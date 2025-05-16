How to know if this is the right medication to give your dog or not.

You probably know what Dramamine is. Some people get very nauseous during travel, and many use Dramamine to curb that nausea during a car ride, airplane ride, or boating outing.

Dogs are no different. They can be significantly bothered by travel, and you may have wondered if human medications like Dramamine could help them.

The short answer is “sometimes.” However, there’s more to it than that. Understanding when giving your dog Dramamine is appropriate, how much to give, and when alternatives might be better is crucial. Let's examine what veterinarians have to say.

Main takeaways Dogs get motion sickness and anxiety, just like people.

Dramamine is an antihistamine that helps maintain a sense of balance.

Dramamine helps dogs with motion sickness or anxiety.

Dramamine can have side effects.

Three are alternatives to Dramamine in dogs.



What is Dramamine?

Dramamine, generically known as dimenhydrinate, is an over-the-counter medication used in humans for motion sickness. It is used to prevent nausea, vomiting, and dizziness, and it works by helping your body maintain its sense of balance. Dramamine belongs to a group of medications called antihistamines, and it helps calm the brain's response to movement and decreases inner ear disturbances.

The FDA has not approved Dramamine for veterinary medicine. However, veterinarians sometimes recommend it for their patients under the right circumstances and with the correct dosages. This is called using it “off-label” and is perfectly acceptable. From the FDA perspective, once the FDA approves a drug, veterinarians may prescribe it for an unapproved use when they judge that it is medically appropriate for their patient.

You may be asking yourself why your vet would want to prescribe a drug to treat a disease or medical condition for which the drug is not approved. One reason is that there might not be an approved drug to treat your dog’s disease or medical condition. Another is that you may have tried all approved treatments without seeing any benefits. In such situations, you and your vet may talk about using an unapproved drug to treat your pup’s disease or medical condition.

Why might dogs need Dramamine?

Dramamine can help dogs who:

Suffer from motion sickness during travel. Symptoms include vomiting, drooling, or panting heavily.

Become anxious during travel or unfamiliar situations. Some dogs associate car rides with stressful events, such as a trip to the veterinarian or the boarding kennel, which worsens their symptoms.

However, there are other methods or medications for treating these symptoms, and it’s important to know about them so you can choose the right one.

What is Dramamine used for in dogs?

Dramamine is primarily used for treating motion sickness and anxiety in dogs.

Motion sickness

Motion sickness is the most common reason a veterinarian may recommend Dramamine for dogs. Symptoms of canine motion sickness include:

Lethargy

Whining or barking

Vomiting

Excessive drooling

Fear or anxiety during travel

Dramamine can provide relief for these symptoms for most dogs. It affects the vestibular system in a dog’s inner ear, which is important in balance and motion detection.

Anxiety relief

In other cases, a vet may recommend Dramamine for its mild sedative effects. It’s not an anti-anxiety medication, but it can be beneficial for managing anxiety because its sedative effects can help mildly anxious dogs tolerate travel with less stress. For moderate to severe anxiety, though, vets have to prescribe more targeted anxiety medications.

Common dosage of Dramamine for dogs

Dosage is always important whether you’re giving animal or human medication. Giving your dog too much medication can be dangerous, while too little can be inadequate. Typical guidelines for Dramamine dosing in dogs include:

Give a dose of two to four mg per pound of body weight

Give that dose every eight hours as needed

If giving before travel, it’s best to administer 30 to 60 minutes before travel

Always consult your vet before giving the medication to confirm the correct dose and form (regular vs. non-drowsy versions, chewables, etc.). Not all types of Dramamine are safe; always use whatever your veterinarian recommends.

Potential side effects of Dramamine

Dogs do not always have side effects from Dramamine, but some do, and they may especially experience side effects if given the wrong dosage. Possible side effects include:

Vomiting or diarrhea

Sedation or drowsiness

Lack of coordination

Dry mouth

Urinary retention

In addition, it is possible to experience an allergic reaction to Dramamine. Symptoms could include facial swelling, hives, or difficulty breathing. If your dog experiences these symptoms, veterinary attention is needed.

Puppies, pregnant dogs, elderly dogs, or dogs with medical conditions may not be good candidates for Dramamine. Speak with your vet.

Alternatives to Dramamine

If you don’t want to give your dog Dramamine or find out your pup experiences too many side effects from the medication, there are alternative treatments. Some options include:

Prescription drugs for nausea approved by the FDA: One such medication is Cerenia (maropitant citrate), which is highly effective against motion sickness.

Homeopathic remedies: You can try ginger supplements, which are available in dog formulations and should provide mild anti-nausea effects.

Behavior modification: Try taking your dog for short car rides, gradually increasing the length. Over time, this can help with motion sickness.

Anti-anxiety medications: Drugs like trazodone, gabapentin, or specific dog-safe calming supplements can help with travel anxiety.

Thundershirts or calming wraps: These may help your dog feel less anxious by applying gentle pressure.

Be sure to match your dog’s needs with the solution. In other words, if you’re trying to treat motion sickness, be sure the medication is for motion sickness, not anxiety. The two different types of problems require two different remedies.

When to consult with a vet

Before giving your pup Dramamine or any human medication, consult your vet. Seek veterinary advice, especially if your dog has medical issues such as heart problems, urinary issues, kidney disease, or diabetes. Also, get advice if:

Your dog is pregnant or nursing.

You’re unsure which type of Dramamine is safe.

Symptoms persist despite treatment.

Your dog experiences severe side effects.

Depending on your pet's needs, your vet may recommend a safer or more effective alternative.

Bottom line

Some dogs experience motion sickness or anxiety when they travel. There are various prescription medications that your veterinarian can dispense to help your pup feel better in the car, on a plane, or even during a boat ride. However, many pet parents want to try an over-the-counter drug to make their dog feel better during travel. It is still recommended that you check with your vet before giving any medication to your dog.

One of the most common over-the-counter medications people use to try to help their dog with anxiety and motion sickness is Dramamine. Dramamine belongs to a class of drugs called antihistamines and is safe and effective for dogs. Even though it only has FDA approval for humans, veterinarians may recommend it for animals. That is called using the drug “off-label.

Dramamine must be used carefully and under veterinary supervision. While many dogs tolerate it well at the correct dosage, side effects are possible, and there are alternative treatments that may be safer or more effective for some pets.

Always consult your veterinarian before starting Dramamine or any medication, and monitor your dog closely when trying a new treatment. With proper planning and care, you can help your travel buddy enjoy the ride as much as you do.

