The 2023 NYC Dyke March Was Full of Prideful Pups
The day before the city’s annual Pride March, queer and trans folks (and their pups) gathered for the 31st annual Dyke March.
Share Article
If they’ve lived in New York City long enough, any member of the LGBTQ+ community will tell you that the Pride Marchopens in a new tab is not necessarily the main event of the weekend for everyone. It might be the biggest, the flashiest, and potentially the most newsworthy, but if you look a little closer, you’ll see a bigger picture of what queer life in NYC looks like during the last full weekend of June. And, once you look beyond the floats, rainbows, Pride Islandopens in a new tab, and (noted queen) Christina Aguileraopens in a new tab of it all, you will see the 31st annual Dyke March.
The Dyke March, which takes place in cities across the United States during June is, by definition, a protest, not a parade. The NYC march’s website readsopens in a new tab, in part: “The March is a demonstration of our First Amendment right to protest and takes place without permits or sponsors. We recognize that we must organize among ourselves to fight for our rights, safety, and visibility.”
Every year, the march has a different theme. This year, it happened to overlap with the one-year anniversary of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade. With that date in mind, the march organizers responded with the theme, “Not Your F*cking Body, Not Your F*cking Business. Dykes for Bodily Autonomy.”
This year, there were the usual Dyke March staples: volunteer marshalsopens in a new tab linking hands along the sides of the route — which ran from Bryant Park to Washington Square Park — the Fogo Azul drumlineopens in a new tab playing out a beat along the way, the Queer Big Apple Corpsopens in a new tab, and the perennial “Lesbians Are Miracles” sign that regular marchers would recognize. There were also an appropriate amount of Barbie movie references and clever protest signs (“This Barbie is a dyke” was a particularly creative one).
But, for Kinship, the most exciting part of the march were the dogs who joined their parents for the walk down 5th Avenue. We spoke with these pup parents — and their dogs, many of whom were safely dressed in bootiesopens in a new tab to protect their feet from the heat or rain jacketsopens in a new tab in preparation for a predicted but, it turns out, nonexistent downpour — about why Dyke March is important to them.
Note: As always, be extra cautious when you’re taking your dog to any gathering, especially a parade or protest. Make sure they are OK with crowds, keep their paws safe from heat opens in a new taband the elements, and always bring lots of water. Avoid costumes or accessories that can overheat your dog or that are too tight or loose.
Kate, Sian, and Peaches
Kate told Kinship that she’s been coming to Dyke March for over a decade. Peaches, to whom Kate lovingly refers as a “fancy mutt” and a “ShihPomChiPoo” — a Shih Tzu / Pomeranian / Chihuahua / Poodle — has been attending for at least 10 of those marches.
“The first Dyke Marches I came to were before we had any sort of marriage rights,” she said. “You know, Pride is a riot; I think it’s really important to show up and represent. There’s a massive backslide happening politically, and we have to show up in full force...And it’s great to be in spaces where you’re not only surrounded by likeminded folks, but you’re surrounded by like-minded activists.”
Anya and Illyana
This was Anya’s second year coming to the Dyke March, and it was her three-month-old rescue puppy Illyana’s first. Illyana attended Brooklyn Pride earlier this month, so her mom knew she’d love the festivities of Dyke March. Anya rescued Illyana, who is mostly Pit Bull, from local NYC rescue org Waldo’s Rescue Penopens in a new tab.
“She really likes meeting people,” Anya told Kinship. “She’s very food-motivated, which makes everything easier. The only thing is that she has grown a good amount in the past two weeks, so it’s not gonna be as easy. We’re hoping she’ll walk more.” Kinship caught a a glimpse of Illyana after the march, resting comfortably among her mom’s legs at Washington Square Park after what seemed to be a successful first protest for the pup.
“This is my entire community,” Anya said. “My New York home is the queer scene. Whenever I ask my friends what they’re doing for pride, no matter who it is, the only thing that everyone is doing is going to the Dyke March.”
Kayla, Melanie, and Navy
Considering the rainy forecast, two-year-old Navy’s parents were sure to dress her in a raincoat with a duck hood for her first Pride weekend and Dyke March. Later on in the march, Kinship ran into Navy, who had shed her rain layer as the skies cleared.
