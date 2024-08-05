Have you ever wanted your dog park to be more of a trendy spot? Maybe it could have a little less mud, more places for you and your fellow dog parents to sit and exchange all the local canine goss, and safe water that won’t land your pup in the vet with giardia opens in a new tab . Turns out, that place already exists (and exceeds your expectations — trust us). It’s called DOG PPL opens in a new tab .

Photographer/filmmaker Liam Underwood and artist Alex Esguerra started DOG PPL in 2021 after meeting at their local dog run. As dog dads, they dreamed about building their own big, clean, and safe dog parks. Most of their options at the time were overcrowded and tiny, leaving little room for proper sanitation or adequate space for pups to roam. But more than anything, the unregulated nature of these parks left animals vulnerable to real dangers, like disease or traumatizing negative interactions.

“Safety is first and foremost. At some dog parks, you have no idea if the other dogs have had all their shots. Also, dogs who are not spayed or neutered opens in a new tab cause a lot of problems at dog parks. We have a sanitary space, water source, and supervision,” Underwood told us opens in a new tab that inaugural year.

The pair were able to skirt these concerns by establishing DOG PPL as the first-of-its-kind members only dog park. Before entering, pets must pass a thorough vetting process which ensures every dog in the park is healthy, fully vaxed, spayed or neutered, and sociable. They then teamed up with REEF Technology opens in a new tab to create a relaxed, welcoming, and exceedingly fun vibe in their — quite large — Santa Monica, California, space. Pet parents can take their pups there to work and enjoy some killer coffee or simply put their feet up and watch the kids play.

Three years later, DOG PPL is still going strong opens in a new tab . They’re nearing 2,000 members and feature a rotating schedule of events and collabs for dog parents to enjoy. Of course, there’s still plenty for the pups as well. We recently caught up with Underwood on everything the park now has to offer, how it’s grown, and where it’s going.

The OG vision remains.

“The mission has largely remained the same, but our methods have evolved, particularly in terms of safety and maintaining a sanctuary within our club,” Underwood says. He notes that some early members have now become employees of the club, which only emphasizes the community DOG PPL has created, not only for members but for staffers as well. “Every department plays a vital role in enhancing each aspect of our operations, all pointing back to our core goal: creating a safe space that fosters the bond between dogs and people,” he explains.

The park’s vetting process is still in-depth and increasingly effective. Before joining, prospective members must first submit vet records proving their pets are spayed or neutered and up-to-date on all required shots. They’re then invited for a club tour and behavior assessment to help the animals acclimate and ensure it’s a good fit all around. Underwood notes that dogs’ behaviors may change as they settle in, so they’re always sure to monitor and report any concerns early on.

“Dogs and humans both have the opportunity to see if DOG PPL is a good fit for them,” he confirms. Once joined, members can enjoy access to the park during opening hours, DOG PPL’s calendar of events, the bar and cafe, tabletop amenities, and plenty of freebies through their various partnerships.

It’s a place for party animals.

One of those partnerships came in the form of a recent collab with Modern Animal opens in a new tab . Along with the company’s VP of Medicine Dr. Christie Long, DOG PPL worked to educate and raise awareness about preventive care and dog park safety.

“Having the opportunity to work with Modern Animal opens in a new tab , who are leading the way in veterinary care, has been an absolute blessing and something our members truly appreciate,” Underwood says. However, that positive response wasn’t super surprising to him. As Underwood puts it, “It turns out people love learning how to improve their dogs’ lives.”

In addition to trivia co-hosted by Modern Animal, DOG PPL has no shortage of nightly activities for members to enjoy. The park regularly offers fitness classes, singles events, and even disco parties. The latter of which is part of an ongoing series called Sounds & Hounds opens in a new tab , where a lineup of DJs play to the night’s theme.

This past June, DOG PPL also hosted its yearly Desert Dogs event opens in a new tab , a country music festival for animal lovers. Underwood’s favorite, though, is their annual snow party opens in a new tab , where they bring in 100 tons of snow, and LA locals get to indulge in what we East Coasters complain about four months out of the year. The event is “ always going to be a no-brainer to attend,” he adds, cautioning that tickets go fast.

In terms of future collabs, Underwood wants to keep most close to the chest. Although, he does tip his hand to one upcoming partnership with a certain renowned hoagie provider opens in a new tab . “Without turning over too many cards too soon, I’m personally excited about our next collab, which is in the form of a sandwich and made by an Uncle by the name of Paulie,” Underwood says, more than hinting.

Naturally, these inventive events and partnerships often attract the attention of some major celebrities. John Legend opens in a new tab , Chrissy Teigen, Liza Koshy, Simu Liu, and Travis Barker have all been seen roaming the park, either as hosts or guests. It just shows how loving our dogs is the great equalizer among all (pet) people.

DOG PPL looks to the future.

As for what’s next for DOG PPL, Underwood and Esguerra simply want to build on this concept of a pet-parent utopia as much as they can. The team recently announced their impending Brooklyn location opens in a new tab that’s currently under construction in Williamsburg (TBD on an opening date). Beyond that, Underwood teases future spots in LA and Miami. Above all, DOG PPL hopes to continue bringing dog lovers together and further foster the community it has built (what Underwood says is the biggest selling point to potential members).

“Most importantly, we believe the biggest benefit, whether people realize it or not, is the community. Like-minded individuals who love their dogs as much as they do, all coming together in one place, create an unparalleled experience,” he says.