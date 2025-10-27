Know how to spot the difference between the two.

If you’ve ever gone down a Chihuahua rabbit hole on the internet, you may have come across terms like “apple head” and “deer head” used to describe the look of different Chihuahuas.

As the names suggest, apple head Chihuahuas tend to have shorter, rounder heads, while deer head Chihuahuas have a longer, pointier head. Depending on how deep your search went, you may have also come across many other descriptors for the endless varieties of Chihuahuas that exist, including smooth-coated versus long-haired Chihuahuas and size variations from tea cup to toy to standard-sized Chihuahuas.

Navigating life with a new pet? Head to littleKin! littleKin™ is Kinship’s home just for puppy and kitten parents. Bop over to check out expert advice, new pet tools, and special deals—all curated for your newest family member. Get Free Advice

All of these different kinds of Chihuahuas are reflective of how popular the breed is and how breeding practices have led to lots of variation in pet Chihuahuas. When it comes to the purebred breed standard, however, most of these varieties are not recognized and are considered to be evidence of mixed breeding.

Read on to learn more about the varieties in Chihuahua appearance and the implications they may have on a dog’s health and behavior.