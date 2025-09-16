The Hidden Dangers of Letting Your Dog Play in Fall Leaves · Kinship

The Hidden Dangers of Letting Your Dog Play in Fall Leaves

Not to be a total killjoy, but you should be aware of the risks.

by Lauren Dixon
Dog rolling around in leaves outside.
Anna Zisk / Shutterstock

The crunchy sound of leaves really gets some dogs going. My dog, for one, loves when I kick up clusters of leaves on the sidewalk. He goes into “play mode,” biting at the leaves, crouching low, and running in short bursts. Pups simply love those fun noisemakers that fall from the trees. So, when their mom or dad rakes them into a big pile, all bets are off. 

They have a look of pure bliss on their face. Tongue out, not a care in the world, run, leap, crunch, fun! Let’s do it again! 

“Outdoor activity and novel experiences are important for dogs to be healthy and happy, so doing things like jumping in leaves can present a fun and enriching experience for them,” says veterinarian Dr. Amy Fox, a small animal expert in New York City.

This seems like a positive, carefree activity for a dog, but pet parents should still be aware of the potential hazards in leaf piles (particularly wet ones) and take action accordingly. Veterinarians warn of the parasites, other animals, needles or other sharp objects, mold, and bacteria that could be hidden among the leaves. 

