Garden Variety: Plants Safe for Our Pups

Boutique NYC nursery The Sill gives us the dirt on dog-friendly plants.

by Samantha Gurrie and Erin Marino
Updated February 23, 2023
Basset Hound sitting in a bright sunny apartment beside a potted palm tree
Winnie Au

Plant parents are often as devoted as pet parents. After all, our photosynthesizing friends are rumored to boost mood and creativity — as do dogs! But before you scatter azalea seeds for inspiration, not all dogs and plants get along. (Azaleas, as it happens, are one of many plants toxic to pets.) Wondering if your dog is barking up the wrong tree? Below, The Sill’s resident plant guru Erin Marino gives us the dirt on plants that are safe for pets.

Parlor Palm sitting on a living room shelf
Parlor Palm
The Sill
Xerographica Airplant
Xerographica Airplant
The Sill

Parlor Palm

Consider the Parlor Palm a mini palm tree for your space. Its tropical vibes make it a popular houseplant, but unlike palm trees at the beach, this one is happiest in bright, indirect sunlight. Fun fact: this plant has been cultivated since the Victorian era — it was (and still is) prized for its resilience to indoor conditions and easy-going nature. A palm without pretense, if you will. 

Xerographica (a.k.a. Air Plant) 

If you are potting soil adverse, look no further than an air plant, which does not require a planter to grow. This particular air plant, the Xerographica, is characterized by its silvery grey curling leaves that form a rosette shape. It’s like a living sculpture for your space. To water, soak it weekly in a bowl of water for about 15-30 minutes, then shake off any excess water.

Maranta Houseplant in a terracotta pot
Maranta
The Sill
Calathea Rattlesnake Plant
Calathea Rattlesnake
The Sill

Maranta

The Maranta is nicknamed the ‘prayer plant’ because of its unique leaf movements — it raises and lowers its leaves from day to night as part of the plant’s circadian rhythm. It is also popular for its dramatic foliage, which almost looks painted on. Intense, direct sun can burn its beautiful leaves. Pro tip: Marantas can be super sensitive to hard tap water — if yours isn’t happy, try using filtered water.

Calathea Rattlesnake 

The Calathea Rattlesnake is a visual drama queen. It has long, wavy green leaves with a pattern of deep green brushstrokes on top, resembling reptile skin, and a deep purple underside. Like the Maranta, it too raises and lowers its leaves from day to night, a phenomenon called nyctinasty. Check out a time lapse of its movements here.

Calathea Makoyana Variant Houseplant
Calathea Makoyana
The Sill
Pilea Peperomioides, commonly known as a Money Plant
Pilea Peperomioides
The Sill

Calathea Makoyana 

Another popular, pet-friendly Calathea, the Makoyana is affectionately called the peacock plant because of its printed leaves. It can grow up to two- to three-feet tall indoors if given proper care. The Calathea Makoyana thrives in medium to bright indirect light. 

Pilea Peperomioides

The trendy Pilea peperomioides, also called the pancake or UFO plant, is known for its adorable coin-shaped leaves. A self-propagator, the Pilea peperomioides produces sweet little babies or ‘pups’ on its own, which pop up from the potting mix surrounding the mother plant. This babe loves the sunshine.

Pilea Obtusifolia on a shelf in a home
Peperomia Obtusifolia
The Sill
Birds Nest Fern - The Sill
Bird’s Nest Fern
The Sill

Peperomia Obtusifolia

The Peperomia obtusifolia, also known as the Baby Rubber Plant, is an easy-going houseplant characterized by its thick, succulent-like green leaves. A popular variety of Peperomia, it does not need much to thrive and, under ideal conditions, it will flower indoors, producing narrow white spikes.

Bird’s Nest Fern 

If you’re looking for the perfect tropical houseplant, look no further than the popular Bird’s Nest Fern. Known for its tropical fronds that grow out of a central rosette, this plant will add a vibrant pop of green to any space all year long. It is one of the easiest ferns to care for indoors and can benefit from a little extra humidity — if you have a humidifier, place it nearby. 

Marimo Moss Ball - The Sill
Marimo “Moss” Ball 
The Sill
Purple Orchid sitting on a marble table in the corner of a home
Phalaenopsis Orchid
The Sill

Marimo “Moss” Ball 

The Marimo “Moss” Ball, as it is known, is not actually moss at all. It is a fuzzy aquatic ball of filamentous green algae. Native to the cold, alkaline lakes of the northern hemisphere, this unique houseplant doesn’t need much light (or much of anything else) to survive. Keep it in a clear container with filtered water. Fun fact: these pet-friendly algae balls can be added to aquariums or fish tanks.

Phalaenopsis Orchid 

Affectionately called the beginner orchid, the popular, pet-safe Phalaenopsis orchid is one of the easiest varieties of orchids to grow indoors as a houseplant. It typically blooms about once a year, for up to three months. After a blooming cycle, the flowers will wilt — the orchid’s way to store up energy to rebloom again next season.

See some of The Sill’s pet friendly plants in action below.

@thewildestsite Learn more about these pet friendly plants at TheWildest.com!🪴 #petfriendly #houseplants #petfriendlyplants #safeforpets #plantsoftiktok #petsoftiktok #catfriendlyplants #catmom #plantmom @The Sill ♬ Peace - Official Sound Studio

Samantha Gurrie and Erin Marino

Samantha Gurrie is Kinship’s editorial director. She was previously the senior editor at NYLON magazine, co-publisher of Four&Sons, and director at Puerto Rican dog rescue The Sato Project. She lives in L.A. with her husband and rescue Pit Bull mix, Midnight.

Erin Marino is the editor at The Sill. When not tending to her plants, Erin enjoys trying new vegetarian restaurants and watching House Hunters on HGTV. A Columbia University alumni, she resides in New York City with her cat.

