In the human world, fall is a whole personality. If it’s your favorite season, you splurge on pumpkin spice lattes, you love your worn-in brown boots, you are an excellent bridesmaid, you are an even better road tripper, you adore a good hike and a good book, and you’re a little bit basic — but couldn’t care less.

In the canine world, though, things are a little different; it’s unlikely that your dog is as thrilled for the return of sweater layering, vibrant leaves, and crisp winds as you are.

“Most dogs do not hate fall itself,” says Dr. Eliza O'Callaghan opens in new tab , a veterinarian at Small Door Veterinary opens in new tab in New York City. “They dislike the surprises that come with it.”

Because we can’t ask our pups directly, we asked five veterinarians: What do our dogs hate about fall?