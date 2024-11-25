Dog Treat Recalled for Potential Salmonella Contamination
Everything you need to know to keep your pup safe.
Share Article
On Friday, Gaines Pet Treats LLC announced a voluntary recall of their Gaines Family Farmstead Chicken Chips due to the possible presence of Salmonella. The recall was issued after “a third party tested and identified contamination in a related, unreleased lot of the same product,” the company explained in a releaseopens in a new tab by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
Only one lot has been recalled: a five-ounce bag with an expiration date of Dec. 11, 2025, and the lot number 20061124 marked on the bag. So far, no illnesses have been reported.
Safety precautions
Any five-ounce bag of Gaines Family Farmstead Chicken Chips marked with the lot number 20061124 should be immediately disposed of in a manner that animals and people cannot access, the FDA recommends. Customers can contact Recall@GainesFamilyFarmstead.comopens in a new tab for a refund or replacement.
Since Salmonella can be spread on surfaces, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Preventionopens in a new tab (CDC), any object that made contact with a potentially contaminated treat — such as a counter, cutting board, or utensil — should be washed with soap and water.
If you are worried your dog has been infected with Salmonella, it is recommended to wash your hands after any contact with your pup, minimize contact with their saliva, use gloves when picking up feces, and disinfect your dog’s belongings, explains the Swedish Veterinary Agency.opens in a new tab
Symptoms of salmonella in dogs
Salmonella bacteria can cause a variety of symptoms in people and pets. Often, dog with Salmonella infections will be asymptomatic but can shed the bacteria in their saliva or waste. The most common symptoms of dogs with salmonella are diarrhea, loss of appetite, dehydration, lethargy, fever, and weight loss, Dr. Amy Fox toldopens in a new tab Kinship.
There are at-home treatments for many of the mild symptoms of salmonella in dogs, such as hydration, probiotics, and a bland diet for digestive upset. Dogs will often recover on their own. If your dog has a decreased appetite or diarrhea for longer than 12 hours, Dr. Fox recommends seeing a vet. If your dog shows symptoms like bloody diarrhea, not eating at all, severe lethargy, pain in their belly, or difficulty breathing, they should see a veterinary professional immediately.
Sio Hornbuckle
Sio Hornbuckle is a writer living in New York City with their cat, Toni Collette.
Related articles
- opens in a new tab
Salmonella in Dogs: Can Dogs Get Salmonella?
What to look out for if they are sick from this bacteria.
- opens in a new tab
Can Humans Get Dogs Sick?
Think of the amount of tissues you’d need...
- opens in a new tab
Can Cats Eat Raw Chicken?
Careful — cooked chicken is way safer for your kitty.
- opens in a new tab
Can Dogs Eat Raw Chicken?
They’re definitely curious about what you’re chopping over there on the cutting board...
- opens in a new tab
You’re Probably Not Washing Your Dog’s Bowl Enough
And according to a new study, it’s putting their health at risk.
- opens in a new tab
9 Diseases You Can (and Definitely Can’t) Catch From Your Dog
Here’s what you can scratch off your “Worry About This” list.