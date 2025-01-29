Each winter, it seems that a crop of tragic stories pop up highlighting a little-known danger to our pets. While walking on on city streets and sidewalks, a pup can sometimes suffer a sudden electrical shock. It comes without warning, startling and horrifying their caretakers — and the injuries can be fatal. Most recently, two dogs in Washington D.C. died after being electrocuted on the same sidewalk, and their pet parents are still searching for answers.

Earlier this month, an unnamed man was walking his daughter's dog, Chili, in Washington D.C. when the pup suddenly began convulsing, reported WUSA9. opens in a new tab “The dog was jumping in the air, and then it would flop down and jump again,” Ben Stearn, who witnessed the event, told WUSA9. “This went on several times, and then he flopped down and didn’t move.”

That same evening, Neko Williams was walking his dog, King, down the very same sidewalk when King collapsed, reported 4 Washington. opens in a new tab “I felt electricity on the ground, and throughout his body," Williams told 4 Washington.

Pepco Electric inspected the area and found that the area is safe, and there is currently no stray voltage, reported 4 Washington. opens in a new tab They will continue a full investigation into the incidences, which they assert will take approximately two months.

What causes dogs to be electrocuted on city streets?

Unfortunately, Chili and King are far from the first pups to experience a mysterious electrical shock from city streets and sidewalks. In 2022, a pup named Lala was fatally electrocuted in Brooklyn opens in a new tab when she stepped on a metal plate. Back in 2016, a rescue died after he was shocked near a construction site in Chicago opens in a new tab . Many non-fatal shocks, which result in pain and sometimes burns, have been reported across the country.

When it comes to random electrical shock from the ground, stray voltage is typically the culprit. Stray voltage occurs when a malfunction or improper grounding causes an electrical voltage to exist on conductive surfaces, such as metal objects. It most often occurs on metal plates, metal grates, or other metal objects such as lampposts.

While this is a rare occurrence, the issue is more common in winter. “It is most likely to occur following snow as the melting snow and road salt wash into the underground electric delivery system,” Allan Drury, a spokesperson for ConEd, opens in a new tab told West Side Rag. “That mix can make contact with the copper that carries the power and since salty water is a strong conductor of electricity, the voltage can reach street level.”

How to protect your pets

During the wintertime, it is important to stay aware of the dangers of electrocution and take any preventative measures possible to keep your pup safe. When walking a dog after or during rain, snow, or ice, it is best to avoid metal when possible — including grates, dumpsters, fire hydrants, lampposts, and light poles (dogs also shouldn’t pee on these objects). Especially avoid any metal object with exposed wiring.

Never tie a dog to a metal pole, especially if their leash has any metal in it. In general, it is best not to use a metal leash.

While they’re not entirely shock-proof, watertight rubber boots can be a big help. “Rubber shoes can provide a protective barrier for our pets as it limits electrical conduction,” veterinarian Dr. Seth Bishop told West Side Rag. (And as an added bonus, they’re super adorable.)

If you suspect your dog has been electrocuted, take them to a veterinarian immediately; you should also alert your local electric service so they can take steps to investigate the area. Muscle spasms, rigidity, difficulty breathing, yelping, burns to the skin, or collapse are all potential signs of electrocution.

References