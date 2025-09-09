Why Are Chihuahuas Always So Clingy?
Your Chi’s purpose is… you.
Share Article
You'd have to be living under a rock — or under a rock on a remote Greek island with no internet access (we’re jealous) — to have avoided Get Ready With Meopens in new tab (GRWM) videos all your life. But did you know some pet parents are getting ready with… their Chihuahuas in towopens in new tab?
For example, there’s this Chihuahuaopens in new tab who is very invested in his mom’s morning routine. Or this little apple headopens in new tab who patiently waited for mom’s hair to curl. These pet parents — with their tiny Chis clinging to their body — apply concealer, mascara, and gloss, all while their content little pup chills out (or sometimes peaks out of a handy pouch like some wild marsupial).
Save on the litter with color-changing tech that helps you better care for your cat.
For the Chihuahua, it’s not unusual behavior. Typically, these Velcro cuties are hesitant to let you do anything alone. Running to the door? They got there first. Cooking dinner? They’re ready to taste-test. Taking a shower? Who wouldn’t want to watchopens in new tab? At the end of the day, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that you have a five-pound nugget who’s keeping tabs on your every moveopens in new tab.
The question is, why do Chihuahuas love us so much—or, we'll just say it: Why are Chis so clingy?