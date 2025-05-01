11 Celebrities Who Are Obsessed With Their Teeny, Tiny Dogs · Kinship

11 Celebrities Who Are Obsessed With Their Teeny, Tiny Dogs

From Mikey Madison and Demi Moore to Audrey Hepburn, stars have long accessorized with small, cuddly pups.

by Erika Harwood
May 1, 2025
Paris Hilton holding her small dog.
Photo Courtesy of @hiltonpets

In a current world of animal influencers, celebrity dogs are aiming for a comeback. 2025 Oscar winner Mikey Madison and nominee Demi Moore probably spent equal amounts of time discussing their films as they did their petite companions —  both own tiny Chihuahuas that ooze star quality — this awards season.

Celebrities have had a love for small dogs since the inception of Hollywood. After all, it is a bit easier to bring a 10-pound Pomeranian to set every day than it is a St. Bernard. The big difference between old Hollywood and new? Stars these days are skipping the breeder in favor of adoption — something we can’t recommend enough. 

From Paris Hilton’s world-famous Tinkerbell to lesser-known companions like Jean Harlow’s beloved Dachshund, here are some of our famous compact sidekicks. 

Mikey Madison with her small dog
Courtesy of @miikeyymadison

Mikey Madison

The Oscar winner celebrated her Best Actress win alongside her two little chihuahuas, Peaches and Birdie, posing with the two for The Hollywood Reporter (THR). Those aren’t the only pets in Madison’s family; she recently adopted another dog, Jam, and also owns a cat, whom she affectionately refers to as “my love.” Shortly after the release of Madison’s digital cover, THR had to issue a public apology after confusing Peaches for Jam. That was the right move, if we’re honest.

Demi Moore with her dog, Pilaf
Courtesy of @pilaf.littlemouse

Demi Moore

The true winner of the 2025 award season was, without a doubt, Demi’s Moore’s 1.2-pound Chihuahua, Pilaf. The Dogue cover star was adopted by the Oscar nominee after she was discovered on Facebook during the pandemic and has since become a celebrity in her own right, boasting almost 70k followers on Instagram. According to Moore, Pilaf is a jetsetter, having gone to “Broadway shows, museums, the French Open, art openings, [and] restaurants."

Paris Hilton with her small dog
Courtesy of @hiltonpets

Paris Hilton

Paris Hilton has been an animal lover since she was a child and at one point or another has been mom to a pig, bunnies, and a pony in addition to her brood of dogs. Perhaps the most famous was her Chihuahua, Tinkerbell, who was featured on Hilton’s early-aughts reality show The Simple Life. Tinkerbell passed away in 2015 at the age of 14. Hilton wrote on Instagram, “I feel like I've lost a member of my family. She was such a special & incredible soul. We went through so much together.”

Lisa Vanderpump with her small dog
Courtesy of @lisavanderpump

Lisa Vanderpump

The former Real Housewife of Beverly Hills is known for many things, but chief among them is her love of animals. While her famous residence, Villa Rosa, is home to mini horses, swans, and multiple dogs, fans came to adore her adopted Pomeranian, Giggy (short for Gigolo). Fans of Real Housewives and Vanderpump Rules fell in love with the semi-hairless rescue, thanks to his fabulous wardrobe and his almost-constant presence on bar tops and dining tables. Giggy inspired Vanderpump and her husband, Ken Todd, to start their own pet rescue in Los Angeles, Vanderpump Dogs.

Britney Spears with a dog
Courtesy of @shopglobabe

Britney Spears

Britney Spears has owned plenty of dogs throughout her life — you can occasionally catch her dancing with them on her Instagram — but the award for her smallest pup goes to her chihuahua, Bit Bit (get it, like Brit Brit?). Bit Bit made her red carpet debut with the pop princess at the Billboard Music Awards in 2004.

Megan Thee Stallion with a dog
Courtesy of @frenchie4oe

Megan Thee Stallion

While not the smallest dog in this round up, we would be remiss to leave out Megan Thee Stallion’s famous Frenchie 4oe. Megan has shown off 4oe on The Tonight Show, where he showed off his many impressive tricks.

Billy Joel with a dog
Courtesy of @roadogs

Billy Joel

Billy Joel is famous for many things, one of them being president of the Pug fan club. The musician has had a grumble of Pugs (the correct and adorable word for a group of Pugs) throughout his life, including Sabrina, who posed in a side car alongside Joel for a New York Times interview in 2013.

Joan Rivers with a dog
Courtesy of @joanrivers

Joan Rivers

A famous dog lover, Rivers’s most-known pet was perhaps her Yorkshire Terrier, Spike. Spike often joined the comedian wherever she went, including her appearances on The Tonight Show and QVC (the two even graced the cover of People). Although Spike passed in 2001, Rivers said people still asked about him well after he was gone. “People without a clue say, ‘Hey, Joan, where’s Spike?’” she told Chicago Now. “You’re kidding? Spike would be 40 now. He’s a dog; he’s in dog heaven, or wherever souls go. I hope when I go that’s the direction I go in — where the dogs are.”

Jean Harlow with a dog
Courtesy of @harlowheaven

Jean Harlow

Jean Harlow was a lover of Dachsunds (though she had plenty of other dogs, cats, and ducks). After the passing of her Great Dane, Bleak, producer Walter Wagner gave her a Daschund puppy named Nosey, whom she more commonly referred to as Dutch. Harlow often toted Dutch around Hollywood studios, but once lamented that, because of her new puppy, “I had to cover my beautiful rug with linoleum.”

Joan Crawford with a dog
Courtesy of @jcjoancrawford

Joan Crawford

Like many of her Hollywood contemporaries, Joan Crawford was often photographed anywhere and everywhere alongside her Miniature Poodle, Cliquot. Cliquot was a gift from her then-partner, Greg Bautzer, and regularly traveled around the world with the actress. Crawford has been quoted as saying, “I mistrust people who don’t like animals or understand them.”

Audrey Hepburn with a dog
Courtesy of @petshistorical

Audrey Hepburn

Audrey Hepburn was often seen with a dog by her side, usually Yorkshire Terriers. Perhaps her most well-known Yorkie, Mr. Famous, was also her co-star at one point, starring alongside the actress in Funny Face. Mr. Famous, who frequently wore bowties, joined his famous owner on magazine covers and often sat in the basket of her bicycle.

Erika Harwood

Erika Harwood

Erika Harwood is a writer and editor living in Los Angeles. You can find her work in Poosh, Byrdie, Nylon, and more. She also has a weekly newsletter you should subscribe to — but only if you want.


