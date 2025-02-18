3 Arizona Dogs Died After Ingesting Poison Allegedly Meant for Coyotes

Over the past month, three pet dogs have died after ingesting a substance along the Pantano Wash, a waterway in in Tucson, Arizona. Wild animals were also found dead; in the weeks since the first corpses were discovered, at least three javelinas, one raven, and 38 coyotes have been killed, the Arizona Game and Fish Department told KOLD News 13. opens in a new tab Officials have launched an investigation to find the person responsible.

The first deaths occurred at the end of January, when over the course of one weekend, 18 wild animal corpses were found. In addition to the discovered remains, officials received reports of fatally poisoned family dogs.

One dog had to be euthanized after ingesting a substance while walking along the Pantano Wash, a popular hiking spot. Another dog went missing and was found deceased, and a third person reported to officials that their dog had died.

After conducting testing on the animal corpses, officials concluded opens in a new tab that poison was left inside food as bait, reported The Sacramento Bee — likely by a person attempting to target coyotes, which are a common predator opens in a new tab in the area. While coyotes can pose a legitimate danger to wildlife and pets themselves, the use of poison baits is dangerous and illegal. opens in a new tab There are many more humane ways to protect dogs opens in a new tab , like cleaning up things that may attract them, not letting your dog roam free, and avoiding walks during sunrise and sunset. You can also invest in a coyote vest for your pup opens in a new tab .

In the weeks since, no further pet deaths have been reported, but coyotes are continuing to ingest the dangerous poison. By mid-February, 38 coyotes had been killed. “I suspect the poison is either strychnine or another fast-acting poison based on the appearance of the stomach contents,” Dr. Anne Justice-Allen, a veterinarian with the wildlife agency, told The Sacramento Bee.

While there are no leads yet, an investigation is ongoing to ensure the safety of local pets and wildlife. Officials advise dog parents to keep their pets on a leash while in the area; keep a close eye on them to be sure they do not ingest anything. “If a pet eats anything off of the ground in the area, owners should seek immediate veterinary care for the pet as the poison acts quickly,” officials told The Sacramento Bee.



Signs to look out for include salivation, collapse, and seizing. Any dead wildlife found in the area should be reported to 1-800-352-0700, which accepts reports of wildlife violations.