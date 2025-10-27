Apple Head vs. Deer Head Chihuahua
Know how to spot the difference between the two.
Apple Head vs. Deer Head Chihuahua Comparisons Physical Characteristics Temperament and Personalities Grooming Needs Exercise Needs and Activity Levels Training and Intelligence Health and Lifespan Cost How to Choose Between an Apple Head and a Deer Head Chihuahua Frequently Asked Questions
If you’ve ever gone down a Chihuahua rabbit hole on the internet, you may have come across terms like “apple head” and “deer head” used to describe the look of different Chihuahuas.
As the names suggest, apple head Chihuahuas tend to have shorter, rounder heads, while deer head Chihuahuas have a longer, pointier head. Depending on how deep your search went, you may have also come across many other descriptors for the endless varieties of Chihuahuas that exist, including smooth-coated versus long-haired Chihuahuas and size variations from tea cup to toy to standard-sized Chihuahuas.
All of these different kinds of Chihuahuas are reflective of how popular the breed is and how breeding practices have led to lots of variation in pet Chihuahuas. When it comes to the purebred breed standard, however, most of these varieties are not recognized and are considered to be evidence of mixed breeding.
Read on to learn more about the varieties in Chihuahua appearance and the implications they may have on a dog’s health and behavior.