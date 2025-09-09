Why Are Chihuahuas So Clingy? Everything You Need to Know About Your Needy Dog · Kinship

Why Are Chihuahuas Always So Clingy?

Your Chi’s purpose is… you.

by Marti Trgovich
September 9, 2025
Woman cuddling her Chihuahua dog outside.
Dmytro Hai / Adobe Stock

You'd have to be living under a rock — or under a rock on a remote Greek island with no internet access (we’re jealous) — to have avoided Get Ready With Me (GRWM) videos all your life. But did you know some pet parents are getting ready with… their Chihuahuas in tow

For example, there’s this Chihuahua who is very invested in his mom’s morning routine. Or this little apple head who patiently waited for mom’s hair to curl. These pet parents — with their tiny Chis clinging to their body — apply concealer, mascara, and gloss, all while their content little pup chills out (or sometimes peaks out of a handy pouch like some wild marsupial). 

For the Chihuahua, it’s not unusual behavior. Typically, these Velcro cuties are hesitant to let you do anything alone. Running to the door? They got there first. Cooking dinner? They’re ready to taste-test. Taking a shower? Who wouldn’t want to watch? At the end of the day, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that you have a five-pound nugget who’s keeping tabs on your every move

The question is, why do Chihuahuas love us so much—or, we'll just say it: Why are Chis so clingy? 

