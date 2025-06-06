For those of us who grew up loving the beach, it’s hard to imagine a better way to fritter away a summer day. As a native Floridian, every aspect of beach-going feels like a sacred ritual — from hauling out the old cooler, to packing up the car with towels and snacks, to sinking 10 toes into the sand before diving straight into the salty water. Still, even I must admit that not everyone loves the beach. And while our human friends can always reject our “beach this weekend queen?? 👀” invites, the same cannot be said for our dogs. What’s an ocean lover to do?

There are a number of factors to consider when bringing your dog to the beach. For starters: Are they even allowed to be there? The answer will vary depending on where you go, so always make sure to check your local regulations before grabbing your dog’s favorite towel.

Apart from that, it’s also crucial to make sure that your dog actually likes the beach — and that you’ve got the right equipment and attention span to ensure their happiness and safety. And finally, make sure your dog is up to date on all of their vaccinations and preventatives.

Still not sure how to plan or what to pack? Not to worry. We’ve asked two experts for all their best tips to ensure a jolly holiday in the sun — for both you and your dog.

Are dogs allowed at the beach?

Maybe, and maybe not! Every beach has its own rules, although many are dog friendly. Beyond confirming that dogs are permitted at your local beach, you’ll also want to check for any other regulations. Some beaches are on-leash only, while others only allow dogs during certain months — like during the off-season. Read all advisories posted on your beach’s website so that you can come prepared.

Raul Navarro / Stocksy

What should I bring to the beach with my dog?

Use this checklist to make sure you and your dog don’t get caught off guard (or without a poop bag):

Portable water bowl or water bottle

Fresh water

A towel

A leash

Treats

Collar and ID tag with contact information (to be worn at all times)

Dog-waste bags

Pet-friendly sunscreen for light-colored or hairless dogs

Umbrella for shade

First-aid kit

A dog life jacket (optional, but a very good idea)

How can I make sure my dog knows how to swim?

We’ve all heard of doggie paddling, but does every dog really have that instinct?

Most dogs can, indeed, swim, but that’s not the case for all. More importantly, Brian Collins, a veterinarian with the Cornell Richard P. Riney Canine Health Cente opens in new tab r, points out that physical differences can make swimming harder for some dogs than others. “Even strong swimmers can get overwhelmed under certain water conditions or when exhausted,” he adds.

Even if you’ve seen your dog swim in other settings, like a swimming pool or a pond, April Blong — associate clinical professor at Iowa State University — notes that the ocean is different. There will be waves, a tide, and, possibly, an undertow to contend with. For that reason, she urges pet parents to monitor their dogs at all times while they’re in or near the water. Smaller dogs, in particular, will face greater risks in open water. To ensure your dog’s safety, Collins recommends keeping them on a leash and, preferably, in a life jacket.

How do I make sure my dog doesn’t get too hot?

The water might be cool, but never underestimate how harsh the sun can be — both for you and your dog.

As you plan your beach day, check the weather forecast. Limit your exposure on hot days by staying only for a couple hours, or by going earlier or later in the day when the sun is not so bright. Take breaks, seek shade early and often, and always keep fresh water on hand so that you and your dog stay properly hydrated. If your dog does not have access to clean water, they might begin drinking salt water, which can become toxic if they consume too much of it.

As Collins puts it, “It’s much easier to prevent your dog from getting too hot or thirsty than to help them after it’s already happened” — so keep your dog’s water bowl full, and if possible, bring cold water with ice cubes to help cool them off. “Long haired and dark-colored dogs may be more likely to get overheated,” Collins says, “but all dogs are susceptible as temperatures rise, especially if you are at the beach when the sun is most intense or if there is little or no breeze.”

Early signs that your dog is suffering from the heat include lethargy, excessive panting, and drooling. “They may act quiet and then as the condition progresses, they may appear confused or may stagger, have bright red gums, lose interest in food or have vomiting and diarrhea, and even collapse,” Collins says. Dogs who are older, overweight, or have pre-existing health problems like heart or lung diseases could face higher risks.

Mauro Grigollo / Stocksy

Is beach sand dangerous for dogs?

Your dog isn’t wearing sandals, so the main thing to remember is that their feet will likely get hot. Bring a towel or blanket for your dog to rest on. If they like putting their paws in the water, that can also help cool them down.

Most dogs will not try to eat beach sand, but if they do, Blong says, it can clump together in their GI tract and cause tummy troubles. “A little bit is not going to be a problem,” she adds “They’d have to eat a pretty significant amount.” If you notice your dog trying to clean sand off their bodies by licking, Collins suggests gently coaxing them toward the water for a quick rinse instead.

Are dogs safe in the ocean?

Generally, yes. That said, you’ll need to keep a close eye on them to make sure they don’t get tired while swimming. Puppies, older dogs, and dogs with heavy coats are most susceptible, but even good doggie paddlers can find themselves overwhelmed by waves and strong currents. If you have any doubt about your dog’s ability to swim, Blong suggests keeping them in a life jacket — even if you’re on a boat.

Collins urges pet parents to check their surroundings for garbage, sharp objects like glass and shells, and dead fish. Obviously, you don’t want your dog to step on or ingest any of those. You’ll also need to make sure they don’t drink too much salt water, which can injure the brain, kidneys, and other vital organs. Ingesting large quantities can be life-threatening, Collins says, while smaller amounts could lead to vomiting and diarrhea. “This can even happen from them grooming themselves,” Collins says, “so if you see them doing this it’s a good idea to rinse them off with fresh water.”

cristalov / Adobe Stock

Do all dogs like the beach?

Of course not, silly! Not even all people like the beach. Before planning a trip opens in new tab to any dog-friendly location, it’s important to learn your dog’s body language. That way, you can watch for signs of discomfort and pull the plug if necessary.

Signs that your dog might be uncomfortable include:

Some of this also comes down to common sense. As Blong notes, “If your dog would not be happy in a crowded, loud place in any setting, then the beach probably isn’t going to be any better.”

If you’re not sure how your dog will react to the beach, Blong suggests treating it like any new setting. “For your first visit, you may want to keep it short,” she says. “Rather than going for a few hours, go for a short period of time.” And as with most things, treats never hurt.

“Make it a positive experience,” Blong says. “Bring treats so that they’re excited about it. ‘Oh, you put your feet in the water? Good dog. Here’s a cookie.’” As any devout beachgoer knows, nothing enhances the experience like a good snack.