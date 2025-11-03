This New Doggie Bus Is Like Uber for Pets—But Way Cuter

If you happen to spot a bright yellow bus full of dogs and cats cruising down the road, don’t pinch yourself — you’re not dreaming. You’ve just been lucky enough to encounter the Doggie Bus, a new rideshare service for pets and their busy parents created by Smithfield, Rhode Island resident Leslie DiManna.

After retiring from teaching, DiManna decided to devote her time to her other passion: animals. A long time pet parent herself, she had plenty of experience caring for dogs and cats — and more. “Ready for the list? I have three dogs, two cats, two goats, two bearded dragons, two geckos, one canary, one snake, two sugar gliders and a bunny,” she told The Valley Breeze. opens in new tab

DiManna got the idea for the Doggie Bus a few months ago after seeing a growing need for pet transportation. “This service addresses a number of different populations. We’ve got the busy parents with the children, and the kids need to be somewhere, the parents are at work, you might have a late meeting. You might be a single mom and not be able to get that dog to that appointment on time. And even the elderly, the disabled ... Maybe someone doesn’t have a car or your car broke down,” DiManna told NBC 10. opens in new tab

She didn’t hesitate to put her idea into action. Within a month, she had the business registered, the van purchased and decorated, and a website built opens in new tab . “Here we are,” told NBC 10. “It moved very quickly.”