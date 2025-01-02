Why you need to keep your weed far away from your pup.

As more states legalize marjuana, cases of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) toxicity in pets have increased dramatically opens in a new tab . Exposure to even small amounts of THC can cause clinical signs in dogs, and exposure to potent products can cause serious complications. Here’s what THC toxicity looks like in dogs, and what to do if you think your dog got into your stash.

Main takeaways

THC is a cannabinoid that can cause clinical signs in dogs when ingested or when secondhand smoke is inhaled.

Symptoms of THC toxicity in dogs include urinary incontinence, disorientation, a wobbly gait, dilated pupils, and hyperesthesia. Symptoms can be seen within an hour of exposure and can last up to three days.

THC toxicity is rarely fatal in dogs, but exposure to large amounts, highly potent products, or products mixed with other substances (like chocolate) can cause serious complications.

If you suspect your dog ate marijuana, contact your vet or animal poison control for guidance. Veterinary professionals are not required to report it, even in states where it remains illegal.

Can dogs get high?

Cannabis plants contain hundreds of chemical compounds, including cannabinoids. Cannabis’s popularity largely revolves around the presence of psychoactive THC. THC (including delta-8 THC) can alter the mood and behavior of dogs just like it can in humans.

THC acts on the two main cannabinoid receptors: type 1 (CB1) and type 2 (CB2). Dogs have both of these receptors and actually have a higher density of the CB1 receptors in their brains than humans. When activated by THC, CB1 receptors alter neurological function, often resulting in impaired cognition, disorientation, uncoordinated movements, and behavioral changes. So, can dogs get high? Yes, though the symptoms are not always exactly the same as in people.

Dogs can develop symptoms of THC toxicity by inhaling secondhand smoke, but the majority of dog exposure to THC is via ingestion. The legalization of marijuana in many states has led to the availability of a larger variety of THC products with varying levels of potency. Dogs can develop toxicity after ingesting any THC product, including:

Plant material

Joints

Edibles

Vape cartridges opens in a new tab

Medicinal marijuana capsules

Can THC kill my dog?

Can THC kill a dog? Technically, yes, but it’s very unlikely. There is no established or consistent lethal dose of THC for dogs, likely due to the variation in potency in each product and the fact that THC deaths are rare. The average THC content is about 10 milligrams in a gummy and 100 milligrams in a joint that you smoke, and studies have shown that dogs have ingested over 100 times these amounts and fully recovered with proper treatment.

Just because the drug is unlikely to be lethal doesn’t mean that weed is OK for dogs. THC can have a significant impact on a dog’s body temperature, circulation, and neurological function. When dogs eat THC combined with other substances, like chocolate opens in a new tab or other recreational drugs, the consequences can absolutely be severe, and complications can be fatal. When ingested in large amounts, THC can cause hypothermia (low body temperature), hypotension (low blood pressure), and bradycardia (low heart rate).

How do dogs regulate body temperature?

A dog’s hypothalamus helps regulate body temperature, signaling the body to make adjustments based on whether the dog feels hot or cold. To stay warm, dogs rely on their fur as insulation. They may also shiver to generate heat, tuck their paws beneath their bodies, or seek out warm areas or shelter.

Dogs use panting as their primary method of staying cool. They can also cool themselves by sweating opens in a new tab through the sweat glands in their paw pads, and vasodilation, or the widening of blood vessels. Vasodilation increases blood flow to the skin’s surface, where heat can dissipate into the environment. Dogs may also place themselves on cold surfaces or in the path of a cool breeze to help lower their body temperature.

However, exposure THC can interfere with these natural thermoregulation processes. THC can cause vasodilation and lead to a drop in body temperature, making dogs more susceptible to hypothermia regardless of the ambient temperature.

Common reactions to THC

Symptoms of THC toxicity can be seen within an hour of exposure and can last up to three days, depending on the amount and potency of the product that a dog is exposed to.

Common signs of THC toxicity in dogs include:

Urinary incontinence

Dogs will dribble urine when experiencing THC toxicosis. The urine is typically normal in appearance, or may be slightly dilute.

Ataxia

Dogs may be unsteady on their feet after marijuana exposure. This is usually seen as a slightly wobbly gait, but in severe cases, dogs may have difficulty walking.

Hyperesthesia

Hyperesthesia is sensitivity or a dramatic response to stimulation. THC toxicity can make dogs hypersensitive to sounds and movements.

Lethargy

Just like it does some people, THC consumption will cause many dogs to be overly drowsy and have low energy. If able, most dogs will try to sleep while the effects wear off.

Mydriasis

THC doesn’t make dogs develop the same “bloodshot” eyes that people do, but dogs can develop dilated pupils (mydriasis) and a distant stare.

