Dogs’ hearing is way more sensitive than ours. These top-rated earmuffs can help drown out scary sounds like fireworks.

Fourth of July is right around the corner—or, as my dogs might phrase it, “Apocalypse Now”, is right around the corner!

Chances are your dog feels the same way, as do many dogs across the country. In fact, more dogs go missing on July 4th opens in a new tab than any other day of the year. Unfortunately, all the things humans love about the holiday — barbecues, busy parties, and, of course, the dreaded fireworks, can be quite anxiety inducing for pups. In worst case scenarios, this perfect storm can lead to them high tailing it the hell out of there. Literally. ’Cause, y’know, they have tails.

Anyway, there’s tons of advice out there about what you can do to mitigate your pup’s apprehension. Most of which boils down to keeping pets indoors, giving them lots of treats and love, and, for the more anxious pups, talking to your vet about as needed anti-anxiety medication. However, if you’re looking for a tool that addresses the root of the issue, you might want to consider investing in a pair of earmuffs for your dog.

See, dogs can hear a lot more than we can. Like, a lot. opens in a new tab Not only can they hear sounds that we can’t, those sounds are also far more intense. So while Trazodone and a licky mat might keep them calmer opens in a new tab , it won’t stop Fourth of July fireworks from sounding like the 1812 Overture (the one with the cannons opens in a new tab ) times a million.

But! The earmuffs on this list can do something to combat this problem, so read on to find the right pair for your pup.

opens in a new tab Famikako Dog Ear Muffs opens in a new tab $ 70 These Famikako Dog Ear Muffs are by far the closest thing on this list to ear plugs for your dogs. With a reported noise reduction of 25 decibels, these muffs are often used for service animals at concerts and on airplanes. Of the ear muffs on this list, they are the most heavy duty, meaning if your dog can tolerate wearing them, they will provide maximum relief. $70 at Amazon opens in a new tab

opens in a new tab The Original Happy Hoodie opens in a new tab $ 14 $ 12 $ 12 If your dog is new to ear coverings, a lightweight snood is a great place to start. Luckily, in addition to helping build their tolerance to ear coverings, the Happy Hoodie still promises a good amount of noise reduction. According to their research “Happy Hoodie reduces the noise level by five decibels in situations where the frequency was at 3150 Hz and as much as 17 decibels at higher frequencies.” Plus, similar to the compression of a Thundershirt opens in a new tab , the gentle swaddle of a snood might have an additional anti-anxiety effect. $12 at Amazon opens in a new tab

opens in a new tab RexSpecs Ear Pro opens in a new tab $ 85 Originally designed as protective gear for dogs in the military, RexSpecs provide protection for both ears and eyes. So, while you should try to keep your pup far away from all types of fireworks, the added eye protection might be a good idea if your pup will be somewhere around so-called silent fireworks (cracklers, sparklers, etc). $85 at Amazon opens in a new tab