Kathryn Budig and Kate Fagan’s Senior Dog Essentials  · Kinship

Skip to main content

Kathryn Budig and Kate Fagan’s Senior Dog Essentials 

What the power couple’s Puggle, Ashi, is getting for the holidays, from luxe sweaters to calming hemp oil to floral-printed diapers.

by Sean Zucker
December 13, 2021
Collage of Kathryn Budig, Kate Fagan and Ashi with white outlines
Courtesy of Kathryn Budig and Kate Fagan / Kinship Creative

Kathryn Budig and Kate Fagan are a budding power couple. From Budig’s book club and wellness platform to Fagan’s numerous writings and new podcast, Off The Looking Glass, the two partners cast a wide net of cultural relevance. With everything they’ve accomplished together, potentially nothing is more impressive (or at least cute) than the life they’ve given their two dogs, Ashi and Keonah. At 13 and 15 years respectively, each fall under the often overlooked demographic of senior dogs — commonly seen as less adoptable in shelters, many struggle to find homes. It’s a cause that Budig and Fagan have long advocated for and brought awareness to. So what do two people who have achieved so much gift to those who have given them even more? From reusable diapers to inflammation-relieving oil, Budig and Fagan gave us a little insight into what they’re planning for their senior dogs this holiday.

Btw, our editors (and their pets) picked out these products. They’re always in stock at the time we publish, but there’s a chance they’ll sell out. If you do buy through our links, we may earn a commission. (We’ve got a lot of toys to buy over here, you know?)

wager Fisherman Sweater
Wagwear Fisherman Sweater
$75

“Ashi’s favorite jackets for cold weather.”

$75 at wagwear
3 Pack Floral Print Reusable Diapers
CuteBone Floral Print Reusable Dog Diapers
$16

“Ashi is almost 16, so I gotta keep her sexy in cute diapers.”

$16 at CuteBone
Springer Growler Travel Bottle in green
Springer Growler Travel Bottle
$28

“Genius and perfect for car travel.”

$28 at Springer
ElleVet Hemp Oil for Dogs
ElleVet Hemp Oil for Dogs
$70

“Our favorite CBD oil.”

$70 at ElleVet

Sean Zucker

Sean Zucker

Sean Zucker is a writer whose work has been featured in Points In Case, The Daily Drunk, Posty, and WellWell. He has an adopted Pit Bull named Banshee whose work has been featured on the kitchen floor and whose behavioral issues rival his own.

Related articles