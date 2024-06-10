Luxury Dog Airline BARK Air Is Being Sued After Just One Flight
Don’t worry: No dogs were harmed.
BARK, the petcare brand behind BarkBoxopens in a new tab and some of your pup’s favorite toys, made headlines in April after announcing their latest venture: The creation of the first ever airline focused on providing an ideal travel experience for dogs. But after just one flight, the company’s facing a lawsuit alleging that they violated county airport restrictions.
To be clear, no dogs were hurt during the flight. In fact, the journey itself reportedly went off without a hitch. The flight from New York City to Los Angeles held six dogs and nine humans. Pups were greeted by a conciergeopens in a new tab and offered a variety of calming services, including ear muffs, toys, and pheromone-sprayed blankets. A veterinary technician was on board, along with trained flight attendants, to keep an eye on the dogs’ needs. Pups snacked and socialized before landing safely in LA.
But just days after its first flight, Bark and Talon Air, the private charter company contracted by BARK Air, were hit with a lawsuitopens in a new tab from Westchester County, reported CBS News. The charter plane section of Westchester County Airport is meant for planes with nine or fewer passengers, but BARK Air’s plane had 14 seats. According to their FAQ pageopens in a new tab, BARK Air never sells more than 10 tickets per flight to allow dogs plenty of space.
The result of the lawsuit is not yet known, but to comply with regulations, it’s possible that BARK Air may have to move to a new airport or switch to using the terminal meant for commercial airplanes. Moving to a commercial terminal would put a hitch in BARK Air’s mission, since it would limit their ability to provide some of the luxury, dog-focused options it currently does, such as quick, line-free, crate-free check-ins. A BARK spokesperson toldopens in a new tab Fortune that they don’t comment on litigation, but “we don’t believe this will impact our operations.”
Sio Hornbuckle
Sio Hornbuckle is a writer living in New York City with their cat, Toni Collette.