“I just think it’s a nice community event,” Kayla said. “I think, especially with all the laws that people are trying to pass lately, it’s more important than ever.” And, as for why it was important that Navy tag along, their answer was simple: “Navy’s a dyke.”
Junior, Luis, and Magic
Junior and Luis heard about the Dyke March at the last minute and decided to take Luis’s boss’s dog, Magic, along for the event. Magic, a Cocker Spaniel, is a seasoned marcher; she walks in Brooklyn Pride and the Puerto Rican Day Paradeopens in a new tab, too.
Junior described the march as “diverse” and continued: “That’s the meaning of the march, you know? Everybody can be the way they want to be.”
Shay, Jamie, and Archie
This family has been attending Dyke March together for three years, since Shay and Jamie first brought home their Morkie, Archie.
“I’m excited to see all the queers in one place and to march with them,” Jamie said. “We were standing here and seeing signs that make us laugh. Just people that get it. I don’t need to look far; they’re all around me right now.”
Julia and Lulu
This was Julia and Lulu’s first Dyke March. Lulu, who Julia rescued from True North Rescue Missionopens in a new tab in Brooklyn, is only four months old and was cuddling close to her mom and friends ahead of the march.
“I’m a dyke,” Julia said. “I like to think my dog’s a dyke, too. I’m here to support the dyke mission.”
Chivita and Arrebol
Arrebol is Chivita’s service dog. About 18 months ago, they were matched through Heritage Service Dogsopens in a new tab, which is, according to their Instagram pageopens in a new tab, “a cross-disability organization created to help people through the process of raising and training their own service dog.”
This year, Arrebol joined Chivita for their first-ever NYC Dyke March and was sporting some booties on his feet (“safety first,” Chivita said). “I’m here to bask in, like, dyke, gender-queer abundance and beauty and just take up space with my people — and my pup.”
Nicole and Josie
This year was Nicole’s first Dyke March, so they were sure to don some flannel (and drape some over their Pit Bull / Hound, Josie), and head to 5th Avenue. Nicole, who co-parents Josie with their best friend, said it was important to them to show up this year for both political and personal reasons.
“This is my first non-corporate pride event, and I didn’t realize how important that was until I just did more research after I got out of a really long, committed relationship,” Nicole said. “I had never really participated in many pride events, so [I’m] just learning more. It’s important.”
Hilary Weaver
Hilary Weaver is the senior editor at Kinship. She has previously been an editor at The Spruce Pets, ELLE, and The Cut. She was a staff writer at Vanity Fair from 2016 to 2019, and her work has been featured in Esquire, Refinery 29, BuzzFeed, Parade, and more. She lives with her herding pups, Georgie and Charlie.
Sio Hornbuckle
Sio Hornbuckle is a writer living in New York City with their cat, Toni Collette.
Related articles
- opens in a new tab
The Dogist x Kinship March for Pride
Behold, the best-dressed pets at the 2022 NYC Pride March!
- opens in a new tab
Jazz Jennings and Her Band of Cats Are the Definition of Trans Joy
The activist and artist grew up in the spotlight but stays grounded with the help of her fam — both human and feline.
- opens in a new tab
Erica Rose and Her Dog Patty Mayonnaise Have the “Chutzpah” to Save Lesbian Bars
The co-creator of the Lesbian Bar Project shares her hopes for the future of queer filmmaking and her dog’s star status.
- opens in a new tab
How I Built My Queer Family One Pet at a Time
My life looks nothing like I imagined growing up—but it’s perfectly complete.
- opens in a new tab
23 of the Best Accessories for You and Your Pup This Pride Month
This June, you can look especially good as you march, party, and stand up for the rights of the LGBTQ+ community.
- opens in a new tab
Juno Dawson and Her Dog Prince Think You Need to Chill
The author of the ninth-most banned book in the US finds joy in creating queer art and basking in the unconditional love of her Chihuahua.
- opens in a new tab
9 Queer-Owned Pet Brands We’re Celebrating This (And Every Other) Month
Support these LGBTQ+ animal lovers by shopping their design-forward pet beds, carriers, supplements, and more.