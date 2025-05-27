We love our dogs, no matter what they do. But one thing that can really test that bond is when a dog starts eating poop. It’s a disgusting habit, yes, but it can also be dangerous. So, rather than just dealing with it, first seek veterinary advice, and then try out some of these home remedies to stop your dog from eating poop.

Coprophagia, or eating poop, happens in dogs for several reasons, some of which may be deeply ingrained in their DNA.

If your dog starts eating poop, it’s best to have them checked out by a veterinarian to ensure there isn’t an underlying health or behavioral issue associated.

If there isn’t something more difficult underneath, eating poop may be curbed by some of these home remedies.

Why do dogs eat poop in the first place?

The canine psyche can be a confusing thing, and we have much more to learn before we get a good grasp on it. Perhaps one of the hardest behaviors for us to understand is coprophagia, which to our dogs often makes perfect sense.

You see, eating poop may run as deep as your dog’s ancestors opens in new tab , and it may be as natural as your dog’s scavenging habit. Wolves and other wild dogs often eat poop as a way to keep their dens free from parasites and bacteria that feces can contain. This is especially true with mother dogs who are trying to keep the area clean for their puppies.

Dogs may also eat poop out of boredom or anxiety (a reason they may eat your socks as well), or they may simply like the taste. Cat poop can be especially tasty to them due to felines’ high-protein diets, so don’t be surprised if your pup starts to clean your cat’s litter box.

Other reasons for eating poop may be related to a medical issue, such as an intestinal disease, or your dog may simply be finding the most disgusting way to get your attention. Either way, eating poop is something you’ll want to put an end to, not just to settle your stomach, but to also protect your dog from potentially harmful parasites or bacteria.

When to consult a veterinarian

The journey to end your dog’s poop eating should start at your veterinarian’s office. This is an important first step to rule out medical causes for this nasty habit, because no amount of home remedies is going to help if your dog is suffering from an illness or deficiency. Your vet will be able to rule out digestive issues, such as malabsorption disorders, enzyme deficiencies, or parasites.

Once your vet gives you the all-clear in the health department, you can start working on the following home remedies to try to stop the habit once and for all.

How to stop your dog from eating poop (home remedies)

With any luck, your veterinary appointment will help point you in the proper direction to get started with your dog’s home-treatment plan.

Supplements

Believe it or not, there are many supplements out there targeted at coprophagia, because it’s that common of an issue in dogs. These supplements may contain various vitamins or enzymes to help regulate the digestive tract and allow for more efficient nutrient absorption. Probiotics may also be in order as a way to balance and nurture your dog’s delicate microbiome.

Taste aversion products

To us, poop alone would taste bad enough, but to some dogs it’s a delicacy that can be ruined with the addition of certain ingredients. Products labeled to treat coprophagia in dogs may contain products such as yucca, chamomile, or parsley that give feces a less-than-tantalizing flavor. These taste aversion products may work wonders for dogs who are into eating their own feces, but won’t do anything for dogs who prefer poop eating at the dog park. In order for taste aversion products to work, they need to be fed to the dog (or cat) whose feces are being eaten.

Pineapple, apple cider vinegar, or pumpkin

For a more natural and at-home approach, skip the commercial taste aversion product, and try one of these ingredients that you may already have on hand. Pineapple, apple cider vinegar, and pumpkin can be used similarly to taste aversion products because they can change the taste and smell of dog poop to something less than ideal. Again, these products need to be fed to the animals whose poop your dog is eating, or they won’t help.

When giving your dog these foods, be sure to feed them to your pup in plain form, without any additional seasonings or ingredients. (Do not give them pumpkin pie filling, which has additives and can make them sick.) Also, speak to your veterinarian about the proper dosages of these foods.

Supervise your dog

Keeping a close eye on your pup while they’re out and about is a great way to keep them from eating poop. When coupled with specific training, this can really keep poop out of their mouth.

Train your dog

Your dog just needs to know a few basic cues. Teaching your dog the “leave it” cue can go a long way to keep things out of their mouth, poop included. So, when your dog starts sniffing around a fresh pile, say, “Leave it,” then redirect their attention to something less stinky and more positive.

Clean up poop promptly

If it’s not there, your dog can’t eat it. Keeping your pup’s spaces free from feces will definitely prevent them from eating it. Cleaning up your yard is a must for poop eating dogs, but realize that you may not be able to pick up poop everywhere that your dog goes. Instead, you’ll need to watch them closely while you’re out and about, steering them away from fecal matter and cleaning up poop as you go — and hopefully others will do the same.

Bottom line

Eating poop is a disgusting, yet common, habit in some dogs. It may come from an underlying health or behavioral issue. Or it may just be your dog acting on their instincts.

Start to address your dog’s poop eating habit with a visit to your veterinarian’s office. From there, you may implement some home remedies (see above) to try to curb their appetite for feces.

FAQs

Does vinegar stop dogs from eating poop?

Feeding apple cider vinegar to your dog can stop them from eating their poop, because it alters the smell and taste of the feces to something less appetizing. It can also work if your dog is eating feces from other dogs or cats in the same home. Speak to your veterinarian first to determine the proper amount of apple cider vinegar to feed your dog or other pets.

Are there any homemade dog treats that stop dogs from eating poop?

Dog treats that contain pumpkin, apple cider vinegar, or pineapple may help stop coprophagia in dogs. Just be sure the recipe doesn’t contain other ingredients that could be harmful. Consult your veterinarian if you have any questions.

