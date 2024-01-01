Dr. Amy Fox · Kinship

Skip to main content

Back
Dr. Amy Fox cuddling a dog

Dr. Amy Fox, DVM

Dr. Amy Fox

    Articles featuring Dr. Amy Fox, DVM

    Woman giving her cat a pill.
    health

    Can You Give Cats Benadryl? (Dosage Guide)

    And learn what alternatives might be better.

    Woman eating lemon cake with her gray cat in her lap.
    nutrition|Can My Cat Eat This?

    Can Cats Eat Lemons?

    They don’t go for citrus the same way you do. Here’s why.

    Sick woman with her pet cat on the couch.
    health

    Can Humans Get Cats Sick? What Science Says

    What about the other way around?

    Cat sniffing bowl of cherries.
    nutrition|Can My Cat Eat This?

    Can Cats Eat Cherries?

    Hopefully the answer is yes, because telling them no is the pits.

    Woman holding a bowl of fruits with blueberries and raspberries with her dog at home during breakfast.
    nutrition|Can My Cat Eat This?

    Can Dogs Eat Raspberries?

    They sure would like some of your farmers’ market haul.