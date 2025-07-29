Is the “Naked Dog” Trend Actually Good for Our Pets?

Many of you may know the feeling: You get home from a long day at work, you kick off your shoes, and if you’re lucky, you also get to take off your bra (or, if you don’t wear a bra, stripping off your constricting pants has an equally satisfying feeling). That instant sensation of liberation and comfort hits, signaling that you’re well and truly home.

Well, what if it’s just the same for your pets? We’ve been taught to believe that our dogs need to wear collars at all times, partly so you can clip a leash to them, and partly for identification. Most responsible dog parents give their pets D tags with their address, phone number, and other information. This information could be essential if your dog escapes your grip.

Does your dog like wearing their collar?

But have you ever wondered whether your dog is actually comfortable in their collar? Many pet parents have, and some have posted opens in new tab about how much their pups love having their collars taken off on TikTok opens in new tab . These videos show “naked” pets running around, seemingly excited to be finally free. Most states require that, when out of the house, your dog is wearing a collar with easily identifiable information. Particularly if you walk your dog off-leash, having this information readily available could be a matter of life and death if they get away.

Whether it’s safe to have your dog go collarless totally depends on the circumstances and other safety protocols that you personally follow. To be totally honest, my dog never wears a collar. We live in an apartment, and it’s unlikely that she’ll manage to escape from the fourth floor. When we go out, she wears a harness with a tag and is never completely naked on walks. This works for us because she’s 15 and can’t get very far away from me, but it’s something I would never have considered when she was a couple of years old and had Houdini tendencies.

Vadym Drobot / Alamy Stock Photo

How common is this particular trend?

But is the “naked dog trend” just something we’re seeing online? Sian Lawley-Rudd is a dog trainer and the founder of Lavender Garden Animal Services opens in new tab . She says that she’s noticed more and more dogs going collar-free, both online and in the real world. In fact, she’s even seen dogs on walks without a harness, collar, or even a leash.

“There seems to be a growing movement toward what’s often called the ‘natural dog’ lifestyle, where minimal gear is seen as more ethical or freeing,” she says. “Some owners feel that collars are restrictive or unnecessary, and I think for many it comes from a desire to avoid over-handling or to give their dog more autonomy.”

Lawley-Rudd says that whether this is dangerous really depends on context. “At home and under supervision, being collar-free can absolutely be safe and more comfortable for some dogs, especially those who find constant wear irritating or are at risk of collars getting caught on crates, pens, furniture, or during play with other dogs,” she says.

If a dog is out without any form of ID, though, that can be a concern. “In most areas, dogs are legally required to wear identification in public, and practically speaking, a collar or harness with a visible ID tag is still one of the quickest ways for someone to help a lost dog get home safely. Without it, even a microchipped dog might face delays being returned if they’re picked up by a stranger or the dog warden.”

It’s not just about owner preference; some dogs really do prefer to go collarless. When mine had one, it would sometimes wear on her skin and fur, and she would get irritated and chew through it. “Some dogs simply find collars uncomfortable, this could be due to sensory sensitivity, skin irritation, or negative past experiences,” Lawley-Rudd says.

She works with many sensitive rescue dogs, and sometimes it is only by taking off their collars that they can truly relax: “It’s common for dogs to dislike being grabbed by the collar if that’s been part of punishment-based handling in the past. In these cases, going collarless at home (when safe) can be a small but meaningful way to honor their comfort.”

SeventyFour / Shutterstock

There are times when collar-free is the safer choice.

There is a very valid argument, which Lawley-Rudd alluded to, that, in some cases, it’s safer for a dog to go collarless. Some have shared videos on TikTok of their perspective opens in new tab .

Kate LaSala, a dog behaviorist and the founder of Rescued by Training opens in new tab , says that guardians may opt to have their dogs go collar-free for safety reasons, especially during play, or if the dog is left alone. “Collars can pose a safety risk during these scenarios where tags on the collar can get snagged in crate bars, tangled with other dogs’ gear or in their teeth or caught in air vents on the floor,” she says, citing a horrible situation she saw where one dog’s tooth got caught on another’s collar, and their parents struggled to separate them. (Kinship recommends you never crate your dog with their collar on for the exact reason LaSala mentions above.)

Of course, LaSala reminds us, having your dog go totally naked can be dangerous. “It means the dog has no immediate identification if they were to get lost, if they were home alone during an emergency like a fire or in a car accident and slipped out during the chaos.”

So, if your dog struggles with the sensation of a collar, but you want to be a responsible parent, what can you do? LaSala says that it’s important to get your dog used to the sensation of a collar early. If your dog does struggle with a traditional tag and collar, they need to be microchipped and either have a well-fitted harness with ID tag or a collar embroidered with their name and your contact info. In closing, Lawley-Rudd reminds us that it’s all about balance: “Dogs deserve to feel comfortable and safe, and with the right setup, there’s a way to honor both.”