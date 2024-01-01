Articles by Laura Stampler
Laura Stampler
Laura Stampler is a freelance writer and the author of Little Black Dresses, Little White Lies. Formerly a reporter at Time magazine, Business Insider, and HuffPost, she has also written for Fortune, the LA Times, Vulture, Women's Health, Teen Vogue, WP Creative Studio, and various brands. She currently lives in Los Angeles with her husband, toddler, and rescue Chihuahua, Mr. Cuddles, who is currently pursuing his doctorate in the art of being a very good boy.
- lifestyle
Healthy Pets Are Being Euthanized in LA Shelters for “Bogus” Reasons
“No kill? It just means slow kill,” one volunteer says of the unprecedented shelter crisis.
“No kill? It just means slow kill,” one volunteer says of the unprecedented shelter crisis.
- lifestyle
Dog-Friendly Los Angeles Guide: It’s Lights, Camera, Action for Your Pup
From breweries with dog menus to pup-friendly music venues and beaches where your travel companion can run off-leash.
From breweries with dog menus to pup-friendly music venues and beaches where your travel companion can run off-leash.
- lifestyle
10 of the Coolest Dog-Friendly Co-Working Spaces in the U.S.
Your dog is your favorite colleague. Here’s where they can tag along to work with you in 2024.
Your dog is your favorite colleague. Here’s where they can tag along to work with you in 2024.
Most Popular
- behaviorCan Cats Find Their Way Home?