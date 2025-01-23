Notorious Dog “Trainer” Pleads Guilty to 150-Plus Charges of Animal Cruelty and Theft

Last year, Jason Jones, the owner of Dayton Dog Trainer, was indicted after reports surfaced of acts of animal cruelty and theft; Jones reportedly charge thousands of dollars for training services he did not perform, and dogs would often return to their homes hurt, terrified, and malnourished. This week, Jones pled guilty to over 150-plus charges of theft and animal cruelty, bringing the affected dog parents one step closer to justice for themselves and their pups.

During last year’s investigation, the Miamisburg PD found that 65 different people had been charged a combined total of $200,000, reported 2 News opens in a new tab . After Jones’s charges became public, more people came forward, and authorities identified a total of 133 different victims. Altogether, Jones is accused of taking $370,000.

The charges against Jones

Jones pled guilty to scamming his victims out of thousands of dollars for training services; his criminal charges include theft from the elderly or disabled. He conducted the training on his own property. Instead of returning home well-trained, the dogs would show signs of neglect and malnourishment, with their behavior often worse than before they encountered Jones. Some showed signs of trauma opens in a new tab , including distrust of people, shaking, and hiding.

One person who had handed over their dog to Jones told WHIO opens in a new tab that their pup came back malnourished. “He’d lost a good 15, almost 20 pounds,” she said. Another told Dayton Daily News opens in a new tab that he had visited Jones’s property and found his dog staked in a field with a rash; others had their dogs returned to them covered in feces and filth with patches of missing hair.

“The stories we have heard from victims are maddening and often heartbreaking. The defendant failed to train the dogs, and they were often returned to the owners injured, neglected, and frequently worse in the behaviors the defendant said he could address,” Prosecuting Attorney Mat Heck said in a statement. opens in a new tab “This defendant should never be allowed to be in the same room as a dog.”

Jones is scheduled to be sentenced on March 14. He is facing thousands of dollars in fines, as well as potential time in prison.

How to find a dog trainer you can trust

Jones’s case highlights the importance of thoroughly researching trainers before placing dogs into their care. One way to start a trainer search is by asking for recommendations; you can reach out to friends who have employed trainers, local shelters, or even your veterinarian. Once you’ve found a trainer, you should also ask them for references.

Dog trainer Melissa Dallier advises opens in a new tab seeking out trainers with certain credentials; CPDT-KA, KPA-CTP, CTC, CPDT-KA, CBCC-KA, CDBC, and VSA-CDT are all certifications she recommends looking for.

But even if a trainer is certified, Dallier adds that you should ask your trainer questions and look out for red flags. Questions you can ask include:

“What method of training do you use?”

“What equipment will you use on/with my dog?”

“What happens if my dog makes a mistake?”

Look for a trainer who uses positive reinforcement methods and does not use negative tools, including choke collars and shock collars. Dallier adds that red flags to look for include promising quick changes and guarantees, using language like “alpha” or “dominance,” or focusing on punishment. She notes searching their social media may give you further insight into their methods.

If any of their behaviors or answers leave you feeling uneasy, Dallier recommends looking elsewhere. It’s not worth risking your dog’s safety.