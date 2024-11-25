Everything you need to know to keep your pup safe.

On Friday, Gaines Pet Treats LLC announced a voluntary recall of their Gaines Family Farmstead Chicken Chips due to the possible presence of Salmonella. The recall was issued after “a third party tested and identified contamination in a related, unreleased lot of the same product,” the company explained in a release opens in a new tab by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Only one lot has been recalled: a five-ounce bag with an expiration date of Dec. 11, 2025, and the lot number 20061124 marked on the bag. So far, no illnesses have been reported.

Safety precautions

Any five-ounce bag of Gaines Family Farmstead Chicken Chips marked with the lot number 20061124 should be immediately disposed of in a manner that animals and people cannot access, the FDA recommends. Customers can contact Recall@GainesFamilyFarmstead.com opens in a new tab for a refund or replacement.

Since Salmonella can be spread on surfaces, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention opens in a new tab (CDC), any object that made contact with a potentially contaminated treat — such as a counter, cutting board, or utensil — should be washed with soap and water.

If you are worried your dog has been infected with Salmonella, it is recommended to wash your hands after any contact with your pup, minimize contact with their saliva, use gloves when picking up feces, and disinfect your dog’s belongings, explains the Swedish Veterinary Agency. opens in a new tab

Symptoms of salmonella in dogs

Salmonella bacteria can cause a variety of symptoms in people and pets. Often, dog with Salmonella infections will be asymptomatic but can shed the bacteria in their saliva or waste. The most common symptoms of dogs with salmonella are diarrhea, loss of appetite, dehydration, lethargy, fever, and weight loss, Dr. Amy Fox told opens in a new tab Kinship.

There are at-home treatments for many of the mild symptoms of salmonella in dogs, such as hydration, probiotics, and a bland diet for digestive upset. Dogs will often recover on their own. If your dog has a decreased appetite or diarrhea for longer than 12 hours, Dr. Fox recommends seeing a vet. If your dog shows symptoms like bloody diarrhea, not eating at all, severe lethargy, pain in their belly, or difficulty breathing, they should see a veterinary professional immediately.