave with more business cards than you.
London Boat Rental
186 N Marina Drive, No. 4601, Long Beach
@londonboatrentalsopens in a new tab
Every dog must have their day on the high seasopens in a new tab. This Long Beach-based company rents out boats to people and pets for $125 an hour — though they recommend bringing your own dog-sized life jacketopens in a new tab. If you’re lucky, you might see even see Titus Maximus, the English Bulldog who inspired London Boat Rental’s logo, manning the store.
Olvera Street
Downtown LA
@olverastreetofficial opens in a new tab
Immerse yourself in the vibrant colors and rhythms of LA’s rich Mexican heritage. Established in the 1930s, Olvera Street is more than just a marketplace — it’s a lively celebration of culture. As mariachi music fills the air, you and your pup can explore festive events ranging from the traditional blessing of the animals to vibrant Dia de los Muertos celebrations. Don’t miss the Cinco de Mayo festivities, and be sure to snag a treat for both of you from the local vendors.
Jazz Nights at LACMA
5905 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles
@lacmaopens in a new tab
While Fido can’t critique the Picassos inside the Los Angeles County Museum of Art, he’s absolutely invited to explore its grassy lawns and outdoor sculptures. (Just don’t let him pee on the famous streetlight display!) And if your pup wants to tap their paws to some syncopated beats, people and pets are welcome to the museum’s weekly jazz nightsopens in a new tab, which are held every Friday from April to November.
Santa Monica Pier, Santa Monica
200 Santa Monica Pier, Santa Monica
@santamonicapieropens in a new tab
Your dog may not be able to hop on that solar-powered ferris wheel, but who cares when there are fairground games to conquer? Be the dynamic duo the pier deserves.
Shops
Because retail therapy isn’t just for humans, take your pup along to any of these dog-friendly stores or shopping areas. You’ll both finish the day with some treats in your pockets.
Vanderpump Pets
8134 W 3rd St., West Hollywood
@vanderpumppetsopens in a new tab
Ever dreamed of treating your dog to a sip of Vanderpump Wines? Though not the real deal, your dog can chew on plush wine toys courtesy of the queen of Bravo, her royal majesty Lisa Vanderpump. This is the go-to spot for every Bravo-obsessed pet parent — or wannabe pet parent. Vanderpump Pets also has adoptable rescues, so why haven’t you headed over there yet?
Dogue Spa
8278 Santa Monica Blvd., West Hollywood
@doguespaopens in a new tab
Mowhawksopens in a new tab. Technicolor dye jobsopens in a new tab. Japanese-style grooming so precise, it will look like your poodle was born to sport a flat topopens in a new tab. This West Hollywood dog spa’s reputation for creative experimentation has attracted stylish Angelinos and celebrity clients including Awkwafina, Cardi B, and Usher. More high-end salon than pet shop, Dogue offers grooming and products, including Merci Collective dog crystals.
Healthy Spot
Multiple locations across LA
@healthyspotopens in a new tab
A hub for your dog’s “mind, body, and bowl,” Healthy Spot offers toys, natural treats, doggie daycare, and grooming that will rival a human spa experience (hi, blueberry dog facialopens in a new tab). They also put on eventsopens in a new tab, like Wags and Waffles or Doga — aka yoga with dogs but… make it punny?).
Blue Collar Working Dog
1320 Glendale Blvd., Echo Park
@bluecollarworkingdogopens in a new tab
More than just a store, this is an adventure playground. Dogs can dash through tunnels and tackle agility courses, all while you shop for their favorite food and gear. Per the Blue Collar websiteopens in a new tab, “You wont see any hair bows, pooch purses, or rhinestone charms here, but you will find five different kinds of backpacks, service dog harnesses, bite training equipment, and competition frisbees!”
The Dog Bakery
Mar Vista, Pasadena, LA Farmer’s Market, kiosk in Terminal 5 at LAX
@thedogbakeryopens in a new tab
Treat your dog to freshly baked delights, from watermelon peanut butter cookies to “animal-style hamburger” cookies. Whether it’s a birthday or just an “I love my dog” day, their special order and customizable desserts are bound to get tails wagging.