11 Celebrities Who Are Obsessed With Their Teeny, Tiny Dogs

In a current world of animal influencers, celebrity dogs are aiming for a comeback. 2025 Oscar winner Mikey Madison and nominee Demi Moore probably spent equal amounts of time discussing their films as they did their petite companions — both own tiny Chihuahuas that ooze star quality — this awards season.

Celebrities have had a love for small dogs since the inception of Hollywood. After all, it is a bit easier to bring a 10-pound Pomeranian to set every day than it is a St. Bernard. The big difference between old Hollywood and new? Stars these days are skipping the breeder in favor of adoption — something we can’t recommend enough.

From Paris Hilton’s world-famous Tinkerbell to lesser-known companions like Jean Harlow’s beloved Dachshund, here are some of our famous compact sidekicks.

Courtesy of @miikeyymadison

Mikey Madison

The Oscar winner celebrated her Best Actress win alongside her two little chihuahuas, Peaches and Birdie, posing with the two opens in a new tab for The Hollywood Reporter (THR). Those aren’t the only pets in Madison’s family; she recently adopted another dog, Jam, and also owns a cat, whom she affectionately refers to as “my love.” Shortly after the release of Madison’s digital cover, THR had to issue a public apology opens in a new tab after confusing Peaches for Jam. That was the right move, if we’re honest.

Courtesy of @pilaf.littlemouse

Demi Moore

The true winner of the 2025 award season was, without a doubt, Demi’s Moore’s 1.2-pound Chihuahua opens in a new tab , Pilaf. The Dogue cover star opens in a new tab was adopted by the Oscar nominee after she was discovered on Facebook during the pandemic and has since become a celebrity in her own right, boasting almost 70k followers on Instagram. According to Moore, Pilaf is a jetsetter, having gone to “Broadway shows, museums, the French Open, art openings, [and] restaurants."

Courtesy of @hiltonpets

Paris Hilton

Paris Hilton has been an animal lover since she was a child and at one point or another has been mom to opens in a new tab a pig, bunnies, and a pony in addition to her brood of dogs. Perhaps the most famous was her Chihuahua, Tinkerbell, who was featured on Hilton’s early-aughts reality show The Simple Life. Tinkerbell passed away in 2015 at the age of 14. Hilton wrote on Instagram opens in a new tab , “I feel like I've lost a member of my family. She was such a special & incredible soul. We went through so much together.”

Courtesy of @lisavanderpump

Lisa Vanderpump

The former Real Housewife of Beverly Hills is known for many things, but chief among them is her love of animals. While her famous residence, Villa Rosa, is home to mini horses, swans, and multiple dogs, fans came to adore her adopted Pomeranian, Giggy (short for Gigolo). Fans of Real Housewives and Vanderpump Rules fell in love with the semi-hairless rescue, thanks to his fabulous wardrobe and his almost-constant presence on bar tops and dining tables. Giggy inspired Vanderpump and her husband, Ken Todd, to start their own pet rescue opens in a new tab in Los Angeles, Vanderpump Dogs opens in a new tab .

Courtesy of @shopglobabe

Britney Spears

Britney Spears has owned plenty of dogs throughout her life — you can occasionally catch her dancing with them on her Instagram — but the award for her smallest pup goes to her chihuahua, Bit Bit (get it, like Brit Brit?). Bit Bit made her red carpet debut opens in a new tab with the pop princess at the Billboard Music Awards in 2004.

Courtesy of @frenchie4oe

Megan Thee Stallion

While not the smallest dog in this round up, we would be remiss to leave out Megan Thee Stallion’s famous Frenchie 4oe. Megan has shown off 4oe opens in a new tab on The Tonight Show, where he showed off his many impressive tricks.

Courtesy of @roadogs

Billy Joel

Billy Joel is famous for many things, one of them being president of the Pug fan club. The musician has had a grumble of Pugs (the correct and adorable word for a group of Pugs) throughout his life, including Sabrina, who posed in a side car alongside Joel opens in a new tab for a New York Times interview in 2013.

Courtesy of @joanrivers

Joan Rivers

A famous dog lover, Rivers’s most-known pet was perhaps her Yorkshire Terrier, Spike. Spike often joined the comedian wherever she went, including her appearances on The Tonight Show and QVC (the two even graced the cover of People). Although Spike passed in 2001, Rivers said people still asked about him well after he was gone. “People without a clue say, ‘Hey, Joan, where’s Spike?’” she told Chicago Now opens in a new tab . “You’re kidding? Spike would be 40 now. He’s a dog; he’s in dog heaven, or wherever souls go. I hope when I go that’s the direction I go in — where the dogs are.”

Courtesy of @harlowheaven

Jean Harlow

Jean Harlow was a lover of Dachsunds (though she had plenty of other dogs, cats, and ducks). After the passing of her Great Dane, Bleak, producer Walter Wagner gave her a Daschund puppy named Nosey, whom she more commonly referred to as Dutch. Harlow often toted Dutch around Hollywood studios, but once lamented opens in a new tab that, because of her new puppy, “I had to cover my beautiful rug with linoleum.”

Courtesy of @jcjoancrawford

Joan Crawford

Like many of her Hollywood contemporaries, Joan Crawford was often photographed anywhere and everywhere alongside her Miniature Poodle, Cliquot. Cliquot was a gift from her then-partner, Greg Bautzer, and regularly traveled around the world with the actress. Crawford has been quoted opens in a new tab as saying, “I mistrust people who don’t like animals or understand them.”

Courtesy of @petshistorical

Audrey Hepburn