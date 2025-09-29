I’m a Vet, and I Would Never Let My Dog Do This Favorite Canine Activity

It looks like so much fun to be a dog riding in a car with the window open: tongue hanging out, ears flapping in the wind, the breeze rippling through your fur, nose picking up countless scents, and squinted eyes watching the scenery whip by. But for me, that’s a hard no.

So, am I a big meanie for not letting my dog experience these simple pleasures? Or are there good reasons why I cringe every time I see a dog sticking their head out of a car window?

Why I stand strong on this rule

Dogs aren’t always the best at predicting the outcomes of their actions, so pet parents sometimes have to step in and say things like “No, you can’t lick up that garbage juice” or “Maybe trying to chomp that porcupine isn’t the best idea.” Total bummer if you’re a dog. Letting your dog enjoy the wind in their face during a car ride may seem harmless enough, but as an emergency veterinarian, I’ve seen enough problems that I’d never let my dog do it.

One of the most common issues I’ve seen from open car windows is that sometimes dogs decide to leave the vehicle while it’s still moving. If the window is open enough for them to have their head out comfortably, it’s open enough for them to leap through. Whether it’s to play with another dog who looks like fun, to find the source of a tasty smell, or to chase down a pesky squirrel, dogs can show a total lack of self-preservation and jump from a car that is moving at highway speeds. The thought of road rash, broken bones, and worse never occurs to them.