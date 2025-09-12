The Best Dog Shampoos, Ranked By A Human Who’s Tired Of That ‘Wet Dog’ Smell
If your dog could choose their shampoo, it would probably be Eau de Fox – but these are the next best thing
Share Article
At a glance:
Best overall Best natural Best medicated Best for allergies and itchy skin Best for fleas and ticks Best for puppies How to choose the right dog shampoo
Grooming your dog is more than just a chance to get those cheesy paws smelling fresh, it’s essential for their overall health and well-being, from the long-haired Afghans to the double-coat Collies. So choosing the right shampoo for your dog’s skin and coat is important. After all, their skin is just as sensitive as ours, and using the wrong shampoo can lead to irritation or even long-term damage.
By considering factors like your dog’s skin sensitivity, coat type and the ingredients in the shampoo, you can find the perfect formula to keep them looking (and feeling) like it’s a good hair day, everyday.
How to choose the right dog shampoo
Skin and coat considerations
Choosing the best dog shampoo for your pet often comes down to their unique skin and coat type. Short-haired dogs typically require a gentle, everyday shampoo that helps maintain their sleek coat without weighing it down.