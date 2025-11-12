The clocks have gone back, the days feel shorter, and winter’s early sunsets have returned – bringing with them that familiar hint of the winter blues for many. Also known as seasonal affective disorder (SAD), the condition can express itself in humans as a lingering depression, fatigue and social withdrawal. But what about our canine companions – does the change in season also affect their mood? The short answer is: probably. The longer answer is a little more complicated.

Main Takeaways Dogs can experience depression-like symptoms in winter, often linked to shorter days, lower light levels and changes in human behaviour.

Signs of canine SAD include lethargy, loss of interest in play or food and general withdrawal – though it’s important to rule out medical issues first.

Regular walks, play and mental enrichment can lift a dog’s mood and help counteract the effects of reduced daylight.

“There’s a lot of confounding variables going on,” says Scott Sheaffer, a certified dog behaviour consultant opens in new tab based in Dallas, Texas. Scheaffer explains that what pet parents interpret as SAD in a dog might be a combination of physical factors as well as changes in human behaviour. Below, Sheaffer walks us through some of the possible signs of SAD in dogs, and what you can do to help bring some pep back into their furry step.

Can dogs feel depressed?

“Yes, they can,” says Sheaffer. “We don’t know that they’re actually depressed, of course, because we can’t interview them.” That being said, Sheaffer says it’s very likely they do experience something like depression, based both on their behaviour (like humans, depressed dogs tend to appear withdrawn, lethargic and disinterested) and the fact that dogs have been known to respond positively to antidepressants. “If you put those things together, you tend to think, yes, dogs are getting depressed.”