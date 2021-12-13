Kathryn Budig and Kate Fagan’s Senior Dog Essentials
What the power couple’s Puggle, Ashi, is getting for the holidays, from luxe sweaters to calming hemp oil to floral-printed diapers.
Share Article
Kathryn Budigopens in a new tab and Kate Faganopens in a new tab are a budding power couple. From Budig’s book clubopens in a new tab and wellness platform opens in a new tab to Fagan’s numerous writings and new podcast, Off The Looking Glassopens in a new tab, the two partners cast a wide net of cultural relevance. With everything they’ve accomplished together, potentially nothing is more impressive (or at least cute) than the life they’ve given their two dogs, Ashiopens in a new tab and Keonah. At 13 and 15 years respectively, each fall under the often overlooked demographic of senior dogsopens in a new tab — commonly seen as less adoptable in shelters, many struggle to find homes. It’s a cause that Budig and Fagan have long advocatedopens in a new tab for and brought awareness to. So what do two people who have achieved so much gift to those who have given them even more? From reusable diapers to inflammation-relieving oil, Budig and Fagan gave us a little insight into what they’re planning for their senior dogs this holiday.
Btw, our editors (and their pets) picked out these products. They’re always in stock at the time we publish, but there’s a chance they’ll sell out. If you do buy through our links, we may earn a commission. (We’ve got a lot of toys to buy over here, you know?)
Sean Zucker
Sean Zucker is a writer whose work has been featured in Points In Case, The Daily Drunk, Posty, and WellWell. He has an adopted Pit Bull named Banshee whose work has been featured on the kitchen floor and whose behavioral issues rival his own.
Related articles
- opens in a new tab
A Few of Kat Dennings & Her Cat Millie’s Favorite Things
From a super-realistic salmon steak toy to an elephant-grass woven cat pod, Kat clearly knows cats.
- opens in a new tab
Alana Jones-Mann’s Gift Picks for her Pug Ziggy
6 holiday gifts in the cake designer’s shopping cart, from color-block sweaters to taco toys.
- opens in a new tab
A Sustainable Dog Water Bottle?
We’ll drink to that.
- opens in a new tab
Dad Grass is Helping Dogs Light Up
With a new line of CBD-infused bones and pack-shaped plush toys, pups can munch to mellow out.
- opens in a new tab
Your Dog Can Wear the Big Cartoonish MSCHF Boots, Too
For a much smaller price tag, courtesy of Wagwear.
- opens in a new tab
Super Snouts’ Supplements Are Organic, Vet-Formulated, and Wildly Effective
The founders’ own dog’s cancer diagnosis inspired their immunity-boosting, pathogen-resistant mushroom supplements.