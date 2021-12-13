Kathryn Budig and Kate Fagan’s Senior Dog Essentials 

What the power couple’s Puggle, Ashi, is getting for the holidays, from luxe sweaters to calming hemp oil to floral-printed diapers.

Kathryn Budig opens in a new tab and Kate Fagan opens in a new tab are a budding power couple. From Budig’s book club opens in a new tab and wellness platform opens in a new tab to Fagan’s numerous writings and new podcast, Off The Looking Glass opens in a new tab , the two partners cast a wide net of cultural relevance. With everything they’ve accomplished together, potentially nothing is more impressive (or at least cute) than the life they’ve given their two dogs, Ashi opens in a new tab and Keonah. At 13 and 15 years respectively, each fall under the often overlooked demographic of senior dogs opens in a new tab — commonly seen as less adoptable in shelters, many struggle to find homes. It’s a cause that Budig and Fagan have long advocated opens in a new tab for and brought awareness to. So what do two people who have achieved so much gift to those who have given them even more? From reusable diapers to inflammation-relieving oil, Budig and Fagan gave us a little insight into what they’re planning for their senior dogs this holiday.

Btw, our editors (and their pets) picked out these products. They’re always in stock at the time we publish, but there’s a chance they’ll sell out. If you do buy through our links, we may earn a commission. (We’ve got a lot of toys to buy over here, you know?)