Can Your Dog Suffer From Seasonal Depression?
Here’s why dogs may suffer from seasonal affective disorder, too
The clocks have gone back, the days feel shorter, and winter’s early sunsets have returned – bringing with them that familiar hint of the winter blues for many. Also known as seasonal affective disorder (SAD), the condition can express itself in humans as a lingering depression, fatigue and social withdrawal. But what about our canine companions – does the change in season also affect their mood? The short answer is: probably. The longer answer is a little more complicated.
“There’s a lot of confounding variables going on,” says Scott Sheaffer, a certified dog behaviour consultantopens in new tab based in Dallas, Texas. Scheaffer explains that what pet parents interpret as SAD in a dog might be a combination of physical factors as well as changes in human behaviour. Below, Sheaffer walks us through some of the possible signs of SAD in dogs, and what you can do to help bring some pep back into their furry step.
Can dogs feel depressed?
“Yes, they can,” says Sheaffer. “We don’t know that they’re actually depressed, of course, because we can’t interview them.” That being said, Sheaffer says it’s very likely they do experience something like depression, based both on their behaviour (like humans, depressed dogs tend to appear withdrawn, lethargic and disinterested) and the fact that dogs have been known to respond positively to antidepressants. “If you put those things together, you tend to think, yes, dogs are getting depressed.”