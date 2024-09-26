Proposed NYC Legislation Would Increase Penalties for Pet Hit-and-Runs By Up to 900%
The PAWS Act aims to take pet injuries and deaths more seriously under the law.
Under the current law in New York City, pedestrians, cyclists, and cattle are protected by hefty hit-and-run penalties. But when it comes to our pets, the consequences for vehicular injuries or death are miniscule. The Protecting Animals Walking on the Street (PAWS Act), a new bill proposed by State Sen. Andrew Gounardes and New York State Assemblymember Tony Simone, aims to change that.
Today, if a pet were to be hit by a car and abandoned, the driver would only receive a fee of $50 — equivalent to the fine imposed for an illegal u-turn. That’s because, legally, pets are considered property — which means a hit-and-run is considered a driving infraction rather than the violent tragedy it is. This is true for companion pets as well as service animals.
The PAWS Act aims to provide dignity to animals and greater closure for the pet parents who love them. Under the legislation, drivers could be fined up to $500 or sentenced to 15 days in jail. If you do the quick math, $500 is a 900 percent increase from the current fine of $50. This is the same penalty imposed for pedestrians and cyclists for hit-and-runs involving minor physical injury. For subsequent offenses, the fee could be as high as $750.
How PAWS came to be
Simone was motivated to create the new legislation after hearing the story of Ginia Bellafante and her dog, Chicky. In July, Bellafante wrote an articleopens in a new tab for The New York Times describing her beloved dog’s death at the hands of a reckless driver. “Cars had been getting bigger and bigger, drivers seemed to become more and more unhinged and Chicky remained small, vulnerable, low to the ground,” Bellafante wrote.
When Chicky was hit by a Jeep while on a walk, he died almost instantly. A police officer told Bellafante that her dog was considered property under the law, so the consequence for the driver would likely be a $100 fine.
How you can support the bill
“I walk my pup, Radar, on our streets every day. He is a member of my family and means the world to me. After learning about the horrific act of traffic violenceopens in a new tab committed against Ginia Bellafonte and her dog, Chicky, the lack of accountability for that reckless driver showed me that something had to be done,” Simone said in a statement.opens in a new tab “Our four-legged family members, service animals, and their families must know that justice will be served when these tragedies strike. The PAWS Act will classify our furry friends equally as victims of vehicular violence just like the rest of the family.”
The PAWS Act will be up for a vote next year. If you live in New York City, you can contact your local Assembly memberopens in a new tab to encourage them to support the bill.
Sio Hornbuckle
Sio Hornbuckle is a writer living in New York City with their cat, Toni Collette.
