The One Thing You Should Never Do When Giving Your Dog a Bath

It could cause bigger problems down the line.

Doggie bath time can be difficult. After all the wrangling, getting the water temperature right, and making sure you’ve done enough rinsing, it can be tempting for the shake-off to be the final step (especially because you usually wind up the victim of the post-bath spray). But it is essential that every time you bathe your pup, you make sure you dry them off at the end of it.

Excess moisture in their coat can lead to issues down the road, and we’re not just talking about a stinky, wet-dog scent. Whether it’s moisture under a matted piece of fur, or a bit of excess water in their ear, irritation can occur, leading to scratching.

“When dogs feel pain, they’re not going to say ‘this hurts,’ and leave it alone,” says veterinarian Dr. Michael Rossi of American College of Veterinary Dermatology opens in new tab . “They’re going to start scratching at it and sometimes chewing at it.”

That scratching creates an irritated area called a hot spot — and likely an unexpected vet bill.