Disorientation

Dogs very commonly experience disorientation after THC exposure. They have difficulty establishing their sense of direction and being able to focus on their surroundings.

Agitation/hyperactivity

Although cases of marijuana toxicity in dogs result in lethargy and sleepiness, about 25 percent of cases will result in hyperactivity and agitation.

Bradycardia

THC exposure can affect a dog’s circulation, and a common effect is bradycardia (lowered heart rate).

Not all cases of marijuana toxicity in dogs will look the same. Other possible symptoms of a dog being stoned include:

Twitching

Tremors

Vomiting

Drooling

Vocalization

Seizures

Respiratory depression

Coma

Risks of accidental ingestion

There is no specific antidote or reversal agent for marijuana. Treatment involves supportive care and close monitoring. Depending on your dog’s symptoms and physical exam findings, your veterinarian may recommend hospitalization or may give you the OK to monitor at home.

The form in which a dog consumes THC will impact the severity of their clinical signs. Keep in mind that other ingredients in the products may be just as much of a problem as THC. For example, dark chocolate brownies made with THC butter carry the additional concern for GI upset and pancreatitis from the butter and sugar, as well as chocolate toxicity opens in a new tab . Exposures that have a higher risk for complications in dogs include:

Large quantities of THC

Cannabis concentrates, like wax or hashish

THC butter or baked goods made with THC butter

Marijuana brownies or other chocolate products

Synthetic cannabis

THC that is mixed with other recreational drugs

Complications of THC ingestion in dogs who may require hospitalization include:

Vomiting

Dogs who eat baked goods or other fatty, sugary products can also experience gastrointestinal upset. Vomiting and diarrhea can lead to dehydration, which may require fluid therapy. Vomiting can be especially dangerous for dogs who also have dull mentation because they may not be able to protect their airway when vomiting, increasing the risk for aspiration.

Seizures

THC toxicity can cause seizures opens in a new tab in some dogs. Medications are required to stop any seizure activity before it causes further complications.

Cardiovascular changes

THC can affect a dog’s heart rate and lower their blood pressure, which can reduce blood flow to vital organs. These changes often require supportive care and close monitoring to stabilize the cardiovascular system.

Respiratory depression/coma

Severe THC toxicity in dogs can lead to respiratory depression or cause them to become comatose. These instances require hospitalization for intensive supportive care until the dog’s respiratory condition and mentation improve.

What to do if your dog eats weed

So, your dog got into your stash. What do you do? opens in a new tab

First of all, don’t panic. Your pup probably needs some assistance, and you can reach out to your vet for this. Second step, when you seek veterinary advice — don’t lie. Veterinarians are under no obligation to report THC toxicity, even in states where it’s not legalized.

Trust me, it’s a huge relief when pet parents are up front about their dog getting into weed. It saves everyone a lot of time, saves dog parents a lot of money, and saves the stress of having to untangle a medical mystery.

Identify exposure: Products and quantity

You want to be able to identify and provide information about the product and your dog. Have this information laid out so veterinary professionals can assist you more easily.

What to know about your dog: Age, body weight, symptoms (if any), and how long those symptoms have been going on.

What to know about the product: Type (e.g. plant, edible, baked good) and dose (if known).

Contact your vet or pet hotline

Call your vet or animal poison control opens in a new tab . Be ready to share all of the information about the product and your dog so that a veterinary professional can guide you on next steps. If your dog is having severe symptoms (i.e. is poorly responsive), take them to get veterinary care ASAP, even if it means heading to the ER. If needed, animal poison control can be contacted while your dog is being treated.

If your dog just ingested weed or their symptoms seem mild, you can call animal poison control. Here’s the contact info to keep handy:

ASPCA Animal Poison Control: (888) 426-4435.

Pet Poison Helpline: (855) 764-7661

Note: A consultation fee is taken early in the call and you are given a case number. The case number can be used by you or any veterinary professional to get toxicology support for your pet, even if your pet is still having issues days later.

Provide support

Some dogs require hospitalization for treatment and monitoring, but others are able to be monitored at home. If you’ve been given the OK to monitor your dog at home, be sure to keep them comfortable and safe while they recover. If they are unsteady on their feet, keep them away from stairs and sharp-edged furniture. Keep walks brief and give them extra support so they don’t fall.

Final thoughts: Is THC toxic to dogs?

While cannabis is rarely lethal to dogs, it can cause serious health problems. Even small amounts of THC can lead to symptoms like incontinence, lethargy, anxiety, tremors or vomiting. Dogs are generally much more sensitive to THC than humans due to a higher concentration of cannabinoid receptors. If a dog accidentally ingests THC, immediately seek veterinary advice. Never intentionally give THC to dogs, and keep all cannabis products securely out of their reach.

