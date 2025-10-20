I’m a Vet, and I Would Never Let My Dog Walk Like This

Here’s why this accessory is definitely not my go-to for strolls with my pup.

My dog is excited about any outing, whether it’s a leisurely walk or a visit to the pet store. But no matter the destination, he is always secured to a harness whenever we leave the house. Don’t get me wrong: He still wears a collar that holds his rabies and identification tags at all times. Despite this, I’ll always prefer to attach his leash to his harness when it’s time to head out, not his neck collar.

I will always opt to walk my dog with a harness. In my opinion, a harness is a safer and more comfortable option for both the leash leader and the follower. Here’s why this option gives this vet a little more peace of mind:

Harnesses have better control.

Although my dog is older and generally well-behaved, he’s not above bolting toward something he wants to investigate, even if it’s not along the intended path. He’s small but mighty, so a sudden tug can pull us both in the wrong direction. A harness gives me more control over my dog’s movements, making it easier for us to stay on track and for my dog to stay out of trouble.

They are more secure.

If a dog is being held back by a collar or harness, they may try to pull a Houdini and get out of their restraints. A dog is less likely to wriggle out of a harness that’s not an exact fit than a neck collar that’s a teeny bit loose. If you have a dog who’s kind of between sizes, a harness provides more security. Of course, you should focus on finding properly fitting items for your dog, but as anyone who has shopped for their own clothes knows, sizing can vary tremendously between brands and items.